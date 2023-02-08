ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Curtiss, a true warrior

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P29nN_0kgGCrgo00

Well folks, it’s 2019 and at Aitkin High School, a young lady goes up for a shot and it misses. The rebound comes down to a jumping #32 who isn’t afraid to use an occasional elbow to clear some space. She kicks it out to a guard and heads up the floor to get into her offensive position.

At the scoring table sits her mother, who, for the umpteenth year is keeping the official scorebook and doesn’t mind sending out some vocal support to her senior daughter.

Fast forward to February 2023 and the scene is much different. Mom is still sending encouragement to her daughter but #32 is fighting a different battle. Sarah Curtiss, who played on a great Gobbler basketball team in 2019, is battling many broken bones and other injuries after a head-on crash on her way to a student teaching assignment in Willmar.

Her mom Gloria gets the phone call no parent ever wants, jumps in the car and has been at her side since as Sarah slowly improves in her long fight to return to normal. It’s a battle that her family and friends know she will win and they know why.

Former teammate McKenna MacDonald knows, “She had the best spirit on our team, always being in position and lifting everybody else up. She had a big impact on our team with her strength and she kept everyone together.”

Current Gobbler coach Kaija Davies knows, “She is the most caring, unselfish and thoughtful person. Knowing Sarah, she will overcome this quicker and better than anyone I know. When she recovers she will move mountains.”

A third former teammate Jillian MacDonald also knows, “Sarah was a fantastic teammate, always so positive no matter the situation. She brought the energy to our team. Without her we would never have made it as far as we did throughout our whole career of basketball. She was always going above and beyond to become the best she could be. If someone asked her to try a different position, she would always agree without hesitation. She is a truly remarkable human being and truly the strongest person I have ever known. She is loved by so many.”

Former coach Rob Williams loved having her as a player, “She was the perfect example of a team player, willing to take any role to benefit her team. She always celebrated the successes of her teammates more than her own. She was genuinely happy for others. I always saw her as a leader amongst her peers as she had a work ethic that was second to none. Sarah was a great player but a better teammate and an honor to coach.”

I have known Sarah since she was a young player and Gloria and I worked for many years together at the scoring table, so I have known the family for many years. Sarah was the baby and the last Curtiss I followed as an announcer at Aitkin High School. She always worked so hard, and that fact and her ferocity are two reasons that she will come back from this. Although it may take her longer than she would like, back she will come.

I am so proud to call her and the rest of her family my friends. So many are pulling for you Sarah, never stop being you!

Comments / 0

Related
Aitkin Independent Age

Gobbler wrestlers fall to Thunder Hawks

Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers fell to the Grand Rapids Thunder Hawks by a close 33-37 score last Thursday on the home mat, bringing them to an 11-11 regular season record. Seniors and parents were recognized with it being the last match of the regular season. The Gobblers will begin Section 7AA action with team sections beginning Thursday, Feb. 16 and finals Feb. 17. Aitkin, 33 ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Merc girls season drops to 5-13

Paige Dean exploded for 22 points to lead the McGregor Mercs girls basketball team, but it wasn’t enough as they suffered a 50-38 loss to the visiting Jaguars of Hinckley-Finlayson Jan. 31. Emma Henderson scored six while Claire Geyen had three, Josee Kellermann, Courtney Gauthier, Ava Guida and Violet Brekke all scored two points. The Mercs, who fell to 5-13 with the loss, were 16-29 from the line while the...
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Hornets need to amp up offense

Easton Kingsley scored 13 and Hayden Passig had a season high 12 points, but the Hill City Hornets still lost to the visiting Spartans of Nashwauk-Keewatin 59-44 Jan. 31. Quintarian Borders added nine, Matthew Washburn had five, Jacob Roper had four and Trevor Kingsley had one to complete the Hornets scoring. Coach Steve St. Martin sized up the loss, “We turned the ball over early and often, 26 times total...
HILL CITY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Merc boys come up short, drop record

Kaiden Kellermann scored 18 points to lead the McGregor Mercs Friday night but they came up just a bit short against Wrenshall, losing the boys home basketball game 49-42. The loss dropped the Mercs to 3-12 on the season. Darian Morgart added 10 points while Ethan Bohn had four, Landon Sorenson and Sam Metzen each had three and Isaiah Serfling and Parker Jackson completed the scoring with two points each. The Wrens were 11-18 from the line and the Mercs were 5-9. ...
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Tilt of the cap for Armored Division in World War II

While it appeared most soldiers during World War II tilted their caps to the right, a select few tilted them to the left. It made Tracy Hanson curious about her grandfather’s military photos, showing a left tilt to his cap. She is the child of George and Sonia Lemire and granddaughter of the late Cyril (Cy) and Esther Lemire. ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

CARE Eisenbraun retires

Aitkin County CARE Program Director Mike Eisenbraun has retired after just over three years with CARE. “He will be missed by volunteers, clients and staff. Mike has a big heart and was always looking for ways to help people,” said CARE Executive Director Lynne Jacobs. Taking over the reins as program director is Holly Amundson. “Holly has been with CARE for a year now as a homemaker/respite worker and is also our home visitor,” added Jacobs. “As the home visitor, she helps individuals set up technology, grocery delivery, notarizes documents and completes forms when it is difficult to write. She is a natural fit for the program director position and we are excited that she is part of the office team! Holly will continue serving our community as the home visitor.”
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Eden Prairie man, 54, killed in snowmobile crash

