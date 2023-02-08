Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
In an age of repeated crises, these Texans are creating mutual aid networks to help neighbors in need
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Reese Baloutine woke early to sounds of crashing. Text messages pinged her phone as neighbors shared pictures of trees that fell on their houses and limbs that cluttered their yards after this month’s ice storm swept over Austin.
KSAT 12
Rare hissing, spore-spewing mushroom found at Texas state park, officials say
BURNET, Texas – If you’ve seen HBO’s “The Last of Us,” you may perk up when you hear of “spores” or “fungus.”. Though we aren’t on the set of the apocalyptic television series, a unique, hissing mushroom that tends to “puzzle scientists” was recently found at Inks Lake State Park, in Burnet, Texas. The park is about two hours away from San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Small plane loses power, crashes onto golf course in Lakeway, officials say
LAKEWAY, Texas – A small plane reportedly lost power before it crashed onto a golf course in Lakeway on Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County officials. The incident happened around 10 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Flamingo Blvd. Lakeway is just under two hours away from San Antonio and is near the Austin area.
KSAT 12
Bills filed to bring red light cameras to a full stop in Texas
LEON VALLEY, Texas – San Antonio state legislators are trying to pump the brakes on the last of the state’s red light cameras, most of which are in Bexar County. Rep. Philip Cortez (D-San Antonio) and Sen. Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio) have filed identical bills in the Texas House and Senate to void any remaining contracts that violate the 2019 ban on the controversial cameras. Cortez filed the same bill in the 2021 legislative session, but it never made it to the House floor for a vote.
KSAT 12
Texas DPS scraps plan for $1.2 billion active-shooter training facility
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Department of Public Safety is scrapping its proposal for a $1.2 billion state-of-the-art active-shooter training facility, aiming instead at a much lower target of $381.5 million to update its current campus with housing and renovated buildings, DPS Director Steve McCraw said this week.
KSAT 12
TribCast: Will Texas avoid a recession?
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Pia Orrenius, vice president and senior economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, about the 2023 outlook for the Texas economy.
KSAT 12
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo found dead in Austin home, reports say
AUSTIN, Texas – ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo has died at the age of 34. Multiple news reports said he was found deceased in his Austin home. According to a report from NBC News, he was found Wednesday morning. He’s survived by his wife, Stephanie, and their three children.
KSAT 12
Honor Black History Month with events at state parks, River Walk tour
During Black History Month, there are many ways to honor generations of African-Americans and their impact on the U.S. while also spending time outdoors. Texas State Parks is paying tribute throughout the year with a series of events hosted by Texas Buffalo Soldiers. The Buffalo Soldiers were monumental in helping...
KSAT 12
‘Does not appear to be suspicious’: Luling police recover rest of skeletal remains, ID still pending
LULING, Texas – The skeletal remains that were found by a family’s dog in Luling late last week have all been recovered, though the identification is still pending, according to police. On Saturday afternoon, Luling police said the remains came from an abandoned building not far from the...
KSAT 12
New family and child welfare commissioner foreshadows change as agency plans to outsource case management
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The new leader of Texas’ protective services agency hinted at changes Friday that the agency will have to make as it continues transitioning toward a new way of managing foster children’s cases.
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports legislation banning transgender college athletes
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that he would back legislation banning transgender student athletes from competing on a collegiate level on teams that match their gender. “This...
KSAT 12
Austin City Council to vote Wednesday on replacing city manager
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Austin City Council will discuss moving on from City Manager Spencer Cronk, and possibly appointing an interim replacement, at its Wednesday meeting, according to a late addition to the council agenda.
KSAT 12
Missouri officials investigate transgender youth clinic
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Friday called for doctors to pause giving puberty blockers and hormones to new patients at a transgender youth clinic. The call comes a day after he announced an investigation into claims that the facility rushed to give children gender-affirming care without informed consent.
KSAT 12
Florida doctors' board tightens ban on gender-affirming care
ORLANDO, Fla. – A prohibition against puberty blocking hormones and gender-affirming surgeries for minors in Florida was tightened further after a board overseeing doctors eliminated an exception for clinical trials Friday at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration. Some members of the public attending the meeting in...
KSAT 12
Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Attorney General Ken Paxton and four of his former top deputies who said he improperly fired them after they accused him of crimes have reached a tentative agreement to end a whistleblower lawsuit that would pay those employees $3.3 million.
Comments / 1