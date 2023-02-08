LeBron James Thinks He Can Still Lead Any Group Of Players To Multiple Championships

LeBron James is confident that he can still lead any group of players and any franchise to multiple championships.

Coming into the 2022-23 NBA season, expectations weren't sky-high for the Los Angeles Lakers. The roster seemed to lack outside shooting and it seemed like the pieces just didn't fit together all that well. Still, there was one thing that everyone was looking forward to when it came to the team.

That, of course, was LeBron James becoming the all-time leading scorer in NBA history and he accomplished it on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a celebratory moment and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passed the mantle of scoring champion to LeBron on the court, in what was an incredibly special moment.

Among all of this though, what got somewhat pushed to the side is that the Lakers ended up losing to the Thunder. Sure, no one will care about the Lakers losing on LeBron's historic night when they look back at this moment, but it is a cause for concern right now. This loss dropped them to 25-30 but LeBron remains confident he can still win multiple championships, no matter who is around him or what team he is on.

"I feel like that’s what I can still do for any group of guys, for any franchise I can go out there and still help win multiple championships or win a championship."

That also seems like a bit of a warning to the Lakers right there, when he said any franchise. LeBron isn't eligible to be traded this season, but if this campaign ends in disastrous fashion, it wouldn't be a surprise if he decides he wants to leave. Still, LeBron has never handed in a trade request in his 20 seasons, so it is hard to predict what he will do next.

LeBron James Says The Lakers Can Win A Championship If They Are Healthy

There are plenty of reasons why the Lakers have completely fallen apart after winning that title in 2020. One of them was that they let go of a lot of players from that roster very quickly and then replaced them with pieces that did not fit. Another big reason is that they haven't been able to stay healthy.

LeBron has missed quite a lot of games due to injury in the last couple of seasons and so has Anthony Davis . James recently sat down for an interview with Michael Wilbon for ESPN, where he stated they have a chance at making a run for the title if they are healthy . That is a big if though and even if they are healthy, the way this team is constructed, you wouldn't really back them to beat the elite teams in the Western Conference. LeBron has made miracles happen in the past though, so you probably can't completely dismiss them just yet.

