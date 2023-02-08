Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Do you want S. 5th St.-Depot St. to stay or go? Here are the results.
TOP PHOTO: This ariel shot from WLAF’s Eagle I shows the section of Depot Street/South 5th Street the City is talking about leveling to join two city parks, Seargeant Park (left) and Liberty Park (right). The photo is courtesy of WLAF’s Charlie Hutson. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Over...
1450wlaf.com
Tree removal project along four lane continues
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The tree removal project by TDOT crews along the south side of the four lane between the high school and David Bales Buick-GMC continues. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares photos from high above via Eagle I. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/09/2023-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
City of La Follette to hold regular monthly meeting Tuesday at 5:30pm
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The City of La Follette has several items to address on its February regular monthly meeting agenda this afternoon. Among the items is an emergency ordinance to amend Section 11 of the zoning ordinance to address storage buildings in C-1 (Central Business District) and C-2 (Highway Business District) zones.
1450wlaf.com
Last of the flower beds is leveled, paving comes next
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – With great weather in their favor, a crew with La Follette Public Works removed the last four flower beds left on Central Avenue. The city will still need to get the spaces paved and striped. LPW finished up the last bed at Central and Tennessee Avenues in front of Peoples Bank of the South around 3 pm Tuesday. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/08/2023-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Tuesday morning wreck snarls downtown traffic
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A couple of vehicles, a car and a CUV, collided in front of Where My Heart Leads Boutique at Stop Light 9 around 7:45 Tuesday morning. All involved told WLAF News that they were OK as they stood in the street in sub-freezing temperatures. The...
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
Tweetsie, mountain bike trails win big in Lee budget
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Tweetsie Trail extension advocates described their feelings identically Tuesday after learning Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was recommending $6.3 million of state funds to make the extension a reality. “I’m just thrilled to have this opportunity,” said Carter County mayor Patty Woodby, who has worked to secure a Tweetsie Trail extension […]
Choice lanes vs. toll roads: Governor Lee’s traffic plan
Governor Bill Lee is laying the groundwork to modernize Tennessee's roads and is pouring billions of dollars into the plan.
The road ahead: TDOT's proposal for choice lanes, $3 billion investments
It would take $26 billion to fix all of Tennessee's congestion issues on interstates. But that's $26 billion we don't have. So, Butch Eley is steering the state in a different direction.
thunder1320.com
Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act
Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
WATE
TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
thunder1320.com
TN bill would create food sales tax holiday for seniors
Republicans have filed a bill to create a three-month-long sales tax holiday on food for senior citizens in Tennessee. House Bill 243 would make the retail sale of food and food ingredients tax-free statewide for anyone 70 years of age and older between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year. The proposed tax cut would not apply to alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.
1450wlaf.com
4-H Shooting Sports Program to host spaghetti fundraiser
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The 4-H Shooting Sports Program is hosting a spaghetti fundraiser on Saturday, the 11th of February starting at noon and running until 4:00pm. It’ll be served inside the Dewey-Hunter Community Center at 802 South 4th Street in La Follette. Twelve dollars will get...
Winds could reach 70 mph in East TN, cause damage, power outages
Strong winds moving through East Tennessee may be causing damage, with downed trees and power outages affecting some areas.
Gov. Bill Lee proposes three-month grocery tax holiday for Tennessee
Some people may remember what the one-month tax holiday was like last August. This year Governor Lee is proposing three months.
1450wlaf.com
Larry Wayne Inman, age 65, of LaFollette
Larry Wayne Inman, age 65, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, kind-hearted, never had an enemy, an auto mechanic, very creative and had a passionate love for music. Preceded in death by Son: Gregory Inman, Parents: Hutson Inman and Claire Henson.
wjhl.com
Gov. Bill Lee interrupted by protester during State of the State
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was interrupted by a protester during his 2023 State of the State address. Gov. Bill Lee interrupted by protester during State …. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was interrupted by a protester during his 2023 State of the State address. $40 million included in Gov. Lee budget...
1450wlaf.com
Danny Lynn Carroll, age 57, of LaFollette
Danny Lynn Carroll, age 57, of LaFollette passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Preceded in death by parents: Tom Daniel and Reba Phillips Carroll, brother: James Carroll. Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Rep. introduces bill to allow motorcycle rider 'lane splitting' in TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rep. Jeremy Faison has introduced House Bill 1454 in the Tennessee General Assembly, which would permit motorcycle riders to "lane split" or "filter" between rows of stopped or moving vehicles in the same lane on interstate highways and limited access, multi-lane divided highways. The bill would...
Conservative commentator testifies in front of TN lawmakers on bill to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for transgender youth testified in front of Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday as a bill banning these procedures moves quickly through the General Assembly.
