ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says

A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Ten Dead in Shooting Outside Los Angeles; Suspect at Large

(Reuters) - A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue where people were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year late on Saturday in a city on the eastern edge of Los Angeles, and he was still at large after fleeing the scene, police said. Another 10 people...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
People

Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37

The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 KISS FM

No Way! The Most Haunted Lake In America Is In Texas? True, Creepy Story

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
Page Six

Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds each got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a lower...
AFP

Seven dead in new California shooting

A suspected gunman was in custody Monday over the killing of seven people in a rural community in northern California, just two days after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles.  Saturday night's mass shooting was the worst in the United States since a teenage gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed 21 people at an elementary school last May.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
The Independent

Who is State of the Union guest Brandon Tsay, hero of the Monterey Park shooting?

When Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday evening, he will do so before an audience of legislators who have each brought along a special guest from their constituencies. Among the most prominent this time will be RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, grieving parents of the slain Tyre Nichols, the recovering Paul Pelosi and the Irish rock star and campaigner Bono.Undoubtedly one of the most astonishing is Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old hero of the Monterey Park mass shooting.Mr Tsay was invited to the State of the Union by California Democratic congresswoman Judy Chu...
TEXAS STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Genesis GV70 Yearlong Review: From California to Texas and Back

Whenever I told people my brother and I were going to drive from Los Angeles to Houston for the holidays, everyone asked, "Are you crazy?" We've done that drive twice—once in a 2019 Volvo S60 and again in a 2021 Toyota Venza, both previous long-term vehicles I chaperoned. When our long-term 2022 Genesis GV70 arrived back in April, the question of driving to Texas for a third time crossed my mind, but I decided not to think about it until we got closer to winter. A few months later, my brother and I were on another cross-country road trip through the southwest.
HOUSTON, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy