We are just one day away from a new team taking the field in Tallahassee. Let’s catch up on what you may have missed in the off season, and what and who to look out for. Without a doubt, Kathryn Sandercock is the first name people think of when they think of the ‘Noles arms in the circle. Behind Sandercock there are six other arms that will be in the bullpen and used throughout the season. Emma Wilson and Mack Leonard return as veteran arms for FSU, while the class of 2022 brought in freshmen Makenna Reid and Madi Balk. In addition, Ali Dubois is coming off a redshirt season after transferring from Boston University, where she was the star not only for the Terriers, but in the Patriot League. They also bring in Allison Royalty as a transfer.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO