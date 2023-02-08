ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Valentine’s Day: Marketing scam or day to celebrate love?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Valentine’s Day is a day to remind your partner how much you love them and shower them with hugs, kisses, and maybe gifting them a simple card and flowers. But since when was Valentine’s Day a holiday that even involved spending money in order to give love? Sometimes it may seem […]
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS News

Americans expected to spend $26 billion for Valentine's Day

Tim Ludwig knows a thing or two about selling flowers. His family's flower shop, Jim Ludwig's Blumengarten Florist in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been around since 1929. And the fifth-generation florist thinks this Valentine's Day, they're going to sell more flowers than last year. And this isn't about prices."Historically, Tuesday is one of the best days for florists for Valentine's Day to fall on, so while overall you hear fears of recession and things like that, I think for florists, spending will be above what it was last year," Ludwig said.And he's not alone in his optimism. Love is in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

