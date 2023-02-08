ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blawnox, PA

Blawnox restaurant challenges people to eat clean — winner gets 3 months of free food

By Tawnya Panizzi
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2riKS3_0kgGD3KY00

Interested in eating free for three months?

A Blawnox eatery that specializes in healthy food and low-cal meals is offering that chance.

Clean Eatz, at 175 Freeport Road, has launched its fifth annual WeChangeLivez Challenge through which patrons can win a bundle of food for sharing their healthy-eating journeys on social media platforms.

The contest runs through March and will also award a winner among patrons of the cafe’s Cranberry Township location.

“We have customers that range from professional athletes to those looking to improve their nutritional health,” said Darryl Duncan, owner of the Pittsburgh area Clean Eatz locations.

Duncan said many people in line at his restaurants simply like the convenience of a well-balanced meal without shopping, prepping, cooking and cleaning up.

Pegged as a health food restaurant that offers an online meal plan, Clean Eatz is a national franchise that opened in late 2021. It offers health-conscious meals prepared for people who still have appetites for burgers and snacks. The site has a menu for on-the-spot ordering with wraps, flatbreads, melts, build-your-own bowls, smoothies and more.

There are also meal plans with a new menu that goes live every Tuesday. Most meals are less than 500 calories and cost about $6-$7.

Grab-and-go salads and smoothies are available.

There are 90-plus cafés open nationwide.

Participants in the WeChangeLivez Challenge will also have the chance to enter a grand prize drawing with a $25,000 prize.

Winners will be announced in April.

Clean Eatz Co-founder Evonne Varady said restaurant owners are consistently moved by the stories that come from patrons’ fitness journeys.

“It’s about giving yourself a chance and inspiring others along the way,” Varady said.

To enter, register online at CleanEatz.com or by stopping at one of the restaurant sites.

Participants should share their efforts on Facebook and Instagram, tagging posts with #wechangelivez to be considered for the prize meals and the $25,000 prize.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nextpittsburgh.com

Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried

One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Sapphira

This fluffy gal is full of energy and cannot wait to play! Sapphira is a smart gal who is very treat motivated and will do anything for a snack! She is a social lady who loves receiving pets. Sapphira made her way here after being transferred from another shelter. Sapphira is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
PITTSBURGH, PA
eyeofthehurricane.news

Top Restaurants in New Castle

Hey Canes! Looking for somewhere local to eat? Take a look at some of the best restaurants New Castle has to offer. Will you try any of these places or know of any new places we can add? Let us know! Thanks for reading!!
NEW CASTLE, PA
Tribune-Review

From cold caller to business owner, Hampton resident finds success in Shaler

Trying to phone people who don’t know you can be a major study in frustration. Amanda Ceravolo’s perseverance in that regard paid off big time. “What I basically did was call around to small businesses in Pittsburgh and say, ‘Are you interested in training me?’ I just didn’t really enjoy my corporate jobs out of college. I knew something was off,” the Hampton resident said.
DONEGAL, PA
kidsburgh.org

11 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend: Monster Jam, Mo Willems and much more

Photo above courtesy of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Since the groundhog has promised us six more weeks of winter, there’s still plenty of time left to enjoy cold-weather events in Pittsburgh, as well as find some cozy indoor fun. This weekend, family events in Pittsburgh include monster trucks, guided outdoor activities, and even a Viking ship (stay tuned for our upcoming article on the Science Center’s awesome Vikings exhibit).
PITTSBURGH, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Are you planning to make a trip to Pittsburgh, United States? Are you in Pittsburgh already? Would you like to explore some of the city’s food?. Pittsburgh is a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the county seat of Allegheny County. It has a population of over 300,000 people.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

‘Ghost car’ makes splash at Breakneck Tavern

MARS — An empty Volkswagen Jetta rolled into Breakneck Creek Sunday evening — backward. “The ‘ghost car’ — that’s what we’ve been calling it,” Denise Kinnaman, manager and server at Breakneck Tavern, said. Security footage from the restaurant shows the empty car...
MARS, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy