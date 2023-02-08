ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NFL World Is Praying For Bills Owner On Tuesday

In a recent story for The Players Tribune, tennis star Jessica Pegula provided an update on her mother's health.  Last June, it was reported that Kim Pegula was dealing with a "health issue." It turns out she went into cardiac arrest at the family home.  Jessica Pegula's sister ...
FLORIDA STATE
Buffalo Bills Owner Kim Pegula dealing with severe health issues following her cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills have gone through a roller coaster this season with safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, and it even affected owner Kim Pegula. Kim is a visionary American businesswoman born in South Korea in 1969. His husband, Terry Pegula, and she won the Buffalo Bills in a $1.4 billion all-cash bid in 2014, defeating former US President Donald Trump and famous rock singer Bon Jovi.
The Buffalo Bills Breaking Ground On New Stadium Soon?

Now that the Buffalo Bills' season is over and the players have cleared out their lockers what is next for the team?. The players will head home and the coaches and staff will work together to make improvements in the offseason to shore up the team for a run to the Super Bowl next season.
BUFFALO, NY
Bills could go big-game fishing to solve key roster issue

Getting Josh Allen more weapons will undoubtedly help the Buffalo Bills next season. Why does Josh Allen need more weapons? Unfortunately, Buffalo was top five in the NFL last season in dropped passes. Stefon Diggs was his normal self, dominating on the football field. However, outside of Diggs, there was much to be desired.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
