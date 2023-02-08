ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglerlive.com

‘Now Is the Time’: Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Looks West in State of the City Address

Following is the prepared text of this evening’s State of the City Address by Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin as provided by the city. Assistant City Manager Lauren Johnston will introduce City Manager Denise Bevan, who will be followed by Mayor Alfin. Their remarks will be accompanied by a slide presentation and four videos. The videos are embedded in the prepared text below. The slides will be appended to the foot of the text.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler County’s Emergency Management Team Makes Its Mark at State Association

Flagler County’s Emergency Management team made its mark last week at the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association’s (FEPA) Annual Meeting, by earning certifications, and being elected or appointed to high-ranking positions within the organization. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord has been working towards having all members of his staff...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Palm Coast Council Surrenders Key Demands in 3-2 Approval of Controversial Harborside Development

Ending a six-month wrangle over the proposed Harborside redevelopment around the Palm Coast marina, the City Council Tuesday in a 3-2 vote surrendered on key demands, overriding some staff recommendations, and approved the addition of 300 apartments and town houses, a project that will remake the character of one of Palm Coast’s original neighborhoods.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Beach Commission Fires City Manager William Whitson After Withering Criticism

The vote, with Commissioner Jane Mealy in dissent, capped a rocky year for Whitson, who also faced criticism from segments of the business community. His departure leaves the city in a lurch for leadership again, after struggling for leadership well before August 2020, when former Manager Larry Newsom died. The...
flaglerlive.com

This Time, the School Board’s ‘Retreat’ Is a Snooze Fest. Yay!

Near the end of today’s three-and-a-half-hour “retreat” of the Flagler County School Board–an exercise intended to let board members get to know each other and their responsibilities a little better–Kristy Gavin, the board attorney, was going over the board operating manual about members’ conduct when the language took Colleen Conklin aback.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy