Minnesota State

Protecting Minnesota's bats

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6k5u_0kgGCxzA00

When local experts were asked, where have all the bats gone? Their answers were the same: white-nose syndrome.

One even said it was “without a doubt.”

However, it was not for lack of effort on Minnesotan’s part to help prevent the spread of the disease. White-nose syndrome is typically passed from bat-to-bat contact.

White-nose syndrome is “a fungal disease,” explained Aitkin County Land Commissioner Dennis (DJ) Thompson. “It basically arouses the bat and brings it out of hibernation.” This is during wintertime when the bat’s primary food sources are unavailable.

“They essentially starve to death,” added Thompson.

White-nose syndrome in Minnesota

Since its initial discovery in New York, the disease has continued to make its way west.

“White-nose syndrome was first detected in Minnesota during winter 2011/2012,” described an article by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “As of summer 2021, bats in 37 states and seven provinces have been confirmed with the disease.”

Minnesota Bats

There are eight different species of bats present within the state, including the big brown bat, silver-haired bat, eastern red bat, hoary bat, little brown myotis, northern long-eared bat, tri-colored bat and evening bat.

These bats work as a pest control and “can consume their body weight in insects each night,” the DNR noted. “Minnesota’s bats do not aid directly in plant pollination, they do feed on a host of agricultural pests that damage crops and forests, providing an estimated $3 billion in ecosystem benefits annually in the U.S. alone.”

Underground Mine

In St. Louis County, visitors will find a state park on the south end of Lake Vermillion. This is the location of the Soudan Underground Mine and also the home of many bats.

“Some would list us as the largest hibernacula in the state of Minnesota,” said park manager Jim Essig. A hibernacula/hibernaculum is a place where animals take shelter during hibernation.

The park takes count of the bats on the same few mine levels annually. A larger count is performed every five years.

“Those counts do not get us into every nook,” explained Essig. “What’s hard with Soudan (is that) we don’t have access to everything underground.”

As for how white-nose syndrome has affected numbers at the mine, a more recent report said there has been more than a 90% decline due to the disease.

“(Soudan) really got hit hard that winter of 2017,” said Essig. “Everybody talks about the white powdery nose (of white-nose syndrome) … what it’s really doing is it’s getting into their skin.”

A plan started

Mark Jacobs was the Aitkin County land commissioner when a habitat conservation plan for the northern long-eared bat, little brown bat and tri-colored bat was in its beginning stages.

“It kind of started in 2014. The pipeline was being proposed through Aitkin County,” recalled Jacobs. “To do the environmental review, Enbridge hired (people) to do bat surveys.”

Jacobs decided to make the venture out into the middle of the night to attend one of the surveys. “There were hundreds (of bats),” Jacobs said. “I was stunned.”

During the night, Jacobs noted that around 26 or 28 bats were caught and researchers would measure wings and find the sex of the animals.

At the time, Jacobs said, “They were talking about white-nose syndrome out east decimating bat populations.” He noted that there were “a lot of bats” and not much white-nose syndrome during that first survey.

However, that would change.

“By 2018, the exact place where we were when we got those 26 bats that night, there were zero,” said Jacobs.

Although a habitat conservation plan was to be put into place before Jacobs’ retirement, it was not finished in time.

Aitkin County

Aitkin County and neighboring Carlton County were the first in the state to change logging regulations to add another layer of protection to the bat population.

Carlton County Land Commissioner Greg Bernu partially developed this habitat conservation plan.

“We, the land managers, are trying to do our part to create and preserve the habitat that we can,” explained Thompson. “I wouldn’t call it an overhaul to the system. It’s little tweaks.”

“There are some adjustments regarding the time of year the logging will occur,” said Thompson. Other adjustments will affect culverts and prescribed fires. Prescribed fires remove old vegetation to make room for new growth.

“The problem (a decline in bat population) was not caused by poor land management,” Thompson said.

Protecting maternity roost trees, the locations where some female bats choose to raise their young, is an integral part of the conservation plan.

“If somebody happened to cut down a roost tree … you could kill all the baby bats that couldn’t fly yet,” explained Jacobs. “That’s the biggest threat.”

Cutting down a roost tree was described by Jacobs as “rare” but “could be pretty impactful.”

What’s next?

As of publication, the long-eared bat has not been reclassified from threatened to endangered, but it is expected to happen.

“Forest management is good for bats,” said Aitkin Area Forest Supervisor Brian Leitinger. “Over time, it improves habitat for bats by creating forage areas and creating more roosting trees for them.”

“It’s not a critter that has a lot of babies,” noted Essig. “It will be a slow rebuild process … we’re hoping we’ve seen the bottom of this.”

Essig also noted, “They’re cute when they’re sleeping."

