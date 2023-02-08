ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Meadow, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

longislandbusiness.com

Massapequa Best Western Motel Robbed at Knifepoint, Authorities Say

The Seventh Squad reports the details of a Robbery that occurred on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 4:44 am in Massapequa. According to Detectives, a male suspect entered the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel, located at 5080 Sunrise Highway. He approached a female employee at the front desk and demanded money while holding a knife in his hand.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Smithtown Jewelry Store Robbed by Gang of Gun-Wielding Suspects, Police Say

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a Smithtown jewelry store that occurred on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A woman, wearing a face mask, was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m. The woman held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store.
SMITHTOWN, NY
PIX11

Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
BRONX, NY
longisland.com

At Two-Year Anniversary of Horrific Acid Attack on Elmont Resident, Legislator Solages, Nassau PD Announce $50K Reward for Assailant’s Arrest

Nearly two years after Nafiah Ikram was the victim of a horrific acid attack in the driveway of her Elmont home, her assailant remains at large, and her case remains unsolved. Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages (D - Lawrence) joined Nafiah Ikram and her family, County Executive Bruce Blakeman, police officials and government colleagues at NCPD headquarters in Mineola on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to announce that the total reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who attacked Nafiah has been increased to $50,000.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Police Seeking Suspect Who Burglarized Franklin Square, North Valley Stream Businesses

Fifth Squad Detectives report the details of a Burglary that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:50 am in Franklin Square. According to detectives, an unknown male did break the front glass door of CardSmart located at 326 Dogwood Avenue. The male subject entered the building and removed the ATM machine, an undetermined amount of US currency, a laptop, lottery tickets and multiple cartons of cigarettes before fleeing the scene in a dark colored SUV.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight

A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Police blotter Feb. 8, 2023

Incidents reported by Riverhead Town Police on Feb. 8, 2023:. 2:01 a.m. Disturbance report, Wading River Development, Calverton. 5:59 a.m. Domestic incident report, 3 Aldersgate Drive, Riverhead. 8:12 a.m. Possession of weapon, handgun located and secured by detective, 629 W. Main St. 10:59 a.m. Larceny report, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tanger...
RIVERHEAD, NY
PIX11

4 women randomly attacked by man in Queens neighborhood, police say

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) – Police arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. The four women were attacked unprovoked in Ridgewood between 9:15 p.m. and 10:18 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect — believed to be 20 to 25 years […]
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Raid at Staten Island home nets loaded gun, drugs and 3 suspects

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in West Brighton late at night and confiscated a loaded gun and narcotics that were stashed in a bedroom, authorities allege. Cops swarmed an apartment on the 200 block of Taylor Street on Feb. 2 around 11:55 p.m. Officers arrested residents Denise McDonald, 60, Ellsworth Bishop, 62, and Glenn Scott, 41, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

PSEG Worker Killed, Suspect Dead

An employee at PSEG was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently committed suicide in Franklin Township, authorities said. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, according to the Somerset County prosecutor. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7 a.m.,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

