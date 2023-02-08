ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerwood, MN

The Justice system

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005xeW_0kgGCuKz00

Justice Ramos, 2017 Aitkin High School graduate, assistant coach of the Aitkin All Starz dance team and new mother, has joined the professionals at the “little spa in the woods.”

Ramos is a 2020 graduate of the Professional Salon Academy and has two years of hair/lash/manicure/pedicure and spa services experience.

Ramos said she always loves doing a fresh set of lashes. Did you know that lash extensions typically last for about six weeks? This is because extensions are attached to the lash itself. This can save time on your makeup routine. As a bonus, you won’t have to worry about flaking, running or smudging mascara.

People can boost self-esteem and confidence with pampering and grooming. The Fine Line can help people look and feel their best and can even book parties. The spa website said, “The Fine Line Salon and Spa is a place where you can come in and leave your worries at the door.”

Located next to Ann’s Bay Lake Boutique at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge south of Deerwood, the salon and spa provides services for both individuals and large groups. It’s a one-stop shop for all of your beauty needs including hair color, design, cut and style; facials and skin care treatments; make-up consultations; manicures and pedicures and several types of massage.

The Fine Line’s website said the salon is an Aveda Concept Salon which means not only do they sell Aveda products, those products are used on the clients. “Salon/spas provide a sense of community, relaxation and belonging because they have heart,” said www.aveda.com. “High performance hair products, skin care and body care, 100% vegan now and forever.”

Ruttger’s Fine Line Salon and Spa is located at 17455 Old Hwy. 6, Deerwood and appointments can be made by calling 218-678-2157. See more information at www.ruttgers.com/spa.

Aitkin Independent Age

CARE Eisenbraun retires

Aitkin County CARE Program Director Mike Eisenbraun has retired after just over three years with CARE. “He will be missed by volunteers, clients and staff. Mike has a big heart and was always looking for ways to help people,” said CARE Executive Director Lynne Jacobs. Taking over the reins as program director is Holly Amundson. “Holly has been with CARE for a year now as a homemaker/respite worker and is also our home visitor,” added Jacobs. “As the home visitor, she helps individuals set up technology, grocery delivery, notarizes documents and completes forms when it is difficult to write. She is a natural fit for the program director position and we are excited that she is part of the office team! Holly will continue serving our community as the home visitor.”
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Sheriff Guida appears in court

Aitkin County Sheriff Daniel Guida appeared in court for a consolidated contested omnibus hearing at the Aitkin County Courthouse Feb. 1. Water protectors Erik Franze, Madison, Wisconsin; Sarah Kilbarger-Stumpff, Columbus, Indiana and Alexander Webb, Detroit, Michigan, were represented by defense attorney Kira Kelley. Water protectors is a group of people opposed to the reconstruction of the Line 3 pipeline that demonstrated and protested along the construction sites. The Line 3 pipeline was reconstructed by Enbridge in 2021. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin City Park Stakeholder input session works on plan

“You guys have a wonderful community,” said Jena Stanton from Confluence during an Aitkin City Park input session held on Jan. 25. Confluence is the design firm that was hired to help redesign Aitkin City Park. The input session hosted stakeholders and was aimed to finalize the concept maps for both the Tibbetts area and the main park. Some of the previous events held to collect opinions from the public...
AITKIN, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Deadly apartment fire in Grand Rapids Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Grand Rapids apartment fire claimed the life of a woman Wednesday morning. The Grand Rapids Fire Department and Police Department responded to a fire in a 12-unit apartment complex at approximately 5:19 A.M. at 1444 SE 2nd Ave. Crews arrived to see...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

‘A necessary token of friendship and respect’

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com Keep It Clean Mille Lacs addresses decades-old problem “Isle Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts have begun a campaign against ‘Litter Bugging’ on Mille Lacs Lake ice. Cubs are making signs urging fishermen to take trash and litter with them when they leave the lake rather than leaving it lay on the ice around fish houses.” ...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

One Dead, Two Hurt in Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes

Walker, MN (KROC-AM News)- One rider is dead and two other riders were hurt following a pair of separate snowmobile crashes in northern Minnesota over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crashes Saturday. The fatal crash took place near Staples and the injury crash happened in the Nisswa area.
NISSWA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Grand Rapids woman dies in early morning apartment fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- Authorities say a woman died as the result of an apartment fire in a northern Minnesota town early Wednesday morning.The Grand Rapids Fire Department says it responded to a 12-unit apartment fire around 5:19 a.m. at 1444 Southeast 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the main level in one of the apartment units.Firefighters found the lone resident of the unit on fire in her living room and removed her before performing lifesaving procedures.The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. No other injuries were reported, fire officials say.The cause of the fire is under investigation.All other residents at the complex were able to return to their apartments.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

An end to the battle against rare cancer

He fought for his life for more than two years. Chad Hermans succumbed to cancer Jan. 17 at the age of 32. As reported in a January 2022 article in the Aitkin Age, Hermans was in the prime of his life and pursuing a degree in business marketing and communications in 2021 when he was struck ill. ...
AITKIN, MN
knsiradio.com

