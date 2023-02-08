Read full article on original website
Related
ABC Action News
A look at physical evaluation forms in all 50 states
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida recently made headlines after the state's high school athletic association attempted to update its physical evaluation form. All student-athletes statewide must fill out a physical evaluation form before they can play a sport; however, the form included personal questions about female menstrual cycles. On Thursday,...
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Florida Where Every Order Comes With A Free Bucket Of Peanuts
It isn’t common nowadays to come across a restaurant offering something free – there is always a catch. Well, not at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Florida. This unique roadside restaurant offers a free bucket of peanuts with every visit. However, make sure you don’t throw the peanuts on the floor! While that once was the appeal of this restaurant, keep the shells on your table as you crack n’ snack.
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Rural Michigan chef hopes James Beard honor opens eyes to great food in different settings
In the more than 30 years that the James Beard Foundation has been honoring outstanding restaurateurs and chefs, most of the names were associated with big markets. That makes the 2023 semifinalist nod earned by Abra Berens that much more significant. Berens, 40, is the chef at Granor Farm in...
Cheers! Take a Look at the 10 Drunkest Cities in Michigan
Michiganders sure do like to booze it up and have a good time. However, there are some cities throughout the state that have a tendency to go a bit overboard with their alcohol consumption. That's exactly why they're on the list of the 10 drunkest cities in the state of Michigan.
Voice News
Michigan Veteran Homes seeks volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program
Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone program, highlighting the need to offer companionship and assistance to veteran members who are entering the final stages of life. Through the program, volunteers provide comfort at the bedside when family and friends can’t be present....
mymichiganbeach.com
20 Best Lake Michigan Beaches 2023
Michigan’s stunning Lake Michigan beaches are one of the country’s best-kept secrets. Michigan claims more than 3,000 miles of coastline, which means endless miles of sandy shore for you to explore. It’s a unique coastline: a mix of towering sand dunes that slope gently into the aqua water...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they’re not the usual suspects
Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy’s and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Licari’s and Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D’Angelo’s in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
wrif.com
3 Michigan Restaurants Named American’s Best By Yelp
Yelp has released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country, and Michigan has not one, not two but three restaurants that made the tally. This shouldn’t be surprising, as Michigan has a ton of fantastic locally-owned restaurants across the state. According to Yelp, the list...
This Michigan City is Officially the Best Place to Live in America
Welcome to Michigan! The official home of the "Best Place to Live in America", but we already knew that. Michigan has landed smack dap on the top of a recently released list by Study Finds of the "Best Places to Live in America". The list was a ranking of the top 5 places to live as suggested by experts.
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
EV manufacturer expanding in Michigan to produce Blue Arc commercial vehicles
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan-based Shyft Group plans to invest about $16 million to expand its facilities in Charlotte, Michigan, and produce more commercial electric vehicles.According to a press release, the vehicles will be part of the company's Blue Arc EV Solutions brand, which launched last year. The Charlotte campus, which includes seven facilities, currently produces walk-in delivery vans, motorhome chassis, and work truck chassis.Production of the Blue Arc vehicle is expected to start in mid-2023.The company expects to produce up to 3,000 EVs per year."We're extremely proud to invest in EV production here in our home state of...
MLive.com
Two reigning champs sit atop high school bowling state rankings for Feb. 8
Defending champions often enter the season as the team to beat. Upholding that status is the tough part. As the high school boys and girls bowling season heads into the homestretch, just two of the eight reigning state champions remain standing tall atop Michigan’s latest state rankings. The Gladwin...
Stereotypes Michiganders Have to Accept About Themselves
Are you guilty of feeding all 10 of these Michigander stereotypes?. There are many stereotypes about Michiganders that are totally wrong. For example, very few of us speak like we're from Fargo, North Dakota. Also, we don't all love cold snowy winters. However, there are a handful of stereotypes that...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Toll roads in Michigan? Study shows where they might work
About 60 percent of Michigan’s 1,900-mile highway system is most feasible for tolling, including 545 miles of roadways that could be converted within five to seven years — all or parts of six interstates and one M-designated route. That is a conclusion in a feasibility analysis and implementation...
OnlyInYourState
The One Mesmerizing Place In Michigan To See The Northern Lights
The Mitten State has plenty of incredible natural wonders like our stunning sand dunes and the largest freshwater system in the world, the Great Lakes. But there is one elusive and unpredictable natural phenomenon that few Michiganders ever get to witness. But if you’re feeling adventurous and spontaneous, you can view the northern lights in Mackinaw City, Michigan.
candgnews.com
Employee allegedly embezzles $200,000 from local dental practice
BERKLEY — A St. Clair Shores woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling many thousands of dollars from her former place of employment. Kimberly Monette, 38, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Berkley Public Safety Department for allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a dental practice from 2015 to 2022.
Comments / 0