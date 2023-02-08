(ST.LOUIS) -- For more than a year, Fatima Suarez said her family's St. Louis home was repeatedly visited by a woman who allegedly insulted her family, stole their mail and damaged their property. Video footage captured by the family's Ring doorbell camera allegedly shows a woman yelling into the camera, going through their mail and hurling racist remarks at them. "It scared my family. It scared me," she said. "I've cried. It was really stressful to see her keep coming back." Suarez, whose family is of Mexican descent, posted the footage to TikTok, where it received millions of views.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO