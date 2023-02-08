ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Sun

Biden Extends the ‘Greedy Hand of Government’

By DEAN KARAYANIS
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3xtl_0kgG9Vxk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVrD6_0kgG9Vxk00

As President Biden’s State of the Union address is being carved up and served out by partisans, many clips ought to be transcribed in All Caps. How else to reflect his shouted promises to deliver utopia by government if only Republicans in Congress will join Democrats and back their agenda.

Mr. Biden used the hectoring phrase “finish the job” 12 times, as if America is a bathroom being remodeled and can be declared perfect once the final light fixture is installed. It recalled Democratic attacks on President George H. W. Bush for failing to “finish the job” in the first Gulf War.

That job was to eject Iraq from Kuwait under the United Nations and congressional resolutions, but Democrats nagged, and Republicans joined them, until Mr. Bush’s son launched a war to finish it by removing the Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, only to see the Democrats abandon the war.

“We disagreed plenty,” Mr. Biden said, “and yes, there were times when Democrats had to go it alone, but time and again, Democrats and Republicans came together.” The message was not “lead, follow, or get out of the way,” but a demand for unconditional surrender, a concept antithetical to the very democracy Mr. Biden declared under threat.

The job of the Constitution is “to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity...” The founders weren’t so arrogant to think they could solve everything, so they handed us the tools to build on their work.

A State of the Union Address is a no-lose situation for any president and even Mr. Biden — a who calls himself a “gaffe machine” and stutterer to lower expectations — couldn’t blow it, demonstrating more political skill in a single night than he has in his previous half century of elective office combined.

The minority party is in the reverse position of the man at the podium, lost in a massive crowd. The shouting reduced Republicans to hecklers, but Mr. Biden did them a favor by responding with humor as often seen in Britain’s parliament. We can be hopeful that this reflects a willingness to hash out issues, which Mr. Biden promised to do.

The performance and pageantry will stick in people’s minds because that’s the power of television, but partisanship deserves mention. Mr. Biden is empowered only to execute the laws passed by Congress, not to command legislation into being and blame Republicans for anything that goes wrong.

Appropriate for the wake of Groundhog Day, Mr. Biden repeated this familiar strategy when demanding that Congress yet again raise the debt ceiling. He praised it for doing so under President Trump but tore into his predecessor for piling on that same debt as if Democrats hadn’t backed every penny.

While Speaker McCarthy shook his head and rolled his eyes, Mr. Biden said he had reduced the deficit. Fact-checkers rate this false , which is obvious since it would render raising the debt ceiling unnecessary if true. The families that Mr. Biden invoked must live within their means, but he called for not a single spending cut.

Mr. Biden demonstrated a belief that there’s no problem a law, policy, or program can’t fix and said that he had already “created a record 12 million new jobs,” as if they weren’t lost by the imposition of lockdowns. It was rather like Broadway theaters claiming to have increased ticket sales by unlocking their doors.

In Mr. Biden’s view, credit for prosperity belongs not to the American people who conceive, run, and work at businesses, but to a what Thomas Paine called the “ greedy hand of government”andamp;nbsp; reaching into every aspect of their lives — and without which citizens would flop around and die like fish on a beach.

No amount of government action can build the utopia that Mr. Biden promises. These parts of the speech are best ignored while the elected representatives of the people hash out competing ideas to find the best ones, holding the president to his word about finishing the only job that’s achievable: Creating a union that’s more perfect tomorrow than it is today.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Why Republican heckling of Biden’s State of the Union mattered

In September 2009, President Barack Obama delivered a speech on health care policy to a joint session of Congress, and assured the public that his plan would not extend benefits to undocumented immigrants. Rep. Joe Wilson responded by shouting, “You lie!”. Substantively, Obama was right and the South Carolina...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again

THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
New York Post

Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union

When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
CNN

Biden's approval drops as he takes the spotlight from Trump

President Joe Biden's political standing has benefited greatly over the past couple of years from his predecessor Donald Trump's inability to cede the limelight. It's part of the reason that Biden's Democratic Party had one of the best midterms last fall for a party that controlled the White House, despite the president's low approval rating.
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Biden regains lead in PredictIt’s 2024 presidential betting market

As of January 31, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows President Joe Biden (D) leading at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.30, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.23. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. The share price, which rises and falls based on market demand, roughly corresponds to the market’s estimate of the probability of an event taking place.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

Biden is wielding the DNC's power to crush a potential primary challenge in 2024

The Democratic National Committee has rolled out the blue carpet for Joe Biden at its winter meeting now underway in Philadelphia. Biden's decision to give a speech there Friday was based on the certainty that he would be greeted with fervent adulation, just as he feels sure he can count on the DNC to rubber-stamp his manipulation of next year's presidential primaries. Meanwhile, party officials lip-sync enthusiasm for a Biden '24 campaign. But if Biden were truly confident that Democratic voters want him to be the nominee next year, he wouldn't have intervened in the DNC's scheduling of early primaries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Atlantic

Republicans Keep Underestimating Joe Biden

Joe Biden knows how to handle a tough crowd. This was evident last night at the State of the Union, and it was apparent to me seven years ago, on March 20, 2016. On that day, President Barack Obama sent Biden to sell the recently struck Iran nuclear deal to the national conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). This was the political equivalent of asking the vice president to push New York Times subscriptions at a Donald Trump rally. Over the previous year, AIPAC had spent every ounce of its political capital to oppose Obama’s accord with...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation

Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy