ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 4

Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Police get new ‘chief accountability officer’ (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 49; Low: 39. Mild, breezy, some rain; see the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: MANLIUS DINER DRAWING A CROWD: The line to get into The Daily Diner an hour after its official opening last Monday swelled onto the Limestone Commons sidewalk. On Tuesday, the line returned, with some of the same customers who made it through the wait on Monday. Same with Wednesday and Thursday. “It’s been nuts,” owner Mark Bullis said this week. “But we’re handling it. We’re getting people in, and we’re getting them out with a smile.” What’s bringing people back? Probably the diner’s unique spin on classic diner food, like the breakfast poutine (above). See what’s causing all the attention. (Charlie Miller photo) (AP Photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Top state engineer on $2.25 billion I-81 project retires

Mark Frechette, the lead engineer on the $2.25 billion project to replace the aging Interstate 81 through Syracuse, is retiring, the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. He will be replaced by Betsy Parmley, who joined the team in 2021 as a project manager. She was the first female resident...
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Now we know the real reason Jamesville prison is closing: It’s the land (Your Letters)

Regarding “Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail,” Feb. 7, 2023):. The real reason for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s push to close Jamesville Correctional Facility was revealed Tuesday when the legislature passed a one-year moratorium on sale of the land. It has never been about understaffing, getting inmates (excuse me, incarcerated persons) to court on time, or any of the other reasons they gave. The real reason, and the reason for the rush, is the land. There is a growing housing community behind the current Jamesville facility. They need the land.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

How many more violations will it take to do something about Skyline Apartments? (Your Letters)

Regarding “Skyline Apartments declared ‘unfit’; tenants without hot water for days” (Feb. 3, 2023):. The Greens are “unfit” to be landlords. How many more violations does that apartment building have to have levied upon it — and how many more declarations by city officials stating that it is problem — before something substantial is done? I am amazed by lack of decency and empathy displayed by the owners of Skyline Apartments regarding the horrible conditions the tenants have to live with.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment

It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How much do weddings cost? In Syracuse, more than a down payment on a house

How much money does a wedding cost? Depending on where you live, walking down the aisle can cost more than a down payment on a home. A new report by SmartAsset found that weddings are more expensive than down payments on a house in 23 of the 150 largest metro areas in the U.S., including Syracuse (No. 2 in the nation), Rochester (No. 5) and Buffalo-Cheektowaga (No. 7). That may sound like a good reason to elope when considering the cost of venues, catering, flowers, photographers, DJs/bands, bridal gowns and additional wedding vendors, but it’s largely because of the affordability of homes in Upstate New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Attention Landowners - Oswego County Agricultural District in Review Featured

Every eight years it is required by law to review Agricultural Districts in New York State. Ag Districts were created by an act of the Legislature in 1971 to protect and promote the availability of land for farming purposes. In other words, they are intended to counteract the impact that development has upon the continuation of farming. The primary benefits of having agricultural land enrolled in the Ag District are as follows: 1) to encourage the maintenance of viable farmland; 2) limitations are placed on the use of eminent domain; and 3) to discourage private nuisance lawsuits pertaining to farming practices.
whcuradio.com

Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
CORTLAND, NY
WIBX 950

Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy