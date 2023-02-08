Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
longislandbusiness.com
Massapequa Best Western Motel Robbed at Knifepoint, Authorities Say
The Seventh Squad reports the details of a Robbery that occurred on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 4:44 am in Massapequa. According to Detectives, a male suspect entered the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel, located at 5080 Sunrise Highway. He approached a female employee at the front desk and demanded money while holding a knife in his hand.
Jewelry Store Heist: 5 Suspects On Loose After Armed Robbery In Smithtown
Five suspects are at large after an armed robbery at a Long Island jewelry store. It happened Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Smithtown. A woman wearing a face mask was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m., Suffolk County Police said. The woman...
longislandbusiness.com
Smithtown Jewelry Store Robbed by Gang of Gun-Wielding Suspects, Police Say
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a Smithtown jewelry store that occurred on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A woman, wearing a face mask, was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m. The woman held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store.
Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
Investigation Into Fatal Overdose In Nassau County Lands Man In Jail
An investigation into a fatal drug overdose on Long Island has landed a 48-year-old man behind bars. Derrick Perry, of Jamaica, Queens, was arrested on multiple drug charges in Valley Stream on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to Nassau County Police. It followed an investigation by the agency’s Narcotics/Vice Squad into...
Man Steals Numerous Catalytic Converters From Long Island RV Dealer, DA Says
A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing numerous catalytic converters from a Long Island RV dealer.Blaise Marckesano, of Shirley, was arraigned on more than a dozen criminal charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Feb. 9. Prosecutors said Marckesano stole six catalytic con…
longisland.com
At Two-Year Anniversary of Horrific Acid Attack on Elmont Resident, Legislator Solages, Nassau PD Announce $50K Reward for Assailant’s Arrest
Nearly two years after Nafiah Ikram was the victim of a horrific acid attack in the driveway of her Elmont home, her assailant remains at large, and her case remains unsolved. Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages (D - Lawrence) joined Nafiah Ikram and her family, County Executive Bruce Blakeman, police officials and government colleagues at NCPD headquarters in Mineola on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to announce that the total reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who attacked Nafiah has been increased to $50,000.
longisland.com
Police Seeking Suspect Who Burglarized Franklin Square, North Valley Stream Businesses
Fifth Squad Detectives report the details of a Burglary that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:50 am in Franklin Square. According to detectives, an unknown male did break the front glass door of CardSmart located at 326 Dogwood Avenue. The male subject entered the building and removed the ATM machine, an undetermined amount of US currency, a laptop, lottery tickets and multiple cartons of cigarettes before fleeing the scene in a dark colored SUV.
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
NBC New York
Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight
A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
Man Charged With Shooting Of 2 Men At Haverstraw Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of two men inside an area restaurant. The incident took place in Rockland County on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Haverstraw at the P&D Seafood restaurant at 9 Main St. Haverstraw police responded to the area of...
Know Them? Duo Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards In Centereach Store
Police on Long Island are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two men who allegedly used stolen credit cards. The incident took place in Centereach on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at a Walmart. The two men purchased items from Walmart, located at 161 Centereach Mall, using credit cards that were...
Home Invaders Kick In Door, Beat Hackensack Tenants: Two Caught, One Sought, Police Say
Three home invaders held several victims captive while beating them after kicking in the door of a Hackensack apartment and demanding money, authorities said. Hackensack police arrested an adult, identified as Kenny Segura, 18, and a juvenile in connection with the 1:23 a.m. Feb. 1 robbery at a Pangborn Place apartment, Capt. Michael Antista said.
Riverhead Police blotter Feb. 8, 2023
Incidents reported by Riverhead Town Police on Feb. 8, 2023:. 2:01 a.m. Disturbance report, Wading River Development, Calverton. 5:59 a.m. Domestic incident report, 3 Aldersgate Drive, Riverhead. 8:12 a.m. Possession of weapon, handgun located and secured by detective, 629 W. Main St. 10:59 a.m. Larceny report, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tanger...
4 women randomly attacked by man in Queens neighborhood, police say
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) – Police arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. The four women were attacked unprovoked in Ridgewood between 9:15 p.m. and 10:18 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect — believed to be 20 to 25 years […]
NYPD: Raid at Staten Island home nets loaded gun, drugs and 3 suspects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in West Brighton late at night and confiscated a loaded gun and narcotics that were stashed in a bedroom, authorities allege. Cops swarmed an apartment on the 200 block of Taylor Street on Feb. 2 around 11:55 p.m. Officers arrested residents Denise McDonald, 60, Ellsworth Bishop, 62, and Glenn Scott, 41, according to the criminal complaint and police.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim in the head on Harlem street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police arrested a man who they say fatally shot someone in the head in Harlem last month. Authorities say that at 10:07 p.m. on Sept. 30, the NYPD responded to a 911...
NYPD officer fatally shot in robbery is mourned by hundreds at Brooklyn funeral
A funeral will be held Thursday for the NYPD officer who was fatally shot during a botched robbery in Brooklyn over the weekend. Officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, died Tuesday at Brookdale University Hospital after being shot Saturday.
PSEG Worker Killed, Suspect Dead
An employee at PSEG was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently committed suicide in Franklin Township, authorities said. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, according to the Somerset County prosecutor. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7 a.m.,...
Comments / 0