Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Controversy over Democratic Secrecy Sparks National Conversation on Transparency in GovernmentSuperb26Washington, DC
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
Cruz, Rubio, Paul, Cotton, Hawley, and Cotton — most GOP Senators stay on the 2024 sidelines
Other than Sen. Tim Scott, the Republican senators viewed as potential 2024 presidential contenders are sitting on the sidelines as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis grab outsized attention
'Garland, if you're listening': Lindsey Graham sends DOJ stern message over Biden classified docs case
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham sounded off Wednesday following the revelation a Biden-linked office had classified information found in it.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
SEAN HANNITY: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed these 'idiots' for good reason
Sean Hannity discusses how speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy removed CA Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee on "Hannity."
President Biden's State of the Union report card: Ratings from former speechwriters are in
Speechwriting experts say Biden made a good faith effort at promoting bipartisanship in his State of the Union, but did not confront the China threat as aggressively as he should have.
Boris Johnson Reveals What ‘Horrified’ Him After Meeting Republicans In DC
The former British prime minister said it seems like Republicans are "frightened of a guy called Tucker Carlson."
House Dem says there is 'no doubt' that Biden classified docs scandal is an 'embarrassment'
Rep. John Garamendi on Sunday weighed in on the scandal involving classified documents being discovered at President Biden's Wilmington home, calling it an "embarrassment."
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Biden mocked for bizarre boast that 'more than half the women' on his team 'are women:' 'Is he a biologist?'
President Biden was mocked throughout social media on Thursday after appearing to boast at a White House event that half of the women in his administration were women.
McCarthy spars with CBS host on election denial hypocrisy: 'Why don't you also hold Democrats' accountable
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sparred with CBS host Margaret Brennen on Sunday for attacking Republicans on deny election results while ignoring Democrats for doing the same.
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Rep. Ilhan Omar backs resolution recognizing Israel as a 'legitimate' ally as GOP moves to oust her from committee
WASHINGTON — More than 30 House Democrats have signed on to a new resolution “recognizing Israel as America’s legitimate and democratic ally and condemning antisemitism.”. The most notable among them: Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Muslim American who has been a fierce critic of Israel and the...
Al Sharpton blasts Meghan Markle backlash: It was 'somebody Black working in the C-suites' for the first time
Rev. Al Sharpton defended Meghan Markle from media backlash, suggesting she was the victim of racism.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Gov. Kristi Noem bans state from doing business with companies tied to 'evil foreign governments'
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments."
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Republicans tease Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after balloon stunt
Two Republicans poked fun at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Tuesday after she brought a balloon to the Capitol to mock President Biden's handling of the Chinese spy balloon.
