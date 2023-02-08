ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A CT woman who ‘just felt weird all day’ had an advantage when it turned out to be a heart attack. Here’s what she did.

By Ed Stannard, Hartford Courant
 1 day ago

When you have a heart attack, it doesn’t hurt to work for a hospital.

Victoria Boudreau “just felt weird all day” last May in her job pre-admitting and registering patients at UConn John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington.

She works in the UConn Health’s financial services building on Munson Road, about three-fourths of a mile from the hospital.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have gone to work that day and I’m glad I did,” said Boudreau, 53, of Manchester.

It turned out she was in the midst of a serious heart attack.

“I felt like I was just going to go home. I really didn’t feel good,” Boudreau said. “And I’m glad I didn’t go home because they said I wouldn’t have made it.”

When she continued to feel unwell, Boudreau knew she should head up the hill to the hospital. “I almost thought about driving up there but you know, when you go to park your car up there, it’s crazy up there,” she said.

So she called an ambulance and everything moved quickly from there. “I was only in the emergency room 20 minutes and then I was in the cath lab,” Boudreau said. “I guess if that’s the universe’s way of telling me how I’m in the right place at the right time, yeah, I’m for that.”

Boudreau said her experience shows how it’s important to pay attention to symptoms. “It was important that I was listening to my body all day and then realize something’s going on,” she said.

“I questioned the heart attack. And even when they told me that I was having one in the end, I was just like, ‘Wow, I always thought that would hurt way, way more,’” she said.

In fact, her first electrocardiogram in the Emergency Department didn’t show a heart attack. Meanwhile, Boudreau was taking off her outer layers of clothing because she was feeling hot.

“Then I looked at the lady and … I started taking off my stuff because I was still having these endless hot flashes that wouldn’t go away. And I said you need to take my blood. You need to figure out what’s going on.”

Then the strange feelings started again. “And I said I’m just not right. And I said whatever’s happening is happening again,” she said. “And they did another EKG and I was actively having a heart attack on that EKG. And then there were six or seven doctors in my emergency room.”

From then on, everything went well, Boudreau said, with Dr. Peter Robinson inserting a stent into her heart via her wrist.

“UConn was great. When I got there, they were on it like a button,” Boudreau said.

Robinson said Boudreau’s getting to the hospital quickly “was fortuitous for her. Because that is one of the important issues when someone is having a heart attack, recognizing it and being seen in the ER as soon as possible are important because, as you’re having a heart attack, part of your heart muscle … is not getting blood flow for a period of time. The longer that lasts, the more damage that is done.”

Robinson said Boudreau suffered an acute heart attack, called a STEMI “or ST elevation myocardial infarction, the fancy medical term,” he said. ST is a segment on the EKG that radiologists examine, he said.

Robinson said the heart was accessed by the radial artery in the wrist. “It’s become the standard of care in most cath labs across the country,” he said. “Most labs are what are referred to as a radial-first lab. That means that we still use other access points, including the femoral artery” in the upper leg.

A sheath, “like a sterile straw,” Robinson said, is inserted into the artery, then catheters are sent up to the aorta, through which a stent or balloon can be inserted to keep the main arteries open.

He said one of Boudreau’s arteries was almost completely blocked, with a small blood clot, some of which they removed. “We usually nowadays don’t extract a clot in that situation, unless it’s large enough that we think it will be beneficial,” because in some cases there can be a risk of stroke.

Dr. Supriya Tigadi , Boudreau’s cardiologist, said time was of the essence.

“When she came in, she was having a heart attack and it was very critical that she came in, because it’s very time sensitive,” Tigadi said. “Because then the artery is completely blocked. We need to open it up as soon as possible, if not that part of the heart muscle infarcts or dies. But if we do it quickly, then the heart function is restored to full normal.”

Because Boudreau was brought to the catheterization lab quickly and her artery was opened up, “there wasn’t any damage to her heart muscle,” Tigradi said.

Tigradi emphasized the importance of a healthy lifestyle to avoid heart problems: “I definitely want to emphasize how important it is to continue lifestyle changes, to continue cholesterol management, to lose weight a little bit, to control diabetes and to quit smoking,” she said.

Ed Stannard can be reached at estannard@courant.com .

Comments / 3

Donna Kelly
1d ago

women present differently and women should listen to what their body is telling them

Reply(1)
4
 

