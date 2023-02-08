Read full article on original website
KMOV
Juvenile robbed by armed man in southeast St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was robbed by a man with a gun Saturday evening. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the juvenile victim was riding his scooter home from a nearby park around 6:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when he was approached by a man in a red pickup truck. The man then showed him a handgun and demanded money. The juvenile agreed, gave him the money he had, and the suspect fled the scene.
Hostage standoff ends peacefully in downtown St. Louis overnight
A large police presence was in the heart of downtown St. Louis overnight, involving a domestic disturbance, an officer in need of aid, and a hostage drama.
5 struck by gunfire in 5 shootings over 20 hours across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Over a span of about 20 hours, five men were wounded by gunfire across St. Louis in five different shootings, beginning Friday night. A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg after being robbed in the downtown area at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The robbery happened at a parking lot located at 1504 Washington Avenue, and seven people were robbed by two suspects.
Man shot as robbers confront 7 people in Downtown St. Louis
One man was shot as robbers confronted a group of seven people Friday evening in Downtown St. Louis.
3 teenagers in custody after 17-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenagers were taken into custody after a 17-year-old boy was killed Friday night in a shooting in north St. Louis County. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers with its North County Precinct responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a shooting on the 1800 block of High Sun Drive, near the Florissant city limits. Officers found the teenager shot in a parking lot.
Officer hurt during foot chase in north St. Louis
One officer suffered a serious leg injury while chasing a suspect on foot Friday afternoon in north St. Louis.
KMOV
One injured in Washington Ave. robbery by suspect in bedazzled facemask, suspects still on the loose
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven people were robbed and one was shot during a robbery last night in a Washington Avenue parking lot. The incident occurred as the victims were outside their cars talking when they were then approached by two men who had a handgun and demanded their money.
KMOV
Man charged after crime spree in Kirkwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kirkwood police have charged a man with seven different crimes after a crime spree on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Kirkwood police issued charges against William Kehr, Jr. on Feb. 8. Kehr is currently charged with,. Stealing a car on Cedarbrook Lane. 1st degree property damage on...
Police: Two women missing since early Sunday morning
The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for two missing women.
Cars stolen, windows broken in Kirkwood crime spree
Police have arrested one man accused of stealing cars and breaking windows in a one-day crime spree in Kirkwood.
St. Louis police searching for endangered missing man
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an endangered missing man. Mark Corwin, 28, was reported missing on Jan. 21 by his mother after last being seen on Oct. 9, 2022, in the area of Saint Louis University Hospital.
Police investigation reveals woman who died on I-64 in October killed by metal mud flap bracket
ST. LOUIS — A piece of metal that secures a mud flap to a vehicle went through the windshield of a Belleville woman's car last year killing her, St. Louis police said Friday. The new details were released almost four months after the accident happened on westbound Interstate 64...
Criminal charges filed after St. Louis family’s Ring video goes viral
(ST.LOUIS) -- For more than a year, Fatima Suarez said her family's St. Louis home was repeatedly visited by a woman who allegedly insulted her family, stole their mail and damaged their property. Video footage captured by the family's Ring doorbell camera allegedly shows a woman yelling into the camera, going through their mail and hurling racist remarks at them. "It scared my family. It scared me," she said. "I've cried. It was really stressful to see her keep coming back." Suarez, whose family is of Mexican descent, posted the footage to TikTok, where it received millions of views.
myleaderpaper.com
Woman charged for allegedly threatening to blow up Pevely-area church
Ann Marie Schmidt, 46, of Pevely has been charged with a felony for reportedly threatening to blow up Gracelife Chapel, 1 Victory Drive, southwest of Pevely late last month. It was the second time she allegedly threatened to blow up the church, court records show. She was charged on Jan....
Windows shattered overnight at several St. Charles Main Street businesses
Some business owners in St. Charles woke up to some disturbing news Saturday, learning that someone shattered their windows overnight.
Man dies in hit-and-run crash on I-70 in Warren County
One man died in a hit-and-run crash Friday evening along Interstate 70 in Warren County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KMOV
St. Louis police car struck during second overnight accident on I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis police car was struck overnight on I-70 while providing cover for another crash site. According to SLMPD, I-70 at Riverview was shut down around 12:45 a.m. Friday due to a two-vehicle crash. One of the cars caught on fire and police responded to help look for the drivers, who ran from the vehicle after the crash.
'It broke my heart': Community honors 3 teens killed in crash with lantern release
TROY, Mo. — On Sunday, the Lincoln County community honored the lives of three teenagers who died in a car crash a week ago. Two others survived the crash but are still recovering in the hospital. Classmates, family and friends of 18-year-old William Flickinger, 15-year-old Kaeden Tyler, known as...
KFVS12
Missing mother, daughter found safe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for a missing mother and daughter in Florissant, Missouri. According to the St. Louis County Police Department Facebook page, the missing mother and daughter were located safely on Sunday, February 12. Police said the 28-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter were...
2 injured in Madison, Illinois, crash Friday
MADISON, Ill. — Two men were injured Friday night in a crash on 10th Street and Washington Avenue in Madison, Illinois. According to a news release from the Madison Police Department, the single-vehicle crash was first reported by a 911 call at 5:43 p.m. Minimal information was given about the crash before the caller hung up, the release said.
