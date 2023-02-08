ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

Drone 11: January 2023 shots of the Tri-Cities

Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Erwin business...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Honaker police seeking at-risk 22-year-old

Post’s 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia …. Post's 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia Tech. Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. Community Heroes: Linda Skeens’ talent highlights …. Linda Skeens hit the mainstream...
HONAKER, VA
WJHL

Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Mall closed indefinitely due to water break

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mall at Johnson City will be closed until further notice due to a Wednesday water line break. According to a social media post, the Mall announced it will be closed indefinitely due to ongoing repairs on the water line. On Wednesday, the Mall planned to reopen later that day […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
bjournal.com

Robinette Company announces $10.3 million expansion in Sullivan County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and The Robinette Company officials announced today the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats. With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Comedian Killer Beaz stops by Daytime

(WJHL) Nationally known comedian Killer Beaz sits down with Chris to talk about his upcoming show in Johnson City and his new moonshine. For more information on his performance at the Holiday Inn Saturday, February 11th in Johnson City please visit Killer Beaz on Facebook.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Water leak closes Johnson City mall

The Mall at Johnson City will remain closed until further notice as damaged water lines are repaired. The mall closed on Wednesday due to "an extensive water line break."
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Fallen Big Stone Gap officer to be honored in Washington, D.C.

BIG STONE GAP – Two years after his death, Michael Chandler’s name will be honored with those of other law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Chandler had turned 29 when he was shot after responding to a call just outside the city limits on Nov. 13, 2021. His funeral was attended by 2,000 area residents, law enforcement and state and federal officials.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJHL

2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Cobra Racing Tires becomes official supplier for Kingsport Speedway

BLOUNTVILLE — Kingsport Speedway and Cobra Racing Tires are meeting the tire shortage in weekly short track racing head-on. The Georgia-based company will become the official tire supplier for the Northeast Tennessee race track. Originally designed for speedway kart racing, Cobra Racing Tires have been proven to be highly competitive after having turned hundreds of laps.
KINGSPORT, TN
WBIR

Aunt shares details about teen found dead in Greene County cornfield

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family member of Danielle Owens, the missing 16-year-old found dead in a Greeneville cornfield, shared details about who she was. Danielle's aunt, Kim Hinkle Caraway, said her niece attended Highland Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Caraway said Danielle graduated with a...
GREENEVILLE, TN
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Tennessee Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

We have so many waterfalls in Tennessee that it would take a lifetime to see them all. It’s an overwhelming task, but we have a short-and-sweet waterfall hike in TN that’s a good place to start. Sill Branch Falls in Erwin, Tennessee, is a fun and easy trail that features a stunning waterfall. So grab your hiking shoes and backpack, and let’s hit the trail.
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter to cut ribbon on spay/neuter clinic Tuesday

The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter will host a ribbon-cutting for its spay/neuter clinic on Tuesday. The Judy and Doug Lowrie Spay and Neuter Clinic, 3411 N. Roan St., will host the ribbon-cutting at 9:45 a.m. and will have festivities that go on until 1 p.m. Food trucks, giveaways and behind-the-scenes tours of the new facility will be available.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

