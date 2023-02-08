Read full article on original website
Onondaga County legislator will run for county exec if he gets medical clearance
Onondaga County Legislator Bill Kinne, a veteran Democratic lawmaker, says he will likely launch a campaign next week to unseat County Executive Ryan McMahon in the November election. Kinne, 66, of Syracuse, told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard he is waiting only for medical clearance from his neurologist before starting his...
Your Stories Q&A: When will construction on W Genesee St in Syracuse be completed?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer! Viewer, Harold Miner, wanted to know about a construction project on West Genesee Street in the City of Syracuse: There is a stretch of West Genesee Street that runs from Avery Avenue to Fayette Street…when will the work be finished? Miner said he hit a pothole in […]
Syracuse Police get new ‘chief accountability officer’ (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 49; Low: 39. Mild, breezy, some rain; see the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: MANLIUS DINER DRAWING A CROWD: The line to get into The Daily Diner an hour after its official opening last Monday swelled onto the Limestone Commons sidewalk. On Tuesday, the line returned, with some of the same customers who made it through the wait on Monday. Same with Wednesday and Thursday. “It’s been nuts,” owner Mark Bullis said this week. “But we’re handling it. We’re getting people in, and we’re getting them out with a smile.” What’s bringing people back? Probably the diner’s unique spin on classic diner food, like the breakfast poutine (above). See what’s causing all the attention. (Charlie Miller photo) (AP Photo)
Hochul budget includes $10M to begin massive redevelopment near I-81 in Syracuse
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget includes money to kickstart an ambitious plan to transform the area near Interstate 81 in Syracuse into a new $800 million neighborhood with a mix of housing, shops, parks and community gardens. Hochul in a visit to Syracuse today said her budget proposal includes $10...
Top state engineer on $2.25 billion I-81 project retires
Mark Frechette, the lead engineer on the $2.25 billion project to replace the aging Interstate 81 through Syracuse, is retiring, the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. He will be replaced by Betsy Parmley, who joined the team in 2021 as a project manager. She was the first female resident...
Governor allocates $10 million to help build Syracuse’s ‘New 15th Ward’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul’s spending plan for the next budget year includes $10 million to fund the first phases of a local project to renovate public housing in Syracuse. Governor Hochul made the announcement Monday, February 6 while visiting Syracuse to highlight the local impacts of her budget and tour the neighborhood […]
Woman injured in Syracuse police arrest announces plans to file $21 million lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Faith leaders, activists, community members and family stood outside of City Hall Thursday as lawyers for a woman hurt when she was arrested announced plans to file a $21 million lawsuit. Lawyers Jesse Ryder and Charles A. Bonner said they have filed a notice of claim...
Local leaders make desperate plea to State to clean up Owasco Lake
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local leaders in Cayuga County are growing more worried every day about the quality of Owasco Lake as the level of toxins continues to rise. The lake is the source of drinking water for 45,000 Cayuga County neighbors. They’re now sounding the alarm, calling on...
Sheriff is ‘denying’ Onondaga County Legislature’s votes intended to merge jails
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley tells NewsChannel 9 he’s “denying” but “not refusing” the Onondaga County Legislature’s narrow votes intended to ultimately close the Jamesville Correctional Facility. Among a series of resolutions voted on Monday, the Onondaga County Legislature...
Now we know the real reason Jamesville prison is closing: It’s the land (Your Letters)
Regarding “Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail,” Feb. 7, 2023):. The real reason for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s push to close Jamesville Correctional Facility was revealed Tuesday when the legislature passed a one-year moratorium on sale of the land. It has never been about understaffing, getting inmates (excuse me, incarcerated persons) to court on time, or any of the other reasons they gave. The real reason, and the reason for the rush, is the land. There is a growing housing community behind the current Jamesville facility. They need the land.
Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail
Jamesville, N.Y. – The Onondaga County Legislature voted Tuesday to approve the merger of the Jamesville Correctional Facility and the downtown jail after a contentious session. Legislators voted 9-8 to approve the merger. Every Democratic Party legislators and two Republican lawmakers -- Mark Olson and Ken Bush -- voted...
How many more violations will it take to do something about Skyline Apartments? (Your Letters)
Regarding “Skyline Apartments declared ‘unfit’; tenants without hot water for days” (Feb. 3, 2023):. The Greens are “unfit” to be landlords. How many more violations does that apartment building have to have levied upon it — and how many more declarations by city officials stating that it is problem — before something substantial is done? I am amazed by lack of decency and empathy displayed by the owners of Skyline Apartments regarding the horrible conditions the tenants have to live with.
Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment
It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
How much do weddings cost? In Syracuse, more than a down payment on a house
How much money does a wedding cost? Depending on where you live, walking down the aisle can cost more than a down payment on a home. A new report by SmartAsset found that weddings are more expensive than down payments on a house in 23 of the 150 largest metro areas in the U.S., including Syracuse (No. 2 in the nation), Rochester (No. 5) and Buffalo-Cheektowaga (No. 7). That may sound like a good reason to elope when considering the cost of venues, catering, flowers, photographers, DJs/bands, bridal gowns and additional wedding vendors, but it’s largely because of the affordability of homes in Upstate New York.
DA Fitzpatrick takes over Armory Square murder case, shares motive and dramatic video
Syracuse, NY -- Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick believes he’s got an airtight case against a Syracuse man accused of killing one person and wounding four others last year in Armory Square. As proof, the DA played a dramatic video of the murder in court Wednesday of the...
Attention Landowners - Oswego County Agricultural District in Review Featured
Every eight years it is required by law to review Agricultural Districts in New York State. Ag Districts were created by an act of the Legislature in 1971 to protect and promote the availability of land for farming purposes. In other words, they are intended to counteract the impact that development has upon the continuation of farming. The primary benefits of having agricultural land enrolled in the Ag District are as follows: 1) to encourage the maintenance of viable farmland; 2) limitations are placed on the use of eminent domain; and 3) to discourage private nuisance lawsuits pertaining to farming practices.
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
Doctor guiding merger of St. Joe’s with Albany hospital system takes over as CEO
Syracuse, N.Y. – Dr. Steve Hanks, the principal architect of the recent merger of St. Joseph’s Health in Syracuse and St. Peter’s Health Partners in Albany, has taken over as president and CEO of the regional health care organization. Trinity Health, which owns both hospital systems, announced...
Horse detained on State Street after brief traffic disruption Wednesday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A horse briefly interrupted traffic on East State Street during Wednesday afternoon’s sunny commute after escaping from a trailer that was traveling on the road. The horse, name and age unknown, appeared mostly calm as vehicles paused their routes around it, but headed toward Schuyler Place as...
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
