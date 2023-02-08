Curtiss, a true warrior

Well folks, it’s 2019 and at Aitkin High School, a young lady goes up for a shot and it misses. The rebound comes down to a jumping #32 who isn’t afraid to use an occasional elbow to clear some space. She kicks it out to a guard and heads up the floor to get into her offensive position.

At the scoring table sits her mother, who, for the umpteenth year is keeping the official scorebook and doesn’t mind sending out some vocal support to her senior daughter.

Fast forward to February 2023 and the scene is much different. Mom is still sending encouragement to her daughter but #32 is fighting a different battle. Sarah Curtiss, who played on a great Gobbler basketball team in 2019, is battling many broken bones and other injuries after a head-on crash on her way to a student teaching assignment in Willmar.

Her mom Gloria gets the phone call no parent ever wants, jumps in the car and has been at her side since as Sarah slowly improves in her long fight to return to normal. It’s a battle that her family and friends know she will win and they know why.

Former teammate McKenna MacDonald knows, “She had the best spirit on our team, always being in position and lifting everybody else up. She had a big impact on our team with her strength and she kept everyone together.”

Current Gobbler coach Kaija Davies knows, “She is the most caring, unselfish and thoughtful person. Knowing Sarah, she will overcome this quicker and better than anyone I know. When she recovers she will move mountains.”

A third former teammate Jillian MacDonald also knows, “Sarah was a fantastic teammate, always so positive no matter the situation. She brought the energy to our team. Without her we would never have made it as far as we did throughout our whole career of basketball. She was always going above and beyond to become the best she could be. If someone asked her to try a different position, she would always agree without hesitation. She is a truly remarkable human being and truly the strongest person I have ever known. She is loved by so many.”

Former coach Rob Williams loved having her as a player, “She was the perfect example of a team player, willing to take any role to benefit her team. She always celebrated the successes of her teammates more than her own. She was genuinely happy for others. I always saw her as a leader amongst her peers as she had a work ethic that was second to none. Sarah was a great player but a better teammate and an honor to coach.”

I have known Sarah since she was a young player and Gloria and I worked for many years together at the scoring table, so I have known the family for many years. Sarah was the baby and the last Curtiss I followed as an announcer at Aitkin High School. She always worked so hard, and that fact and her ferocity are two reasons that she will come back from this. Although it may take her longer than she would like, back she will come.

I am so proud to call her and the rest of her family my friends. So many are pulling for you Sarah, never stop being you!