ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

No. 19 FSU women’s basketball comes up short at Miami

No. 19 Florida State (20-6, 9-4 ACC) fell to Miami (16-8, 9-4 ACC) by an 86-82 score tonight in Coral Gables, FL. Neither team shot the ball well early. However, Miami dominated Florida State on the boards and that allowed the Canes to establish an early lead. FSU was also a bit sluggish on defense allowing a couple of transition buckets and a few layups inside. Nevertheless, the Noles took a 21-18 lead into the second quarter on the strength of some hot three point shooting (6-10 3PT in the first quarter) and Erin Howard’s triple to beat the first quarter buzzer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

5 things to watch this FSU softball season

We are just one day away from a new team taking the field in Tallahassee. Let’s catch up on what you may have missed in the off season, and what and who to look out for. Without a doubt, Kathryn Sandercock is the first name people think of when they think of the ‘Noles arms in the circle. Behind Sandercock there are six other arms that will be in the bullpen and used throughout the season. Emma Wilson and Mack Leonard return as veteran arms for FSU, while the class of 2022 brought in freshmen Makenna Reid and Madi Balk. In addition, Ali Dubois is coming off a redshirt season after transferring from Boston University, where she was the star not only for the Terriers, but in the Patriot League. They also bring in Allison Royalty as a transfer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State fights hard but fades down the stretch against Syracuse

Florida State came back home looking to make it two straight wins and get their conference record back to .500 against a Syracuse Orange team teetering on the NCAA Tourney bubble. And while FSU led for nearly 20 minutes of the game, ‘Cuse avoided the resume killing loss with a second half surge that’s become a troubling trend for an immature Seminoles squad this season. In the end, despite several positive signs to build off of (see the first half section and the takeaways), it was a 76-67 win for the visitors from upstate New York. The loss drops FSU to 8-17 overall, 6-8 in ACC play.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy