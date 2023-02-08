ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Juvenile robbed by armed man in southeast St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was robbed by a man with a gun Saturday evening. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the juvenile victim was riding his scooter home from a nearby park around 6:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when he was approached by a man in a red pickup truck. The man then showed him a handgun and demanded money. The juvenile agreed, gave him the money he had, and the suspect fled the scene.
5 struck by gunfire in 5 shootings over 20 hours across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Over a span of about 20 hours, five men were wounded by gunfire across St. Louis in five different shootings, beginning Friday night. A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg after being robbed in the downtown area at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The robbery happened at a parking lot located at 1504 Washington Avenue, and seven people were robbed by two suspects.
3 teenagers in custody after 17-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenagers were taken into custody after a 17-year-old boy was killed Friday night in a shooting in north St. Louis County. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers with its North County Precinct responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a shooting on the 1800 block of High Sun Drive, near the Florissant city limits. Officers found the teenager shot in a parking lot.
Man charged after crime spree in Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kirkwood police have charged a man with seven different crimes after a crime spree on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Kirkwood police issued charges against William Kehr, Jr. on Feb. 8. Kehr is currently charged with,. Stealing a car on Cedarbrook Lane. 1st degree property damage on...
Criminal charges filed after St. Louis family’s Ring video goes viral

(ST.LOUIS) -- For more than a year, Fatima Suarez said her family's St. Louis home was repeatedly visited by a woman who allegedly insulted her family, stole their mail and damaged their property. Video footage captured by the family's Ring doorbell camera allegedly shows a woman yelling into the camera, going through their mail and hurling racist remarks at them. "It scared my family. It scared me," she said. "I've cried. It was really stressful to see her keep coming back." Suarez, whose family is of Mexican descent, posted the footage to TikTok, where it received millions of views.
Woman charged for allegedly threatening to blow up Pevely-area church

Ann Marie Schmidt, 46, of Pevely has been charged with a felony for reportedly threatening to blow up Gracelife Chapel, 1 Victory Drive, southwest of Pevely late last month. It was the second time she allegedly threatened to blow up the church, court records show. She was charged on Jan....
St. Louis police car struck during second overnight accident on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis police car was struck overnight on I-70 while providing cover for another crash site. According to SLMPD, I-70 at Riverview was shut down around 12:45 a.m. Friday due to a two-vehicle crash. One of the cars caught on fire and police responded to help look for the drivers, who ran from the vehicle after the crash.
Missing mother, daughter found safe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for a missing mother and daughter in Florissant, Missouri. According to the St. Louis County Police Department Facebook page, the missing mother and daughter were located safely on Sunday, February 12. Police said the 28-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter were...
2 injured in Madison, Illinois, crash Friday

MADISON, Ill. — Two men were injured Friday night in a crash on 10th Street and Washington Avenue in Madison, Illinois. According to a news release from the Madison Police Department, the single-vehicle crash was first reported by a 911 call at 5:43 p.m. Minimal information was given about the crash before the caller hung up, the release said.
