Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Juicy Details Of Harley-Davidson X350 Leaked Ahead Of American Debut
Ever since Harley-Davidson and QJ Motors received the go-ahead from the Chinese government, it seems the American giant has kicked into top gear. The MoCo recently filed VINs for the American-spec X350, and now, the owner’s manual of the X350 has surfaced on Harley’s website. While the information was taken down, it still revealed some juicy details about the upcoming roadster. Here’s everything we know.
Jalopnik
Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE
No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
Top Speed
How The Electric Car Movement Will Kill Almost Everything We Love About Cars
There is no denying that the latest trends in the automotive industry are focused on minimizing production costs, maximizing profit, and sustainability. While the latter is worthy of an academic debate, one thing is certain, the car enthusiasts among us are in for sad times. By now, most manufacturers have worked out the kinks of electric vehicles and while many, rightfully, believe that the internal combustion engine still has untapped potential, it appears EVs will eventually become the “new normal”. Here’s how the EV movement will kill all we love about cars.
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
electrek.co
Tesla Model 3 refresh prototype spotted being tested
Another Tesla Model 3 refresh “project highland” prototype has been spotted being tested in California ahead of its launch. Late last year, we started hearing rumors that Tesla is working on a Model 3 refresh that would come during the second half of 2023. The project is reportedly...
torquenews.com
Should You Buy a 2023 Tesla Model Y?
Tesla recently did major price cuts on the Model Y - is now the time to buy one? Here's what we recommend. Tesla just did some drastic price cuts. Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 Tesla Model Y if you are in the market for one. The...
Top Speed
Here's Why You Can't Order The 2024 Ford Mustang
The seventh-generation Mustang, dubbed the S650, is one of the most highly anticipated vehicles in the marketplace right now. In a world of EVs, hybrids, and boosted small-displacement combustion engines, the Mustang promises to be the most affordable way to get a traditional V8 powerplant in 2024. But according to YouTuber RacerX, gearheads will have to wait a little while longer to find out the full specs, pricing, and options for the new car.
MotorTrend Magazine
This '32 Ford Roadster Was the Hot Rod of the Month in October 1948
Bob McGee of Huntington Park, California, drives a roadster which is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful examples of hot rod efforts to be seen. The bright red car shows the maximum body and upholstery work, result of much planning and many days labor. Bob, a student at the University...
torquenews.com
Five Reasons Not to Rent a Tesla Model 3
If you are headed out on a vacation or business trip and will rent a car as an experiment, here are five reasons why you may wish to skip the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle. A new study asking car renters about difficulties they have experienced when renting reveals that...
Top Speed
Here's Why The Trike Suddenly Became Cool
For the longest time, Harley-Davidson's three-wheeled Trike class has always been considered the "old man's bike." The only time anybody would ever ride a trike is if they were really up there in age, if they did not want to worry about balancing, or if they were not physically capable of holding up a regular motorcycle anymore. Doused in chrome complemented by a simple color palette, trikes were intended for a certain demographic of people where riding is their passion, and they had particular tastes in models and features that they would find attractive. But, much like the motorcycle brand, Harley-Davidson's trike class is also going through changes.
Top Speed
Here's What Tesla's Next-Gen Platform Means For The Future
Since its inception in 2003, Tesla sought to reinvent mobility. The company’s first model, the first-generation Tesla Roadster, featured familiar underpinnings from Lotus, but relied on electricity for propulsion. While the model was not received as enthusiastically as Tesla had hoped, the company has come a long way as the carmaker to pioneer electric mobility in modern times. By 2023, the competition has already caught up and this prompted Tesla to reinvent, not just itself, but possibly, the whole EV segment. The brand will do so by developing a completely new platform for its next-generation models, and here’s why this could be a game-changer for the EV market.
