ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James Thinks He Can Still Lead Any Group Of Players To Multiple Championships

By Gautam Varier
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsXWt_0kgG9BYS00

LeBron James is confident that he can still lead any group of players and any franchise to multiple championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Khtn3_0kgG9BYS00

Credit: Fadeaway World

Coming into the 2022-23 NBA season, expectations weren't sky-high for the Los Angeles Lakers. The roster seemed to lack outside shooting and it seemed like the pieces just didn't fit together all that well. Still, there was one thing that everyone was looking forward to when it came to the team.

That, of course, was LeBron James becoming the all-time leading scorer in NBA history and he accomplished it on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a celebratory moment and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passed the mantle of scoring champion to LeBron on the court, in what was an incredibly special moment.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Among all of this though, what got somewhat pushed to the side is that the Lakers ended up losing to the Thunder. Sure, no one will care about the Lakers losing on LeBron's historic night when they look back at this moment, but it is a cause for concern right now. This loss dropped them to 25-30 but LeBron remains confident he can still win multiple championships, no matter who is around him or what team he is on.

(starts at 1:25 mark):

"I feel like that’s what I can still do for any group of guys, for any franchise I can go out there and still help win multiple championships or win a championship."

That also seems like a bit of a warning to the Lakers right there, when he said any franchise. LeBron isn't eligible to be traded this season, but if this campaign ends in disastrous fashion, it wouldn't be a surprise if he decides he wants to leave. Still, LeBron has never handed in a trade request in his 20 seasons, so it is hard to predict what he will do next.

LeBron James Says The Lakers Can Win A Championship If They Are Healthy

There are plenty of reasons why the Lakers have completely fallen apart after winning that title in 2020. One of them was that they let go of a lot of players from that roster very quickly and then replaced them with pieces that did not fit. Another big reason is that they haven't been able to stay healthy.

LeBron has missed quite a lot of games due to injury in the last couple of seasons and so has Anthony Davis . James recently sat down for an interview with Michael Wilbon for ESPN, where he stated they have a chance at making a run for the title if they are healthy . That is a big if though and even if they are healthy, the way this team is constructed, you wouldn't really back them to beat the elite teams in the Western Conference. LeBron has made miracles happen in the past though, so you probably can't completely dismiss them just yet.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy