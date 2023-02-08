Read full article on original website
Do the NFL's cold weather teams have an easier road to the Super Bowl?
One quirk of the NFL season is that the weather completely changes from when the season kicks off to when a team finally lifts the Lombardi Trophy. In many of the NFL’s cities, the bitter cold of December and January gradually replaces the early season warmth of mid-September.
How Super Bowl LVII puts a spin on the classic grass field
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will soon descend on Arizona's State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII and will get the chance to play on newly grown sod thanks to technology only in use by a few stadiums across the country.
What's the average Super Bowl weather in Glendale, Arizona?
FOX Weather shows the average weather for Super Bowl games held in Glendale, Arizona.
How State Farm Stadium is preparing for Super Bowl LVII
Preparing for the big game is a multi-faceted process that was two years in the making.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Weekend coastal storm to impact millions along East Coast with heavy rain, snow
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking an area of low pressure forecast to develop this weekend over parts of the East Coast, bringing a round of snow and rain to the region.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
When an earthquake caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards
On February 7, 1812, one of the strongest quakes to hit the U.S. struck Missouri and caused the Mississippi River to run backwards for several hours.
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
Catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey, Syria kill more than 17,000; deadliest quake series in 12 years
Search and rescue teams continue pulling victims from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria days after a series of catastrophic earthquakes jolted the region claiming more than 17,000 lives.
How one US city tracked a lower temperature than the coldest place on Earth
The Granite State experienced incredibly cold conditions on Mt. Washington, where the U.S. wind chill record was broken at -108 degrees.
What are the largest earthquakes to strike the US?
More than 11,00 have died in Turkey and Syria following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake Sunday and dozens of powerful aftershocks. It was the worst earthquake to hit that region in over 100 years.
Satellites capture imagery of deadly wildfires raging across Chile
GOES East captured imagery of large smoke plumes in Chile amidst a summer heat wave.
Children found in overturned trailer after tornado rips through Louisiana
Severe thunderstorms across the South produced damage ahead of a cold front that promised to produce heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast and snowfall for parts of the Upper Midwest on what was deemed by the FOX Forecast Center to be a triple threat.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Dangerous cold invades US
Start your day with the latest weather news – A piece of the polar vortex moving south is bringing some of the coldest air seen in years to northern parts of the country.
Double trouble: Multiple storm systems could traverse the US next week
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the possibility of two storm systems that could move across the country next week bringing snow, heavy rain, flooding and severe weather to the central and southern U.S.
Polar vortex plunges Boston into record coldest morning in decades with -39 degree wind chills
What a morning in Boston, where the brutal cold from a polar vortex invading the Northeast has pushed down the door for a very unwelcome weekend.
How can snow melt when temperatures are below freezing?
If you live in a place that sees snow every winter, you might notice fresh snowfall melting off your roof or driveway, even on a cold day with temperatures below freezing.
Triple-threat Thursday: Severe storms, heavy snow, dangerous winds to impact US
It's a triple-threat Thursday across the U.S. One storm system will be responsible for three major impacts from severe storms to rain and high winds to snow.
What caused this colorful halo around the moon?
Those sky gazing Saturday evening around Kentucky were treated to an unusual sight among the heavens: A colorful rainbow-esque halo surrounding the moon.
