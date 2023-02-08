Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overheadRoger MarshKingsport, TN
Cameo Theater to Host Billy Idol and Bret Michaels with Rebel Rock Street ShowJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at WoodridgeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and RecreationJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Related
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
wjhl.com
Drone 11: January 2023 shots of the Tri-Cities
Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Erwin business...
wjhl.com
Honaker police seeking at-risk 22-year-old
Post’s 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia …. Post's 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia Tech. Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. Community Heroes: Linda Skeens’ talent highlights …. Linda Skeens hit the mainstream...
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead
A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Greeneville teen found dead remembered for ‘sweet smile and gentle presence’
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville High School students and staff are mourning the loss of sixteen-year-old student Danielle Owens. School leaders said in a statement that Owens will be remembered for her compassion and gentle presence, and their hearts go out to her family and friends. Greeneville High School told News Channel 11 that grief […]
wjhl.com
A visit to Subzero Cryotherapy in Greeneville
(WJHL) Chris takes us inside Subzero Cryotherapy in Greeneville to talk with Natasha Miller about the benefits of these types of treatments. For more information please call (423) 525-4530.
Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
Johnson City Mall closed indefinitely due to water break
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mall at Johnson City will be closed until further notice due to a Wednesday water line break. According to a social media post, the Mall announced it will be closed indefinitely due to ongoing repairs on the water line. On Wednesday, the Mall planned to reopen later that day […]
bjournal.com
Robinette Company announces $10.3 million expansion in Sullivan County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and The Robinette Company officials announced today the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats. With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the...
wjhl.com
Comedian Killer Beaz stops by Daytime
(WJHL) Nationally known comedian Killer Beaz sits down with Chris to talk about his upcoming show in Johnson City and his new moonshine. For more information on his performance at the Holiday Inn Saturday, February 11th in Johnson City please visit Killer Beaz on Facebook.
wjhl.com
Homeless vets see permanent housing thanks to James H. Quillen Med Center
Hundreds of homeless Veterans in the Tri-Cities region now have permanent housing thanks to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC). Homeless vets see permanent housing thanks to James …. Hundreds of homeless Veterans in the Tri-Cities region now have permanent housing thanks to the James H. Quillen VA...
Johnson City Press
Water leak closes Johnson City mall
The Mall at Johnson City will remain closed until further notice as damaged water lines are repaired. The mall closed on Wednesday due to "an extensive water line break."
Johnson City Press
Fallen Big Stone Gap officer to be honored in Washington, D.C.
BIG STONE GAP – Two years after his death, Michael Chandler’s name will be honored with those of other law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Chandler had turned 29 when he was shot after responding to a call just outside the city limits on Nov. 13, 2021. His funeral was attended by 2,000 area residents, law enforcement and state and federal officials.
City manager optimistic about future of JCPD ahead of police chief retirement
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City’s city manager told News Channel 11 that she is confident in the city’s police department’s ability to adapt to change in the wake of multiple key figures announcing their retirement. City Manager Cathy Ball said in a Thursday interview that she has met with leadership of the Johnson […]
2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council approves golf course funds, spay and neuter lease, and Christian concert for August
ELIZABETHTON — In a unanimous vote on Thursday evening, the Elizabethton City Council unanimously approved a lease with the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter that will be in effect when the non-profit organization is able to establish a spay and neuter clinic adjacent to the shelter. The...
Johnson City Press
Cobra Racing Tires becomes official supplier for Kingsport Speedway
BLOUNTVILLE — Kingsport Speedway and Cobra Racing Tires are meeting the tire shortage in weekly short track racing head-on. The Georgia-based company will become the official tire supplier for the Northeast Tennessee race track. Originally designed for speedway kart racing, Cobra Racing Tires have been proven to be highly competitive after having turned hundreds of laps.
Aunt shares details about teen found dead in Greene County cornfield
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family member of Danielle Owens, the missing 16-year-old found dead in a Greeneville cornfield, shared details about who she was. Danielle's aunt, Kim Hinkle Caraway, said her niece attended Highland Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Caraway said Danielle graduated with a...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Tennessee Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
We have so many waterfalls in Tennessee that it would take a lifetime to see them all. It’s an overwhelming task, but we have a short-and-sweet waterfall hike in TN that’s a good place to start. Sill Branch Falls in Erwin, Tennessee, is a fun and easy trail that features a stunning waterfall. So grab your hiking shoes and backpack, and let’s hit the trail.
Johnson City Press
Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter to cut ribbon on spay/neuter clinic Tuesday
The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter will host a ribbon-cutting for its spay/neuter clinic on Tuesday. The Judy and Doug Lowrie Spay and Neuter Clinic, 3411 N. Roan St., will host the ribbon-cutting at 9:45 a.m. and will have festivities that go on until 1 p.m. Food trucks, giveaways and behind-the-scenes tours of the new facility will be available.
Comments / 0