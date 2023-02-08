ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'Disturbing Stuff': President Joe Biden Mocked For Repeating False Story About Logging More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two While VP

President Joe Biden repeated a false story again — and of course, people couldn't help but make fun of him. On Monday, January 30, the 80-year-old spoke about a new project that will replace train tunnels in Baltimore, Maryland. While speaking, the president recalled how a conductor named Angelo Negri took the time to praise him for logging more miles on Amtrak after he rode the train to and from Washington, D.C., from his home in Delaware for 36 years when he was a U.S. senator. “I rode the train between Washington and Wilmington back and forth every single day...
BALTIMORE, MD
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
iheart.com

Did China get the intelligence it wanted from the spy balloon?

It took the United States military a week to bring down a balloon. Not because we didn't have the capability as some have suggested, but because we had leadership that has been crippled by inaction for quite some time. Question 1: The spy balloon was spotted and became known to...
Fox News

Fox News

960K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy