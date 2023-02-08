Read full article on original website
Related
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Alabama has nation-best 13 players invited to 2023 NFL combine
The NFL combine begins in less than three weeks, and no school will have more players in Indianapolis this year than Alabama. The Tide had 13 players invited to the 2023 combine, the league announced Wednesday. That topped Georgia, which had 12 this year after the Bulldogs led the nation last year with 14 invites.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera gives clarity on team's QB situation
After being selected out of the University of North Carolina, Howell opened up the regular season behind both Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke on the Commanders depth chart. Wentz was traded to Washington in a March 2022 deal with the Indianapolis Colts but registered just a 62.3% completion percentage for 1,755 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games, while the team went 2-5 in the 30-year-old's seven starts.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
Jalen Hurts had a one-word response after a reporter awkwardly apologized for doubting him
Super Bowl media night — or Opening Night, as it’s called now — is more of a spectacle than a serious fact-gathering event. It’s when thousands of media members from the U.S. and all over the world converge on one venue to ask the participating players a dizzying mixture of real and joke questions.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Panthers star Christian McCaffrey ranked No. 1 RB in NFL
Admit it, Carolina Panthers fans. While many of you were happy for Christian McCaffrey during his successful 2022 run with the San Francisco 49ers, it kinda hurt, didn’t it?. Earlier this week, former All-Pro and current NFL.com analyst Maurice Jones-Drew ranked the league’s top 75 running backs from this past season. Topping his list was McCaffrey—who paid huge dividends for San Francisco promptly after being traded from Carolina.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Florida State star, NFL veteran accepts nearby High School Coaching Position
It can be hard for men who have spent their entire lives playing football from high school to college to the NFL to step away from the sport. A lot of them stick around to try and make an impact on the next generation of athletes while satisfying the competitive juices in the process.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike McDaniel Turns to Familiar Face for New Miami Dolphins O-line Coach
The Miami Dolphins' search for a new offensive line coach has ended with head coach Mike McDaniel turning to a former colleague. Butch Barry, who was part of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff with McDaniel in 2021, was pegged to replace Matt Applebaum as offensive line coach one week after Applebaum was fired.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
EXCLUSIVE: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Injury Update from ‘Best Friend’ Jacob Copeland
Jacob Copeland sat down at a table inside the media room at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was Monday - three days before kickoff for the East-West Shrine Bowl - and the former Florida Gator turned Maryland Terrapin had just finished his third practice session of the week a few hours earlier.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tua, Tyreek Get an MVP Vote
The Miami Dolphins didn't take home any of the major awards during the NFL Honors show Thursday night, but that was to be expected. The only question was whether any of their players would end up getting some recognition, as in votes, in any of the awards and that did happen.
nickalive.net
LA Chargers Running Back Austin Ekeler Named 2022 NVP of NVPs During 'NFL Slimetime' Week 22
Lincoln Loud from The Loud House has named Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler as the 2022 Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NVPs for his performance during the 2022 NFL season! Click HERE to watch the announcement, including a special message from Ekeler!. Also watch:. - Nate Burleson, Nickelodeon...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A Wide Receiver the Cleveland Browns Should Target in the Middle Rounds of the NFL Draft
Whether it is in free agency or the draft, the Cleveland Browns need to add depth at the wide receiver position this off-season. One name stands out as someone this team could use, and what he can do stands out as something this offense can use. Nathaniel Dell was as...
Dolphins hiring Butch Barry, formerly of Broncos and UM, to coach offensive line
The Dolphins are hiring Butch Barry as offensive line coach — a role that has been filled by five different coaches the past five years — a league source confirmed Wednesday. Barry was available after being let go by the Denver Broncos when they fired head coach Nathaniel...
Report: Dolphins hire Butch Barry as new OL coach
The Miami Dolphins are continuing their offseason moves to the coaching staff after firing defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, offensive line coach Matt Applebaum and three defensive positional coaches. On Wednesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins are hiring Butch Barry to be their next offensive line...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Hire Bills Ex as New O-Line Coach
The Los Angeles Rams continue to shake things up on their offensive coaching staff. Per a report Thursday from ESPN, former Buffalo Bills assistant line coach Ryan Wendell will be joining the Rams as their new offensive line coach. Wendell now joins a talented Rams offensive staff, under head coach...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ranking the New York Giants’ Five Super Bowl Appearances
There's nothing better than waking up on Super Bowl Sunday knowing that the team you support will be in the NFL's biggest game of the year. Giants fans know all about that. The team has appeared in the Super Bowl five times (1986, 1990, 2000, 2007, and 2011), winning all but one appearance.
Comments / 0