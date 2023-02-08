Developer: Four-story modular apartment building would help ease Simsbury’s affordable housing shortage

The New York developer that wants to build modular apartment buildings in Rocky Hill, Glastonbury and New London is seeking to put up 80 units in Simsbury.

Vessel Technologies would erect a four-story building on the Hopmeadow Street site where one single-family home stands now.

The zoning commission planned to conduct a public hearing on the proposal this week, but announced Monday that the session was postponed. It has not set a new date.

Unlike most apartment developers in the state, Vessel bases its business on “attainable” but modern housing. Units are less costly but also much smaller than the average; a two-bedroom, two-bath Vessel unit measures about 700 square feet.

In Simsbury, the company is eying 446 Hopmeadow St., a property of just under 2 acres. Town records list the owner as EAY Properties LLC.

Vessel wants to build 77 one-bedroom apartments and three two-bedroom units there, along with 94 parking spaces in front of the building.

The company proposes to restrict the rents on 24 of those apartments to a level that meets Connecticut’s standard for “affordable housing.” Tentatively, Vessel said it would cap rents in the range of $1,054 and $1,265 for one-bedroom apartments, and between $1,302 and $1,563 for a two-bedroom unit.

The company’s application states that it is applying under the state’s 8-30g statute, which limits municipal control over proposals that provide 30 percent or more of new apartments as long-term rent-restricted affordable housing.

Vessel’s attorney, Alter & Pearson of Glastonbury, sent a memo to town officials last month about Simsbury’s shortage of affordable housing.

“Current market rate rents for apartments in Simsbury are far above the projected rental rates for dwelling units developed as affordable housing,” according to the memo.

Under its current zoning rules, Simsbury has no practical way to bring in new affordable apartments, it said.

“The cost of land and costs of development render it impossible to develop housing units that will meet the affordable standards without the commission’s approving additional density greater than that permitted by the existing regulations and/or by the creation of government programs that support the development, such as significant tax incentives,” it continued.

“If Simsbury is to continue its effort to provide housing opportunities for a wide range of diverse citizens, then it must take reasonable steps to meet the needs of people who wish to move to Simsbury, or who wish to remain here,” Alter & Pearson wrote.

Vessel’s first building was completed last year in Trenton, N.J., and envisions more of its largely identical, modernistic buildings of three to five floors around Connecticut. It plans to build one near the former Ames corporate headquarters in Rocky Hill, and others in Glastonbury and New London.

“The modular building technique allows the building to be built in parts off-site and assembled in-place permitting the building to be constructed within a matter of months. The design integrates modern technology and sustainable design with the goal of passing savings to the residents,” Vessel said in its Simsbury application.

“Each Vessel property is operated by a caretaker, who will be a local resident trained by Vessel and empowered to have a career within his/her community,” it said.

Vessel contends the solar panel array on the roof would make the building energy-neutral.