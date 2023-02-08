Read full article on original website
Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California
"A Room With A View" actor Julian Sands, 65, was reported missing on Friday while hiking in the Mt. Baldy area in the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles.
California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says
A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
US News and World Report
Ten Dead in Shooting Outside Los Angeles; Suspect at Large
(Reuters) - A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue where people were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year late on Saturday in a city on the eastern edge of Los Angeles, and he was still at large after fleeing the scene, police said. Another 10 people...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37
The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" Star
On March 4, 2019, Luke Perry, star of the classic TV show, Beverly Hills, 90210, and the more current Riverdale series, died after suffering a “massive” stroke less than a week prior. The Riverdale actor died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, CA, at just 52 years old.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Investigators find rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammo at home of Monterey Park mass shooter
Investigators looking through the home of the 72-year-old gunman who carried out a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night found a .308 caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of loose ammo and items that led them to believe he was building homemade firearm suppressors, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday.
No Way! The Most Haunted Lake In America Is In Texas? True, Creepy Story
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds each got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a lower...
Seven dead in new California shooting
A suspected gunman was in custody Monday over the killing of seven people in a rural community in northern California, just two days after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles. Saturday night's mass shooting was the worst in the United States since a teenage gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed 21 people at an elementary school last May.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
Super Bowl 2023 in Arizona: Jehovah's Witnesses offer literature in Phoenix ahead of game
Super Bowl weekend is here and the Valley has geared up for the big event at State Farm Stadium. Find road closures, news updates and all you need to know to get through the weekend safe and sound. Check back for updates throughout the week. ...
Who is State of the Union guest Brandon Tsay, hero of the Monterey Park shooting?
When Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday evening, he will do so before an audience of legislators who have each brought along a special guest from their constituencies. Among the most prominent this time will be RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, grieving parents of the slain Tyre Nichols, the recovering Paul Pelosi and the Irish rock star and campaigner Bono.Undoubtedly one of the most astonishing is Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old hero of the Monterey Park mass shooting.Mr Tsay was invited to the State of the Union by California Democratic congresswoman Judy Chu...
Matthew McConaughey in talks to star in 'Yellowstone' spin-off
'Yellowstone' may be ending, but the Duttons aren't going anywhere.
'The Boys' actor credits Texas hospital with life-saving cancer treatments
He hopes his story will help others get the courage to get cancer screenings.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Genesis GV70 Yearlong Review: From California to Texas and Back
Whenever I told people my brother and I were going to drive from Los Angeles to Houston for the holidays, everyone asked, "Are you crazy?" We've done that drive twice—once in a 2019 Volvo S60 and again in a 2021 Toyota Venza, both previous long-term vehicles I chaperoned. When our long-term 2022 Genesis GV70 arrived back in April, the question of driving to Texas for a third time crossed my mind, but I decided not to think about it until we got closer to winter. A few months later, my brother and I were on another cross-country road trip through the southwest.
