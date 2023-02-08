Tilt of the cap for Armored Division in World War II

While it appeared most soldiers during World War II tilted their caps to the right, a select few tilted them to the left.

It made Tracy Hanson curious about her grandfather’s military photos, showing a left tilt to his cap.

She is the child of George and Sonia Lemire and granddaughter of the late Cyril (Cy) and Esther Lemire.

“My grandfather did not talk about his military service a whole lot but I know he was in WWII and served under General Patton,” said Hanson. “He was always so active with the American Legion and so proud that he could serve his country. It made us want to understand more about him and what my grandparents went through as he served and came back home.”

Cy grew up on a farm south of Aitkin where there were cows and pigs, “Enough to exist on,” according to George. After Cy graduated from Aitkin High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Cy and Esther were married in 1943. They had four children – George, Shirley Maxwell, LaVonne Anderson and Connie Ordorff.

“Even when I was little,” said Hanson, “I remember my grandpa always having his hat tilted slightly to the side. It added so much to his charm and personality that I never thought about it until I started digging into his military service.”

A certain style

It turns out Cy was a member of the 13th Armored Battalion Division better know as the Black Cat Division (because of the unlucky number assignment).

According to information from the Veterans Breakfast Club, many years ago, a member of the 13th Armored Division came to a breakfast club event and told a story about the superstition surrounding his outfit. He said his division received special privileges because of their unlucky numerical designation. This veteran said that members of the 13th Armored Division were permitted to wear their garrison or overseas cap cocked slightly to the left, instead of to the right like everyone else.

After more research, this veteran’s story was found to be half right.

The 13th Armored Division did get special permission to tilt their caps to the left, but it wasn’t because of the number 13. The entire U.S. Armored Force wore their overseas caps on the left as part of a compromise reached with the Army.

The Veterans Breakfast Club information said Major General Jacob Devers, head of the U.S. Armored Force in 1942, asked General George Marshall for a distinct dress uniform for his troops but the request was denied. Devers protested but all he could win was the right for armored troops to wear their overseas caps tilted left.

After the war, most armored divisions were deactivated and by the time they were reactivated for Korea and the Cold War, the Army had forgotten all about the special wrong-way tilt of the cap.

In a 1957 issue of the journal ARMOR, one Captain Virgin Gordon, a tank commander in the Ohio National Guard, demanded that the lefthand tilt be brought back along with other elements of the Armored Force uniforms. That same year, at the 68th annual meeting of the United States Armored Association, members unanimously passed a resolution advocating “the wearing of the garrison cap on the left side of the head as a badge of distinction among Armor personnel. The association sent the resolution to Army Chief of Staff Maxwell Taylor.

Excerpts of Taylor’s response: … “I recognize that the wearing of the garrison cap tilted on the left side of the head was considered the prerogative of Armor personnel for several years and contributed in some degree to Armor spirit. However, I believe that the advantages of standardized uniform wear by all of the arms and services outweigh the gain in Armor branch morale … This is especially true in view of the existing distinctive devices which are now available – branch insignias, branch colors, guidons and the like…”

After the war

Hanson is still researching Cy’s military background but said she thinks Cy was discharged from the Army in 1945.

Following WWII, Cy and Esther and their family lived in Aitkin, where Cy found odd jobs, managed potato field crews and worked in the Cuyuna mines. When the mines were closing and work was hard to find, the family moved to the Twin City area in 1958. They lived in Crystal and Cy worked in the building trades, mostly as a cement finisher. Esther worked as a cook and seamstress.

George said his parents moved back to Aitkin but Cy continued to work in the Cities for about five more years. Cy died at the age of 88 in 2009.

The family

Hanson and her brother, Tony, grew up in Buffalo where George owned a business and Sonia worked as a nurse for 40 years. When George and Sonia retired, they moved to Aitkin.

“We grew up spending our summers on Hickory Lake and helping with the maple syrup tradition that our family started in 1890,” Hanson said.

Hanson and her family live in Dassel (Tony and his family live in Montrose). She said she hopes to join the American Legion Auxiliary in Cokato so she can “help serve those who served our country,” she said.

“I am still looking for more information,” Hanson added. “Honestly, it’s just hard to know where to look. I have had some great people come alongside me to help offer support and websites and even paperwork to submit for more information.”