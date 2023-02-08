Following is the prepared text of this evening’s State of the City Address by Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin as provided by the city. Assistant City Manager Lauren Johnston will introduce City Manager Denise Bevan, who will be followed by Mayor Alfin. Their remarks will be accompanied by a slide presentation and four videos. The videos are embedded in the prepared text below. The slides will be appended to the foot of the text.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO