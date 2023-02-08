Read full article on original website
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China, and he buried the crisis behind junk fees for concert tickets.
House Dem says there is 'no doubt' that Biden classified docs scandal is an 'embarrassment'
Rep. John Garamendi on Sunday weighed in on the scandal involving classified documents being discovered at President Biden's Wilmington home, calling it an "embarrassment."
AOC, other politicians paid thousands in campaign cash to Chinese foreign agent
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and a handful of other federal lawmakers had paid thousands from their campaigns to Sing Tao U.S., a registered Chinese foreign agent.
'Disturbing Stuff': President Joe Biden Mocked For Repeating False Story About Logging More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two While VP
President Joe Biden repeated a false story again — and of course, people couldn't help but make fun of him. On Monday, January 30, the 80-year-old spoke about a new project that will replace train tunnels in Baltimore, Maryland. While speaking, the president recalled how a conductor named Angelo Negri took the time to praise him for logging more miles on Amtrak after he rode the train to and from Washington, D.C., from his home in Delaware for 36 years when he was a U.S. senator. “I rode the train between Washington and Wilmington back and forth every single day...
JESSE WATTERS: The Bidens are all over FBI wiretaps talking to China
Fox News host Jesse Watters digs into the Hunter Biden scandal, revealing his alleged connections to a Chinese spy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US
The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Biden, feds torched after beach home search: 'When does the FBI let a suspect spend a weekend at crime scene?'
The White House and federal law enforcement came under fire this week following the latest developments in Joe Biden's classified documents scandal
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
President Biden's State of the Union report card: Ratings from former speechwriters are in
Speechwriting experts say Biden made a good faith effort at promoting bipartisanship in his State of the Union, but did not confront the China threat as aggressively as he should have.
Manchin, Cruz introduce bipartisan bill barring Biden admin from selling US oil reserves to China
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday that would ban future sales of U.S. emergency oil reserves to China.
Nearly 2,000 people flooded a federal website to oppose Biden's 'totally unjust' and 'completely illegal' student-loan forgiveness proposals
The Education Department asked for input on its proposals to reform student-loan repayment. A batch of commenters who oppose the relief responded.
coinchapter.com
US President Joe Biden Caught in Fresh Corruption Scandal Involving Chinese Donors
US President Joe Biden is involved in a fresh corruption scandal. His think-tank. the Penn Biden Center, received millions of dollars from unknown Chinese donors. Several classified documents were found at the said think-tank. Did the Chinese get them in return for the donations?. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — US President Joe...
Don't look up: The bigger China threat worrying lawmakers is in the palm of your hand, not the sky
Lawmakers are searching for ways to limit the risks from TikTok, owned by a Chinese conglomerate with ties to the CCP, as tensions with China increases.
Major Democrat donor tied to Biden indicted for allegedly embezzling millions from suffering clients
Tom Girardi, a major Democratic donor who hosted a fundraiser for Joe Biden, was indicted by federal grand juries for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from legal clients.
Hot mic catches President Biden telling Cuban lawmaker he has to talk to him 'about Cuba'
As President Biden was mingling with House and Senate lawmakers following his State of the Union address, he told Sen. Bob Menendez that he needed to speak with him about Cuba.
Al Sharpton blasts Meghan Markle backlash: It was 'somebody Black working in the C-suites' for the first time
Rev. Al Sharpton defended Meghan Markle from media backlash, suggesting she was the victim of racism.
JESSE WATTERS: It looks like Hunter Biden was peddling classified documents for cash
Jesse Watters weighs in on President Biden's classified documents debacle on "Jesse Watters Primetime," saying he knew the FBI would continue to search his beach house.
Mike Pompeo eviscerates 'leaker' Adam Schiff: He should be 'nowhere near' classified information
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Rep. Adam Schiff should be "nowhere near" classified information after the prominent Democrat was removed from the Intelligence Committee.
iheart.com
Did China get the intelligence it wanted from the spy balloon?
It took the United States military a week to bring down a balloon. Not because we didn't have the capability as some have suggested, but because we had leadership that has been crippled by inaction for quite some time. Question 1: The spy balloon was spotted and became known to...