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was killed in a snowmobile crash in Cass County, Minnesota, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the man was on the Maple Leaf Snowmobile Trail along Highway 1 around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was thrown from the snowmobile while navigating a "driveway approach along the trail." After he was thrown from the sled, he struck a power pole.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

‘A necessary token of friendship and respect’

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com Keep It Clean Mille Lacs addresses decades-old problem “Isle Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts have begun a campaign against ‘Litter Bugging’ on Mille Lacs Lake ice. Cubs are making signs urging fishermen to take trash and litter with them when they leave the lake rather than leaving it lay on the ice around fish houses.” ...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Sheriff Guida appears in court

Aitkin County Sheriff Daniel Guida appeared in court for a consolidated contested omnibus hearing at the Aitkin County Courthouse Feb. 1. Water protectors Erik Franze, Madison, Wisconsin; Sarah Kilbarger-Stumpff, Columbus, Indiana and Alexander Webb, Detroit, Michigan, were represented by defense attorney Kira Kelley. Water protectors is a group of people opposed to the reconstruction of the Line 3 pipeline that demonstrated and protested along the construction sites. The Line 3 pipeline was reconstructed by Enbridge in 2021. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

An end to the battle against rare cancer

He fought for his life for more than two years. Chad Hermans succumbed to cancer Jan. 17 at the age of 32. As reported in a January 2022 article in the Aitkin Age, Hermans was in the prime of his life and pursuing a degree in business marketing and communications in 2021 when he was struck ill. ...
AITKIN, MN
KARE 11

Rescue crews remove 56 animals from Morrison County mobile home

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is currently caring for an influx of animals. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 24, deputies worked with the Humane Society to remove 56 animals from a residence about four miles south of Motley. The sheriff's office later confirmed the residence was a mobile home.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Chamber celebrates ‘Happy Hour!’

Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated “Happy Hour!” on Jan. 25. Hosted by The Joint Tavern & Eatery, the night featured eats from Upper Lakes Foods. Outgoing board members were recognized, with Leeann Moriarty receiving a plaque. Other outgoing members include Carolyn Huff of Huff Entertainment Solutions and Skye Fiedler of Green Owl Gallery. Cindy Chuhanic is the outgoing president. Mark Jeffers from Growth Innovations is stepping up in her place. The annual chamber’s Winter Wonderama is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 11 and will include bonfires, games, ice skating and a chili cook-off. Sign up for the cook-off on the chamber website at www.aitkin.com/chili. To stay up to date with the latest Aitkin Area Chamber happenings, follow its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068297272641.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Therapy dogs bring cheer, comfort

Two furry friends specialize in bringing smiles and joy to young and old alike. Just about everyone they see is excited to see and pet them. Muppet and Snickers, both goldendoodles, are therapy dogs that volunteer with their owners, Linda and Dave Causton, at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin. Now seven years old, they spend Tuesday mornings visiting the lobbies of Riverwood’s hospital and clinic. With a hiatus from March...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Rural Risings

Honor the Earth held an event in downtown Aitkin at Sampaguita on Jan. 12. Entitled “Rural Risings,” it included music, a community meal, storytelling and art.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

McGregor Lions Club senior fish house is ready

The McGregor area senior fish house is open for ice anglers to use. The McGregor Lions put the fish house out on Browns Lake this year across from The Sandy Beaver, formerly The Big Sand Bar. The house is heated, the holes are drilled … and there is no charge. It is for use by seniors (over 62) and handicapped people who want to experience ice fishing. Reservations are required. Call Russ Thompson at 218-426-3369 for more details and reservations.
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Lakes & Pines offers free tax preparation services

Lakes and Pines Community Action Council will offer volunteer income tax assistance free tax preparation in four locations this year: Milaca, Mora, Moose Lake and North Branch. People may schedule an appointment by calling Lakes and Pines at 320-679-1800, option 4. Because of a lack of volunteers, free tax preparation cannot be offered in Pine City this tax season. Lakes and Pines has offered free tax preparation services for 16 years to seniors, families earning generally less than $60,000 per year, people with disabilities and people for whom English is a second language. The IRS and the Minnesota Department of Revenue provide funding in part to administer the program, train volunteers and purchase equipment and supplies.
PINE CITY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

‘Solidarity, not charity’ CCCP serves meal

The Community Culinary Corps Project and its army of slow cookers stopped by Aitkin on Jan. 12 for tacos at Sampaguita. “Solidarity, not charity,” it said in big blue bubble letters on the CCCP flier. CCCP offers free community meals and describes itself as, “a grassroots, volunteer, mutual aid effort rooted in fighting food insecurity.” ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Mille Lacs Energy Co-op hosts training

On Jan. 10, Mille Lacs Energy welcomed local first responders from Aitkin, Palisade, Garrison, McGregor and Onamia to learn more about electric vehicle (EV) safety. There were approximately 60 people in attendance. Aitkin Motor Co. and Great River Energy both brought EVs to show. Safety and Security Consultation Specialists, LLC (a first responder training company based out of southern Minnesota) led the course and covered a variety of topics including types of electric vehicles, electric vehicle emergency response – EV crash and EV fire response, shutting down/disabling an EV, emergency responder safety and debunking EV response myths. MLEC is a not-for-profit, electric distribution cooperative owned by the members it serves.
MCGREGOR, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Deadly apartment fire in Grand Rapids Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Grand Rapids apartment fire claimed the life of a woman Wednesday morning. The Grand Rapids Fire Department and Police Department responded to a fire in a 12-unit apartment complex at approximately 5:19 A.M. at 1444 SE 2nd Ave. Crews arrived to see...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
432
Followers
679
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy