ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police reform redux: another death, no progress from Congress

By Harlan Ullman, Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The inexplicable murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers brought home again the question of why instances of police brutality continue to occur in America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jh68m_0kgGB37I00
Video footage recorded on police-issued body-worn cameras and a pole camera taken on the evening of January 7 in Memphis shows officers beating Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. Screenshot courtesy of City of Memphis

In April 2021, I wrote about "Lessons for the Police from the Military: Focus on Training and Rules of Engagement." Despite all the pleas for reform and the need for corrective action since then, little seems to have been accomplished and Congress has failed to pass any policing legislation.

After the killing of George Floyd in 2020, 30 states and the District of Columbia produced police reforms. The United States employs nearly 18,000 police forces nationwide and about 700,000 full-time officers. Making improvements throughout this collective body divided across states and cities, often with competing jurisdictions, is a massive undertaking, especially if these incidents reflect systemic and institutional flaws and failures in many of these departments and, indeed, of society as a whole.

If it is society that is largely at fault, then reforming individual police departments, however necessary, will be insufficient to correct misconduct and excessive use of force.

Crime now ranks much higher in public awareness of national problems, although statistically, 2022 set no new records and, in some areas, crime was reduced. The ubiquity of guns -- and what appears to be a more violent society, if the absence of civility and the more commonplace presence of anger, even in basic interactions among people, are indicators -- police understandably are more sensitive to the prospect of greater personal danger and vulnerability. And, likewise, the public is more apprehensive around police, particularly people of color.

This raises the race issue. Studies show that proportionally White officers are more prone to using force than those of color. Is this a problem of statistics or fact? If the latter, can training and education, as well as diversification of police forces, be corrective measures?

While training and education are part of any solution, is that enough? American police officers undergo on average between 20 and 27 months of training followed by a probation period of several months. By comparison, German police training takes 2 1/2 to four years; in the United Kingdom two to three years. Clearly, more research is needed here.

After the Korean War, when a surprisingly large number of American POWs succumbed to what was called "brain washing," the U.S. military created a Code of Conduct that defined acceptable levels of behavior in war and peace.

During the Vietnam War, when U.S. pilots were being outfought by the North Vietnamese, the U.S. Navy invented "Top Gun" Fighter Weapons School, made famous in two movies of that name. The kill ratio reversed to 15-to-1 in favor of U.S. pilots.

Would a national code of conduct, properly constructed for police, make a difference? Similarly, would a national police academy akin to "Top Gun" provide an additional level of education and training for local and state police forces? It would seem that both military inventions would be helpful in raising the level of police professionalism, particularly in crisis or life-threatening situations, such as air-to-air combat.

Another factor may be relevant.

Over 75% of Americans believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction. And an equal number are dissatisfied with their lives. If the national mood is sour, that will affect society at large.

With the precipitous increase in drug overdose deaths and the lethality of fentanyl, that, too, puts additional burdens on policing.

The military mission over many decades expanded from fighting the armies of enemies. Today, some enemies lack armies. Others that do have armies also rely on terrorism and non-kinetic weapons, such as cyber. Similarly, police forces have broader missions and responsibilities, as well as liabilities.

America confronts a massive list of challenges and problems, from Chinese balloons and the war in Ukraine to a public deeply divided on most issues -- huge debts, drugs, immigration , equality and fairness. Against that background, policing must take a higher priority.

Since the U.S. government seems unable to address police policy in a satisfactory method, perhaps the Associations of Governors and Mayors would be appropriate forums. And using the examples of a code of conduct and a police "Top Gun" could be excellent starting points for this effort.

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five unanswered questions about the Tyre Nichols case

When Memphis officials released video footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols, they did so in an attempt at transparency. But that footage — which showed five officers brutally beating the 29-year-old Black man and leaving him with injuries that eventually led to his death — has since spurred even more questions. The five officers, all of…
MEMPHIS, TN
abc57.com

What we know about the public servants involved in Tyre Nichols' death

(CNN) -- As investigations continue into the deadly police beating of a 29-year-old Black man in Memphis, public servants involved in Tyre Nichols' traffic stop and brutal confrontation are facing repercussions -- some as severe as murder charges -- and more fallout is possible. "We are looking at everybody who...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Amid cancer concerns for South Memphis residents due to toxins released by warehouse, group calls out health department for lack of action

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re a South Memphis resident, you may be heavily exposed to ethylene oxide (EtO), a colorless, odorless cancer-causing toxin being emitted by the Sterilization Services of Tennessee plant, increasing your risk of developing cancer, The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said. Now six...
MEMPHIS, TN
1470 WMBD

PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability

PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
PEORIA, IL
New Pittsburgh Courier

Hutchinson: What if White cops had beaten Nichols to a pulp?

Let’s be clear, the five former Black Memphis police officers got everything they deserved for beating Tyre Nichols to a pulp. They were fired and charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Steel manufacturer to open $6M Memphis plant, create 129 jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The MSS Steel Tubes USA will open its first U.S. plant in Memphis, creating nearly 130 new jobs paying an average of $47,000 per year. MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC is a subsidiary of MSS Steel Tubes SA, which is based in Portugal. The plant will be located in southeast Memphis, near […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

‘If we don’t get it! Shut it down!’

On the bed of a pickup truck parked in the protest-blocked intersection of Poplar Ave. and Danny Thomas Blvd., L.J. Abraham was gazing westward toward the heart of Downtown Memphis when asked what she was thinking at that very moment. “That I hope this applies the pressure that needs to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
MEMPHIS, TN
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
528K+
Followers
73K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy