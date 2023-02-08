Read full article on original website
iheart.com
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
Mac & Cheese Lovers! The Mac & Cheese Throwdown is Underway in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY is already home to an incredibly popular Burger Week. As a matter of fact, save this date! Owensboro Burger Week is coming up March 3rd through the 11th this year. But foodies are excited about something delicious that just got underway today. It's Owensboro's Mac & Cheese Throwdown!
Kentucky Welcomes the Return of World’s Largest Biscuit & Gravy Competition
Today alone, I have seen breakfast charcuterie boards, had discussions about "breakfast for supper," and got into a conversation about who has the best biscuits and gravy. It's a "breakfast on the brain" kind of day. Oh, and this weekend I enjoyed a "breakfast for lunch" at a Franklin KY Waffle House; we don't have one in Owensboro, alas.
OnlyInYourState
The One Fried Chicken Restaurant In Kentucky With Surprisingly Delicious Tacos
Kentucky is known far and wide for amazing fried chicken, with numerous eateries giving the ‘ole Colonel a run for his money. But it’s not just fried chicken, hot chicken, and chicken and waffles in the Bluegrass; there are restaurants that elevate this humble KY classic to new heights and flavors. Royals Hot Chicken is one such place. This fried chicken restaurant in Kentucky isn’t just known for killer poultry, their tacos are truly something to experience… and taste.
WLKY.com
This Louisville steakhouse was named one of the most romantic restaurants in the U.S.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — An East End Louisville steakhouse is one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the country, according to a new report from OpenTable. Related video in the player above: Why Do We Give Red Roses on Valentine’s Day?. Malone's, which opened at 4370...
leoweekly.com
Louisville’s Air Devil’s Inn Makes Major New Building Update, And We Have The Scoop On What Might Be Next
Air Devil’s Inn has been going through some “major” changes. A quintessential Louisville dive bar, Air Devil’s first opened in 1934 and has been serving up cold drinks and good music to a motley crew of folks in their location on Taylorsville Rd. ever since. Recently,...
wdrb.com
Despite industry challenges, local drive-in theater says the future is bright
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The movie theater industry has been through several changes in the past few years, including adjusting to the public's access to streaming services and navigating pandemic closures. Just this month, AMC announced it will change its ticket prices based on seat locations. In late January,...
WHAS 11
Fire engulfs house in Fern Creek
It took about 30 firefighters to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.
Incredible Photos of Indiana’s Abandoned Colgate Factory
ABANDONED BUILDING ALERT: WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Indiana's Colgate Clock. Clarksville, Indiana is home to an abandoned factory that was once the Colgate factory. While the building sits empty, the giant...
wdrb.com
South Louisville native swoops in to rescue shuttered Colonial Gardens restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking up the stairs Tuesday with keys in hand, Bill and Krissy Price promised a new beginning for a south Louisville restaurant. The southern Indiana couple has never been to Union 15 at Colonial Gardens, but just days ago, they bought it. "The best things in...
clarksvilletoday.com
Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside
Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
wdrb.com
'We take care of our own' | Radcliff mother overwhelmed by community support after losing home in fire
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a week after losing just about everything she and her two sons owned in an electric fire, a Hardin County woman is picking up the pieces with some help from the community. Thursday, crews were cleaning up what's left of Savannah Mitchell's home. A painful...
Wave 3
Business owner accused of not performing work he was contracted for
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville business owner has been arrested on charges that he took thousands of dollars from a business client and never provided the service he agreed to perform. Timothy Ray Hatler, 66, is charged with one count of theft by deception over $10,000. He was taken...
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
leoweekly.com
Greenberg Trying To Lure $100 Million ‘Dude Perfect World’ Theme Park To Louisville
If you were clutching your pearls about Topgolf coming to town, avert your eyes. According to an email obtained by LEO Weekly, Mayor Craig Greenberg wants Louisville to be the home of Dude Perfect World, a proposed $100 million theme park envisioned by the creators of one of YouTube’s most subscribed-to channels, Dude Perfect.
wdrb.com
Radcliff family loses everything after mobile home fire, donations being collected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is asking for help for one of its families who lost everything in a mobile home fire last weekend. A mother and her two sons lived in a home that is now destroyed. One of the boys is a student at Meadow View Elementary School in Radcliff.
Wave 3
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Afternoon recess at one JCPS school was disrupted after someone tried to get into the area where children were playing. Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, is charged with criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Around Noon February 8, Williamson...
agdaily.com
JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant
A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
Wave 3
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students have been cited after a fight at Fern Creek High School that injured multiple staff members who attempted to break the fight up. According to a letter sent home to Fern Creek families, the incident happened Thursday afternoon when two students attempted to start a fight with a third student.
Wave 3
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
