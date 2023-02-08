ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long road to recovery ahead for 15-year-old injured in crash

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
“Elizabeth is alive and is going to walk away from this tragedy!” said Jennifer Jerulle, aunt of Elizabeth Harwig.

Harwig is a 15-year-old Aitkin High School student and Palisade resident who was involved in a crash when the 2000 Polaris Trail RMK snowmobile she was driving was struck by a 1993 Chevrolet GMT-400 pickup driven by Keith Edward Kunkel, 60, McGregor. The crash happened on Hwy. 65 near Goshawk Street. According to the incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol the crash occurred on Jan. 26.

Jerulle said Harwig was heading home when the crash took place. “The impact was so fierce that her helmet flew off and she landed 60 feet from the (crash site).”

Life Link was called to the site and airlifted Harwig to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

“Our community of family and friends came together to send their thoughts and prayers to Elizabeth – that she would enjoy more life,” said Jerulle. “For me, in those moments, I have never prayed with so much conviction. It’s been impactful seeing and feeling the community coming together.”

Harwig’s left side received the bulk of the injuries which include a broken leg, broken arm, six broken ribs, fractured pelvis and a small brain bleed according to Jerulle. Harwig has already undergone some orthopedic surgical procedures and will have more scheduled over the next couple of years. The road to her full recovery will be a long one and the family is unsure when Harwig will be able to return to school.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for those wishing to donate to assist in paying for Harwig’s medical expenses and recovery costs at https://gofund.me/0e1195e7.

“Her family is completely humbled and grateful,” said Jerulle about the outpour of community support. “In these small towns, you really do love your neighbor. Everyone has hope or faith, prayer and thoughts of getting well.”

Aitkin Independent Age

Sheriff Guida appears in court

Aitkin County Sheriff Daniel Guida appeared in court for a consolidated contested omnibus hearing at the Aitkin County Courthouse Feb. 1. Water protectors Erik Franze, Madison, Wisconsin; Sarah Kilbarger-Stumpff, Columbus, Indiana and Alexander Webb, Detroit, Michigan, were represented by defense attorney Kira Kelley. Water protectors is a group of people opposed to the reconstruction of the Line 3 pipeline that demonstrated and protested along the construction sites. The Line 3 pipeline was reconstructed by Enbridge in 2021. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

PALISADE, MN
