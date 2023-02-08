ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mille Lacs County, MN

Mille Lacs County votes to appeal latest ruling in lawsuit

By by A. R. V. van Rheenen
Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
 1 day ago

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com

Mille Lacs County will appeal part of the latest ruling in the lawsuit the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe brought against the county originally in 2016.

On Jan. 10, 2023, Judge Susan Richard Nelson filed a ruling in the ongoing lawsuit, which granted, in part, a win for the MLBO, while also granting, in part, a win for the county. The court maintained its previous ruling that the reservation boundaries continue to be the 61,000 acres along the southern shores of Mille Lacs Lake; the ruling also supported the “inherent sovereign law enforcement authority” of the Tribal Police. In a win for the county, Judge Nelson dismissed the claims against the Mille Lacs County attorney and sheriff in their individual capacities – though the offices are still named as parties on the lawsuit in their official capacities. Additionally, Judge Nelson did not grant the Band’s request for injunctive relief. She wrote that injunctive relief “is unwarranted, as the Court has granted, in part, the less drastic remedy of declaratory relief,” referring to the law enforcement authority of the Band already recognized by the Supreme Court.

The ruling came after a hearing back in August, wherein the MLBO asked the judge for summary judgment, leading to award declaratory and injunctive relief. At the time, Judge Nelson asked the parties to seek mediation and come to a resolution between themselves. The parties were unable to do so, prompting the ruling.

In response to the ruling, Mille Lacs County called for a special meeting on Jan. 31 to discuss whether or not the county would appeal, after previously indicating from a press release that they believe they have “grounds for a strong and successful appeal.”

The special meeting came after the commissioners closed a portion of their regular meeting on Jan. 17 with attorneys present to discuss the ruling. Again on Jan. 31, the commissioners voted to close the meeting with attorney Randy Thompson and Sheriff Kyle Burton present.

Once the meeting was open again, County Administrator Dillon Hayes indicated to the board that if they desired to make a decision for an appeal or not based on budgetary concerns, he recommended waiting until a contractor agreement was in place once more to review and approve at the Feb. 7 meeting. He added the sheriff and county attorney would also need to approve of the contract.

Commissioner Dan Whitcomb said, while he would be “sympathetic” to that, he said, “Time is of the essence.” In order to appeal, the notice must be filed by Feb. 9. Chair Phil Peterson said that counsel stated a number for the board; what would change? Hayes cautioned, stating that, no matter the situation, a number that isn’t written down should not be trusted.

Commissioner Dave Oslin said the board can always change their mind and made the motion to move forward with an appeal. After a second from Commissioner Roger Tellinghuisen, the vote was taken by roll call – Whitcomb, no; Oslin, yes; Reynolds, yes; Tellinghuisen, yes; Peterson, yes.

The second resolution, to defend and indemnify the county sheriff and county attorney, went much the same way, with Whitcomb being the sole nay vote.

Before the motion was made, Whitcomb made a short speech, saying he has “sympathy for the county and commissioners who have been involved” with the lawsuit for years. But, he said, “we do not have allies” on the state or federal level – “In order to win this appeal, which I don’t think we will, we need that support.” He believes the current agreement between the county and tribe is working today; if the county continues in the lawsuit, he said they will have “difficulty” in the future filling the positions of sheriff and county attorney.

Hayes also stated before the vote that, in his estimation, the resolution for indemnification and defense of the county attorney and sheriff was unnecessary, as the board has already accepted resolutions to do so. The resolution was passed anyhow, with Whitcomb voting in the negative, with the last “Whereas” clause struck out, which made reference to state statute 466.07, based on Hayes’ amended recommendation.

Mille Lacs County, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger has been serving the Mille Lacs area since 1913.

