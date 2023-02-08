For the longest time, Harley-Davidson's three-wheeled Trike class has always been considered the "old man's bike." The only time anybody would ever ride a trike is if they were really up there in age, if they did not want to worry about balancing, or if they were not physically capable of holding up a regular motorcycle anymore. Doused in chrome complemented by a simple color palette, trikes were intended for a certain demographic of people where riding is their passion, and they had particular tastes in models and features that they would find attractive. But, much like the motorcycle brand, Harley-Davidson's trike class is also going through changes.