Quick Burst of Snow Leaves Behind Slick, Sloppy Roads

(KNSI) — A moderate band of snow pushed through central Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening, leaving just enough behind to mess up the roads. A quick, slushy one to three inches piled up, making for a sloppy drive home. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Interstate 94, Highway 15, Highway 23 and Highway 10 are all partly to mostly covered with snow. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, several spinouts, vehicles off the road, and crashes were reported Monday. Troopers say to buckle up, slow down and allow plenty of distance between vehicles.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Curtiss, a true warrior

Well folks, it’s 2019 and at Aitkin High School, a young lady goes up for a shot and it misses. The rebound comes down to a jumping #32 who isn’t afraid to use an occasional elbow to clear some space. She kicks it out to a guard and heads up the floor to get into her offensive position. At the scoring table sits her mother, who, for the umpteenth year is keeping the official scorebook and doesn’t mind sending out some vocal support to her...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Mille Lacs Energy Co-op hosts training

On Jan. 10, Mille Lacs Energy welcomed local first responders from Aitkin, Palisade, Garrison, McGregor and Onamia to learn more about electric vehicle (EV) safety. There were approximately 60 people in attendance. Aitkin Motor Co. and Great River Energy both brought EVs to show. Safety and Security Consultation Specialists, LLC (a first responder training company based out of southern Minnesota) led the course and covered a variety of topics including types of electric vehicles, electric vehicle emergency response – EV crash and EV fire response, shutting down/disabling an EV, emergency responder safety and debunking EV response myths. MLEC is a not-for-profit, electric distribution cooperative owned by the members it serves.
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Rural Risings

Honor the Earth held an event in downtown Aitkin at Sampaguita on Jan. 12. Entitled “Rural Risings,” it included music, a community meal, storytelling and art.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Lakes & Pines offers free tax preparation services

Lakes and Pines Community Action Council will offer volunteer income tax assistance free tax preparation in four locations this year: Milaca, Mora, Moose Lake and North Branch. People may schedule an appointment by calling Lakes and Pines at 320-679-1800, option 4. Because of a lack of volunteers, free tax preparation cannot be offered in Pine City this tax season. Lakes and Pines has offered free tax preparation services for 16 years to seniors, families earning generally less than $60,000 per year, people with disabilities and people for whom English is a second language. The IRS and the Minnesota Department of Revenue provide funding in part to administer the program, train volunteers and purchase equipment and supplies.
PINE CITY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Mille Lacs Energy Trust Board awards grants

The Mille Lacs Community Trust Board meets quarterly to distribute funds raised through Operation Round Up. This December, the board awarded $20,500 in grants to local nonprofit organizations including: Aitkin County Environmental Services, Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity, Cuyuna Range Youth Center, Great River String Ensemble, McGregor Post Prom Committee, Mille Lacs Indian Museum, Mille Lacs Trails, Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, Onamia After Prom Party, Riverwood Auxiliary, St. James-Cross Catholic Outreach, True Friends, and Wild and Free. The total amount of grants awarded since the...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

‘Solidarity, not charity’ CCCP serves meal

The Community Culinary Corps Project and its army of slow cookers stopped by Aitkin on Jan. 12 for tacos at Sampaguita. “Solidarity, not charity,” it said in big blue bubble letters on the CCCP flier. CCCP offers free community meals and describes itself as, “a grassroots, volunteer, mutual aid effort rooted in fighting food insecurity.” ...
AITKIN, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

A listening ear, a helping hand

Are you or someone you know looking for a support group for people who are going through a divorce, dealing with grief or a terminal illness? Or maybe you just need a listening ear. First Call for Help 2-1-1 offers non-judgmental, active listening and help with options for whatever people are going through. They have referrals to many area support groups as well as information on a wide variety of other services and agencies. First Call is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached by calling 218-326-8565 or in Aitkin County dial 800-442-8565 or 2-1-1.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Palisade teen sustains life-threatening injuries in auto/snowmobile crash

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said on Jan. 26 at 5:52 p.m. 15-year-old Elizabeth Harwig, Palisade, was involved in a crash on Hwy. 65 at Goshawk Street in Shamrock Township, Aitkin County. A 1993 Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by Keith Edward Kunkel, 60, McGregor, was traveling north on Hwy. 65 when it struck the 2000 Polaris Trail RMK snowmobile driven by Harwig as the Polaris was traveling west to cross Hwy. 65 near Goshawk Street. Harwig was transported to Essentia St. Mary’s, Duluth, with life-threatening injuries. Assisting the state patrol were Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, fire, ambulance and Life Link. Kunkel was uninjured. Road conditions were listed as dry and alcohol was not involved.
PALISADE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin grad suffers extensive injuries in head-on collision

Aitkin High School 2019 graduate and Palisade resident, Sarah Jean Curtiss, was injured Jan. 19 in a crash that her mother, Gloria Curtiss, described as head-on. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said Sarah, 21, Palisade, was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous southbound on Hwy. 9 at milepost 38, Clontarf Township in Swift County Minnesota at the time of the crash. A 2005 Chevrolet Impala was driven by Shawn Phillip...
PALISADE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Re/Max Northland community give back

“We see firsthand how this community is growing and how people want to come and live here and make this their home,” said Associate Broker Kim Baker. “To give back locally, it just fits with who we are.” Recently, this local real estate business celebrated its first-ever community “GIVE-BACK” by donating $2,500 to Riverwood Healthcare Center, $2,000 to Aitkin Public Schools, $1,500 to Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity and a monetary donation to a local snowmobile club. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
