Tim Ludwig knows a thing or two about selling flowers. His family's flower shop, Jim Ludwig's Blumengarten Florist in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been around since 1929. And the fifth-generation florist thinks this Valentine's Day, they're going to sell more flowers than last year. And this isn't about prices."Historically, Tuesday is one of the best days for florists for Valentine's Day to fall on, so while overall you hear fears of recession and things like that, I think for florists, spending will be above what it was last year," Ludwig said.And he's not alone in his optimism. Love is in the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO