The Justice system

Justice Ramos, 2017 Aitkin High School graduate, assistant coach of the Aitkin All Starz dance team and new mother, has joined the professionals at the “little spa in the woods.”

Ramos is a 2020 graduate of the Professional Salon Academy and has two years of hair/lash/manicure/pedicure and spa services experience.

Ramos said she always loves doing a fresh set of lashes. Did you know that lash extensions typically last for about six weeks? This is because extensions are attached to the lash itself. This can save time on your makeup routine. As a bonus, you won’t have to worry about flaking, running or smudging mascara.

People can boost self-esteem and confidence with pampering and grooming. The Fine Line can help people look and feel their best and can even book parties. The spa website said, “The Fine Line Salon and Spa is a place where you can come in and leave your worries at the door.”

Located next to Ann’s Bay Lake Boutique at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge south of Deerwood, the salon and spa provides services for both individuals and large groups. It’s a one-stop shop for all of your beauty needs including hair color, design, cut and style; facials and skin care treatments; make-up consultations; manicures and pedicures and several types of massage.

The Fine Line’s website said the salon is an Aveda Concept Salon which means not only do they sell Aveda products, those products are used on the clients. “Salon/spas provide a sense of community, relaxation and belonging because they have heart,” said www.aveda.com. “High performance hair products, skin care and body care, 100% vegan now and forever.”

Ruttger’s Fine Line Salon and Spa is located at 17455 Old Hwy. 6, Deerwood and appointments can be made by calling 218-678-2157. See more information at www.ruttgers.com/spa.