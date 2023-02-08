Blawnox restaurant challenges people to eat clean — winner gets 3 months of free food

Interested in eating free for three months?

A Blawnox eatery that specializes in healthy food and low-cal meals is offering that chance.

Clean Eatz, at 175 Freeport Road, has launched its fifth annual WeChangeLivez Challenge through which patrons can win a bundle of food for sharing their healthy-eating journeys on social media platforms.

The contest runs through March and will also award a winner among patrons of the cafe’s Cranberry Township location.

“We have customers that range from professional athletes to those looking to improve their nutritional health,” said Darryl Duncan, owner of the Pittsburgh area Clean Eatz locations.

Duncan said many people in line at his restaurants simply like the convenience of a well-balanced meal without shopping, prepping, cooking and cleaning up.

Pegged as a health food restaurant that offers an online meal plan, Clean Eatz is a national franchise that opened in late 2021. It offers health-conscious meals prepared for people who still have appetites for burgers and snacks. The site has a menu for on-the-spot ordering with wraps, flatbreads, melts, build-your-own bowls, smoothies and more.

There are also meal plans with a new menu that goes live every Tuesday. Most meals are less than 500 calories and cost about $6-$7.

Grab-and-go salads and smoothies are available.

There are 90-plus cafés open nationwide.

Participants in the WeChangeLivez Challenge will also have the chance to enter a grand prize drawing with a $25,000 prize.

Winners will be announced in April.

Clean Eatz Co-founder Evonne Varady said restaurant owners are consistently moved by the stories that come from patrons’ fitness journeys.

“It’s about giving yourself a chance and inspiring others along the way,” Varady said.

To enter, register online at CleanEatz.com or by stopping at one of the restaurant sites.

Participants should share their efforts on Facebook and Instagram, tagging posts with #wechangelivez to be considered for the prize meals and the $25,000 prize.