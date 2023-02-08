ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
LOUISVILLE, KY
OnlyInYourState

The One Fried Chicken Restaurant In Kentucky With Surprisingly Delicious Tacos

Kentucky is known far and wide for amazing fried chicken, with numerous eateries giving the ‘ole Colonel a run for his money. But it’s not just fried chicken, hot chicken, and chicken and waffles in the Bluegrass; there are restaurants that elevate this humble KY classic to new heights and flavors. Royals Hot Chicken is one such place. This fried chicken restaurant in Kentucky isn’t just known for killer poultry, their tacos are truly something to experience… and taste.
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Incredible Photos of Indiana’s Abandoned Colgate Factory

ABANDONED BUILDING ALERT: WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Indiana's Colgate Clock. Clarksville, Indiana is home to an abandoned factory that was once the Colgate factory. While the building sits empty, the giant...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
clarksvilletoday.com

Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside

Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
agdaily.com

JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant

A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students have been cited after a fight at Fern Creek High School that injured multiple staff members who attempted to break the fight up. According to a letter sent home to Fern Creek families, the incident happened Thursday afternoon when two students attempted to start a fight with a third student.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy