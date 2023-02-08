ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cookie queen
1d ago

When did school administration decide they would have more say in a child’s life than their parents? I guarantee my child would be taken out of any school that practices this kind of conduct.

Makayla Messinger
1d ago

This is getting way out of hand we need to pull our kids from the schools and pull the money that goes with them. These teachers are acting in their best indoctrination interests, they are not looking out for the best intrest of out children. Not all teachers are bad but we can't leave our kids to a chance of getting a sane teacher. I pray for these kids and families and hope that families have enough strength to keep their kids away these predators. Hopefully we can make Idaho Woke free.

nativeIDgirl88
1d ago

the student does not get to authorize disclosure, he or she is a student/ child. Not an adult. I am so glady my kids are no longer in the public school system.

KIDO Talk Radio

Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Montana bill would let students misgender classmates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance. The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions

A first-year legislator is pushing a new bill in the Idaho Legislature that would give local county commissions the authority to remove the property tax exemptions in place for hospitals. Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, also is sponsoring a second new bill that would immediately remove the property tax exemption for a hospital’s outlying administrative and […] The post Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

2 Percent of St. Luke’s Employees to be Let Go

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the major health care providers in Southern Idaho plans to reduce it's workforce by 2 percent amid what it calls a "challenging financial, operating environment." St. Luke's Health System announced on Wednesday it would eliminate jobs in the non-clinical and administrative areas in Idaho. The President and CEO Chris Roth said in a statement that the healthcare provider's expenses are going up faster than the rate at which it gets paid for it's services. St. Luke's employs about 16,000 people and the lay-offs represent about 350 people; about 150 positions have already been removed through retirements and departures while less than 200 filled positions will be eliminated by spring.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.

A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

New bill targets unemployment benefit cuts for Idahoans

Two House Republicans want to cut unemployment benefits for Idahoans unless the state’s jobless rate triples from where it currently stands. The latest statewide figures peg unemployment at 2.9% for December 2022. That translates to 27,956 people. Currently, those who qualify for unemployment receive up to 20 weeks of...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Liberal Attempts a Verbal Drive By Attack

I’m “a piece of garbage”. I won’t be able to sleep at night. I need a safe room with coloring books and a puppy. My psyche is so badly damaged that I’m going to demand reparations from liberals. I also want the guy who called me garbage to be fired. Because he’s not nice. He should be forced to live under a bridge for the rest of his days. Then I can feel better and get in touch with my emotions! Then I’m going to go and ask an atheist baker to make me a cake with a cross on the top. If he refuses, I want him to go live under a bridge. And I’ll sue! I’ll sue!
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

$8,500 workforce training grant bill squeaks through Idaho House on close vote

Following the longest floor debate of the year on Monday, a divided Idaho House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill that would provide $8,500 workforce training grants to Idaho high school graduates to put toward career training.  Legislators spent more than two hours debating House Bill 24 straight through their lunch hour before voting 36-34 […] The post $8,500 workforce training grant bill squeaks through Idaho House on close vote appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives

It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
IDAHO STATE
Fox News

Fox News

