Drift Skippers host inaugural Internat’l Snowmobile Ride Day

The Mille Lacs Drift Skippers are participating in the inaugural International Snowmobile Ride Day on Saturday, Feb. 11, an event that will be for riders all over the world.

Club member Steve Dubbs said the club is “making history” by hosting the event; they were selected by Ski-Doo to help make the first year a success and be a launching pad for many more clubs to join the festivities in coming years. “Ski-Doo selected the Drift Skippers as one of six clubs across the globe, one other U.S. club, to host the first year,” he said in an email. “Next year there will be hundreds.”

With having “a track record of excellence in hosting events,” such as the Winnipeg-St. Paul I-500, the Mille Lacs 300, SnowGoer Snow Shoot, the Arctic Blast, S.N.O.W.F.E.S.T. and more, the Drift Skippers are no strangers to embracing the winter chill and making the most of the snow.

The day begins with a youth safety training from the Minnesota DNR – Dubbs said the class is full, but the club may sponsor another class yet this winter. But the fun for everyone begins at noon. Those with or without sleds can come by their clubhouse in Isle for lunch, which is a hot dog roast.

At 1 p.m., those with sleds can hit the Red Top Loop for a trail ride, which can be guided or not. Dubbs said a bonfire with s’mores will be on the trail, about 10 miles east of Isle. The ride will be 40 to 50 miles and the guided riders will be back by 4. Dubbs added all snowmobilers are welcome. There will also be a scavenger hunt with prizes that include gift certificates to local businesses. The grand prize is a $250 gift card to the Power Lodge, Dubbs said.

According to the Ski-Doo website, participants of the International Snowmobile Ride Day can join a local event or simply take their own group out to the trails. “Whether you’re an experienced rider or you’ve never squeezed the throttle, you’re invited to join snowmobilers from around the world for a day of riding – wherever you are – to celebrate the snowmobile passion we all share.”

For more information about the event, you can find the Mille Lacs Drift Skippers Snowmobile/ATV Club on Facebook.