Top Speed
Why The Kawasaki KLR 650 S Is The Ultimate Dual-Sport Motorcycle
It has never been a better time to be a dual-sport fan. The growth of the adventure motorcycle market has been smashing through every ceiling for the past several years, with no signs of stopping. The darn things are just way too popular. And if you're a major motorcycle manufacturer, you best have an option or two available, lest your showrooms overgrow with cobwebs from the lack of foot traffic. One company, though, has always been ahead of the game.
Top Speed
10 Things About The 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning That Makes You Wonder If It Was A Truck At All
The trucks on the market today are meant for more than just working since many families have chosen to use them for all their daily driving needs. But, back in the '90s, things were a little bit different. The farther back in time, the truck was built, the more likely it was made to work and haul. Every now and then, a manufacturer took things to a whole other level, such as in 1978 when Dodge offered the amazing Lil Red Express to the power-hungry public.
pv-magazine-usa.com
World’s largest used EV battery power facility in California
B2U Storage Solutions has deployed 1,300 Honda Clarity second-life battery packs at its SEPV Sierra Solar & Storage facility in Lancaster, California. These additional units bring the facility to 25 MWh of storage capacity (DC), coupled with a 3 MW solar array. The group says that it is the largest...
Top Speed
2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400: Performance, Price, And Photos
Kawasaki carries its Ninja 400, Ninja 400 ABS, and KRT Edition into MY2023 with the same package of goodies that has held it in good stead globally, just with some new colorways. The proven 399 cc engine reprises its role, while the rest of the build comes centered around aerodynamic performance.
electrek.co
Tesla will unveil its “Master Plan Part 3” at “Investor Day” on March 1
Tesla will finally unveil a planned expansion of its “master plan” on March 1 at the company’s “Investor Day” summit at Giga Texas, said CEO Elon Musk today. Tesla announced its “Investor Day” event last month, to occur in March. This is a new event by Tesla, seemingly separate from the annual shareholder event, where some investors will be invited to see updates on Tesla’s progress. The event will be livestreamed as well. In the past, Tesla has held a “Battery Day” and an “AI Day” focusing on those topics.
marketscreener.com
Hertz has fewer Teslas in its fleet than planned
(Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc's rental fleet has less than half the number of Tesla cars it planned to order in 2022, its regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. Hertz's fleet in the Americas peaked at 428,700 vehicles for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, of which 11% were Tesla cars, the filing showed. The company had an additional 1,187 Teslas in its international fleet.
teslarati.com
Tesla dominates in California, led by Model Y
The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in California in 2022, while the Tesla Model 3 took second place in the state beating out all legacy automakers. It’s no secret that California is a Tesla stronghold. Anyone who has so much as had a layover at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has noticed the crazy number of Teslas and electric vehicles generally. But Tesla’s popularity in the state seems to have come to a head as its Model Y and Model 3 were the top two best-selling vehicles in California in 2022.
Top Speed
Lamborghini's Farewell To The Naturally Aspirated V-12 Is About More Than Two Bespoke Supercars
Lamborghini gives a great example of how to start the week with a bang, by introducing two, one-off models. In true tradition, the Lamborghini Invencible and Lamborghini Autentica come with radical styling, to celebrate the end of Lamborghini’s V-12 era. This, then, is the swan song of the V-12 Lambo cars as we know them. But this epic duo of farewell models isn’t just about retiring the naturally-aspirated V-12 with a bang. It’s also about taking everything that made the ragin bull’s sports cars worthy of Lamborghini’s name.
Top Speed
Have You Heard Of The Munro MK_1 Electric Off-Roader?
Anyone in the market for a monstrous all-electric off-roader, who doesn't have $100,000-plus for a GMC Hummer EV, may want to check out the Mk_1 from Scotland-based Munro Vehicles. Built like a tank, both in terms of toughness and styling, the company touts it as "the world's most capable all-electric 4x4." That's quite a boast to make, but it may actually be true. With all the power, torque, and clearance anyone could hope for in a 4x4, the Mk_1 is a more than capable off-road beast. If performance is more important than looks, this Munro offering is a great alternative to the Rivian R1S.
Comments / 1