Lafollette, TN

1450wlaf.com

Tree removal project along four lane continues

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The tree removal project by TDOT crews along the south side of the four lane between the high school and David Bales Buick-GMC continues. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares photos from high above via Eagle I. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/09/2023-6AM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

City of La Follette to hold regular monthly meeting Tuesday at 5:30pm

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The City of La Follette has several items to address on its February regular monthly meeting agenda this afternoon. Among the items is an emergency ordinance to amend Section 11 of the zoning ordinance to address storage buildings in C-1 (Central Business District) and C-2 (Highway Business District) zones.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Last of the flower beds is leveled, paving comes next

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – With great weather in their favor, a crew with La Follette Public Works removed the last four flower beds left on Central Avenue. The city will still need to get the spaces paved and striped. LPW finished up the last bed at Central and Tennessee Avenues in front of Peoples Bank of the South around 3 pm Tuesday. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/08/2023-6AM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Tuesday morning wreck snarls downtown traffic

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A couple of vehicles, a car and a CUV, collided in front of Where My Heart Leads Boutique at Stop Light 9 around 7:45 Tuesday morning. All involved told WLAF News that they were OK as they stood in the street in sub-freezing temperatures. The...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WJHL

Tweetsie, mountain bike trails win big in Lee budget

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Tweetsie Trail extension advocates described their feelings identically Tuesday after learning Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was recommending $6.3 million of state funds to make the extension a reality. “I’m just thrilled to have this opportunity,” said Carter County mayor Patty Woodby, who has worked to secure a Tweetsie Trail extension […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act

Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

TN bill would create food sales tax holiday for seniors

Republicans have filed a bill to create a three-month-long sales tax holiday on food for senior citizens in Tennessee. House Bill 243 would make the retail sale of food and food ingredients tax-free statewide for anyone 70 years of age and older between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year. The proposed tax cut would not apply to alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

4-H Shooting Sports Program to host spaghetti fundraiser

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The 4-H Shooting Sports Program is hosting a spaghetti fundraiser on Saturday, the 11th of February starting at noon and running until 4:00pm. It’ll be served inside the Dewey-Hunter Community Center at 802 South 4th Street in La Follette. Twelve dollars will get...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Larry Wayne Inman, age 65, of LaFollette

Larry Wayne Inman, age 65, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, kind-hearted, never had an enemy, an auto mechanic, very creative and had a passionate love for music. Preceded in death by Son: Gregory Inman, Parents: Hutson Inman and Claire Henson.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wjhl.com

Gov. Bill Lee interrupted by protester during State of the State

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was interrupted by a protester during his 2023 State of the State address. Gov. Bill Lee interrupted by protester during State …. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was interrupted by a protester during his 2023 State of the State address. $40 million included in Gov. Lee budget...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Danny Lynn Carroll, age 57, of LaFollette

Danny Lynn Carroll, age 57, of LaFollette passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Preceded in death by parents: Tom Daniel and Reba Phillips Carroll, brother: James Carroll. Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
LAFOLLETTE, TN

