Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Mike Norvell signs long-term contract extension with Florida State
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has officially signed a contract extension through the 2029 season, having an average yearly salary of $8.05 million. Former Florida...
Tomahawk Nation
No. 19 FSU women’s basketball comes up short at Miami
No. 19 Florida State (20-6, 9-4 ACC) fell to Miami (16-8, 9-4 ACC) by an 86-82 score tonight in Coral Gables, FL. Neither team shot the ball well early. However, Miami dominated Florida State on the boards and that allowed the Canes to establish an early lead. FSU was also a bit sluggish on defense allowing a couple of transition buckets and a few layups inside. Nevertheless, the Noles took a 21-18 lead into the second quarter on the strength of some hot three point shooting (6-10 3PT in the first quarter) and Erin Howard’s triple to beat the first quarter buzzer.
Tomahawk Nation
5 things to watch this FSU softball season
We are just one day away from a new team taking the field in Tallahassee. Let’s catch up on what you may have missed in the off season, and what and who to look out for. Without a doubt, Kathryn Sandercock is the first name people think of when they think of the ‘Noles arms in the circle. Behind Sandercock there are six other arms that will be in the bullpen and used throughout the season. Emma Wilson and Mack Leonard return as veteran arms for FSU, while the class of 2022 brought in freshmen Makenna Reid and Madi Balk. In addition, Ali Dubois is coming off a redshirt season after transferring from Boston University, where she was the star not only for the Terriers, but in the Patriot League. They also bring in Allison Royalty as a transfer.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State fights hard but fades down the stretch against Syracuse
Florida State came back home looking to make it two straight wins and get their conference record back to .500 against a Syracuse Orange team teetering on the NCAA Tourney bubble. And while FSU led for nearly 20 minutes of the game, ‘Cuse avoided the resume killing loss with a second half surge that’s become a troubling trend for an immature Seminoles squad this season. In the end, despite several positive signs to build off of (see the first half section and the takeaways), it was a 76-67 win for the visitors from upstate New York. The loss drops FSU to 8-17 overall, 6-8 in ACC play.
Tomahawk Nation
“We’re going to get there:” Chandler Jackson talks FSU hoops season, confidence in bouncing back
So far through a difficult 2022-23 season, the Florida State Seminoles haven’t looked quite like the same dominant team they’ve been courting the past few years. With the season heading into the final stretch, the focus of the program lies on the development of the young roster to create a solid foundation moving forward.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news:Is Jordan Travis the favorite to win the ACC POTY award?
#Tribe23 is officially in the books so the first recruiting thread of #Tribe24 is ready to go; jump in and learn what you’ve missed out while focusing on the newest enrollees and signees. 2025 DL Brandon Brown has been offered by FSU:. Football:. Most people think it will be...
Comments / 0