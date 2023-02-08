Read full article on original website
The Chronicle
Plots available at Coventry Community Garden
COVENTRY — Registration is now open for plots at the Coventry Community Garden located at Creaser Park on Case Road. The 10 foot by 20 foot plots are available to Town of Coventry residents of all ages, with a maximum of one plot per person. Priority will be given to returning gardeners.
The Chronicle
‘From the Heart’ brings love to town
WILLIMANTIC — With Valentines Day coming, love is in the air at the Coffee Break Gallery. A new exhibit, “From the Heart,” features art with hearts and images illustrating love. The exhibit runs through Feb. 27 at the Eastern Connecticut Veterans Community Center, which is at 47...
The Chronicle
One cat dies, another missing after RV fire
WILLIMANTIC — A cat owned by the woman whose RV was demolished on Holbrook Ave. late Friday afternoon died in the fire while another cat of hers was missing. The call for the fire, which was at 194 Holbrook Ave., came in at 3:44 p.m. and firefighters arrived at the scene by 3:50 p.m.
The Chronicle
200 take plunge for good cause
WILLIMANTIC — In preparation for the 12th Annual Olga Ezis Plunge for Hunger, Eastern Connecticut State University assistant rugby coach Ray Aramini and some of the rugby players were out breaking up the ice on the Natchaug River on Saturday. Aramini said given the cold that day, he didn’t...
The Chronicle
Police seek suspect in Big Y larcenies
MANSFIELD CENTER — The Mansfield Resident State Troopers’ Office is investigating multiple larcenies that occurred at the Big Y on 141B Storrs Road in Mansfield Center during the month of January. The Resident Troopers are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect in the investigation. In still photographs taken...
The Chronicle
Catch a matinee film at Douglas Library
HEBRON — Adults can enjoy a matinee film every Friday in February at the Douglas Library of Hebron. All of the films in the series were released in 2022.
The Chronicle
WFD responds to 52 incidents over weekend
WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic firefighters battled the cold during a busy weekend, responding to an RV Fire, activated sprinkler system and water pipes that burst, among other incidents. The fire department responded to 52 incidents from Friday through Sunday.
The Chronicle
Construction of new school moves forward
MANSFIELD — The construction of the new Mansfield Elementary School building reached a milestone. Last Thursday, Mansfield Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth and Mansfield Public Schools Superintendent Peter Dart announced in a letter the town had secured the needed Certificate of Occupancy for the new Mansfield Elementary School building and nearly achieved “Substantial Completion” as determined by the project’s lead architect.
The Chronicle
High School Roundup: Windham boys hoop edges New London
NEW LONDON — Travis Mangual, Jr. and Malcolm Hunter combined to score 20 of 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Windham boys basketball team to a 69-65 Eastern Connecticut Conference inter-division victory over New London Tuesday night at Conway Gymnasium. Mangual led the way for the...
The Chronicle
Bulldogs fall on grand night for Lopez
LEBANON — There was plenty of emotion up on Exeter Road Tuesday evening inside the gymnasium at Lyman Memorial. Senior Jaiden Lopez connected on a long-range 3-point shot — just over a minute — 65 seconds to be exact into the second quarter for his 1000th career point.
