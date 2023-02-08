Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Tracy Sammons is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
1450wlaf.com
‘He’s a dandy. We’re glad to get him.’- Union Coach James Donahue
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Will Lester’s past, current and future coaches attended his Tuesday signing day at Brown Gym at Campbell High. The Price twins, Ernie Mac Clawson and James Donahue were on hand with all knowing what Lester’s meant to Campbell County and will mean to Union College.
1450wlaf.com
Gregory Neal York, age 67, of the Lake City
Gregory Neal York, age 67, of the Lake City area, passed away on February 6, 2023 at his residence. A full obituary will be released once it is available. visitation: 1:00PM – 5:00PM, Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service: 5:00PM, Saturday, February 11,...
1450wlaf.com
In orange-n-black is how Will Lester started and will finish his career
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – “Right there’s his first jersey. He started at age four wearing orange-n-black, and he’ll finish his career wearing orange-n-black,” said Brent Lester. The elder Lester had quite the football career himself, and this afternoon, he watched his son Will sign scholarship papers to play for the orange-n-black clad Bulldogs of Union College.
1450wlaf.com
Juanita Kesterson, age 99 of Clinton
Mrs. Juanita Kesterson, age 99 of Clinton passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, just 18 days from her 100th Birthday. She attended Clinton First Wesleyan Church and was a long-time foster parent, with over 200 children coming into her life and home. Juanita loved classic movies and enjoyed cooking. Preceded in death by Husband, Carl Recce Kesterson, Children, Ronnie Paxton, Ricky Paxton, Linda Paxton, and Billy Kesterson, Grandson, Ricci Myers, former Spouse and Father of Ronnie, Ricky, and Linda, Gilmore Paxton.
1450wlaf.com
Karen Lee Morris, age 57
Karen Lee Morris, age 57 went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday February 8, 2023. She was a loving wife of 36 years, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time outside, hiking, going to the beach, reading, and traveling. Karen loved life.
1450wlaf.com
Nelson resigns from teaching position; will not face charges
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF)- A Campbell County teacher will not face criminal charges following a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation inquiry. Brian Buddy Nelson was placed on leave in early January following a report of alleged inappropriate behavior, according to Campbell County Director of Schools, Jennifer Fields. Nelson was the criminal justice teacher at Campbell County High School.
1450wlaf.com
“Dancing with the Stars” grows, more tickets now available
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Last week, the Caryville Cares Playground Team started selling tickets for their next fundraiser: Dancing with the Stars. This event brings together nine teams from throughout Campbell County for a dance competition, where they will be performing everything from hip-hop to salsa. Less...
1450wlaf.com
Campbell hosts Carter Tuesday; watch WLAF’s live telecast.
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell hosts Carter in non-district basketball games on Tuesday on Brown Court. The Lady Cougars game tips at 6pm followed by the Cougars contest at 7:30. There is not a JV game. Between the games, Senior student-athletes from Spring Sports will be recognized. Tennis, Track,...
1450wlaf.com
Watch tonight’s Campbell home games with Sunbright live over WLAF
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Tonight marks the final doubleheader of the year for Campbell as the Lady Cougars close the regular season when Sunbright visits. Watch the games televised live over the WLAF – Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player. The Cougars have one more regular season game on Friday as they host Whitley.
1450wlaf.com
Garza Law Firm to cut ribbon on its new Jacksboro office Tuesday
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Garza Law Firm officially opens its third East Tennessee office this morning. The firm founded by Marcos Garza is based in Knoxville with an office in Johnson City and now in Jacksboro. The ribbon cutting is at 11am at the new office...
1450wlaf.com
Campbell County Cancer Association presentation at Rotary
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Cancer Association Director Clarence Lowe guest spoke to South Campbell County Rotarians at Tuesday’s Rotary Luncheon. Lowe gave a presentation on how the Cancer Association started and what it does for Campbell Countians with Cancer. The organization has been around for more...
1450wlaf.com
Campbell builds momentum entering district tournament
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Maybe. Just maybe. The Campbell Cougars and Lady Cougars are finding their respective strides as they wind down the regular season’s final week ahead of next week’s District 3-AAAA tourney at Powell. Friday night’s wins over Scott at Huntsville snapped losing streaks for both teams, and now, each has won two-in-a-row.
1450wlaf.com
Cougars, Lady Cougars start winning streaks
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell snapped Cougars and Lady Cougars strings of losses on Friday at Huntsville with wins over Scott. Last night on Brown Court, both teams started another string, a string of wins. The Lady Cougars dispatched the Carter Lady Hornets 50-29 while the Cougars clawed back for a thrilling finish and 68-63 victory.
1450wlaf.com
Stevens arrested for possession of Suboxone
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Last week Campbell County Sheriff’s Det. Sgt. James McCall made a traffic stop on Highway 25 in front of the Windham Drug Store. That stop ended with an arrest on Feb. 1. McCall checked for warrants for the individual behind the wheel and learned there was an active warrant for his arrest. McCall placed the man, identified as Robert Anthony Stevens, under arrest.
1450wlaf.com
Athletic Committee of BOE meets next week
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education Athletic Committee will meet on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 4:45 p.m. The meeting convenes in the lower courtroom of the courthouse. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/07/2023-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
BOE Building Committee to meet this afternoon; agenda here
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education Building Committee will meet on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Central Office. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/09/2023-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Town of Jacksboro has a new building inspector
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – On Thursday night the Jacksboro Board of Mayor and Aldermen met and hired a new building inspector. The current building inspector Matthew Owens resigned; the board approved hiring Lisa Crumpley to replace Owens. The board agreed to surplus equipment at the police department so it...
