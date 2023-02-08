ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, NY

longislandbusiness.com

Oyster Bay Announces Town Accepting New Applications for 9-11 Walls of Honor

Supervisor Joseph Saladino today announced that applications are now available for families to add the names of loved ones to the Town of Oyster Bay’s 9/11 Walls of Honor which recognize all those with a connection to the Town who gave their lives and succumbed in their battle against 9/11 related cancers and illness. Each September, the Town unveils newly inscribed names into the Walls of Honor which recognize the family members, friends and neighbors lost to this toxic legacy.
OYSTER BAY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

At Two-Year Anniversary of Horrific Acid Attack on Elmont Resident, Legislator Solages, Nassau PD Announce $50K Reward for Assailant’s Arrest

Nearly two years after Nafiah Ikram was the victim of a horrific acid attack in the driveway of her Elmont home, her assailant remains at large, and her case remains unsolved. Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages (D – Lawrence) joined Nafiah Ikram and her family, County Executive Bruce Blakeman, police officials and government colleagues at NCPD headquarters in Mineola on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to announce that the total reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who attacked Nafiah has been increased to $50,000.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Individual Fatally Struck by LIRR Train Bound for Huntington, MTA Officials Say

According to Metropolitan Transportation Authority police, an individual was hit and killed by a Long Island Railroad train bound for Huntington early in the morning on Tuesday, February 7. The victim was stuck west of the Carle Place LIRR station at approximately 12:36 a.m., officials say. While investigating the scene...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Police Seeking Suspect Who Burglarized Franklin Square, North Valley Stream Businesses

Fifth Squad Detectives report the details of a Burglary that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:50 am in Franklin Square. According to detectives, an unknown male did break the front glass door of CardSmart located at 326 Dogwood Avenue. The male subject entered the building and removed the ATM machine, an undetermined amount of US currency, a laptop, lottery tickets and multiple cartons of cigarettes before fleeing the scene in a dark colored SUV.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Massapequa Best Western Motel Robbed at Knifepoint, Authorities Say

The Seventh Squad reports the details of a Robbery that occurred on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 4:44 am in Massapequa. According to Detectives, a male suspect entered the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel, located at 5080 Sunrise Highway. He approached a female employee at the front desk and demanded money while holding a knife in his hand.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Long Island Man Convicted of Distributing Heroin that Caused Overdose Death

A federal jury in Central Islip today returned a guilty verdict against James Tunstall for distributing heroin, which resulted in the fatal overdose of 24-year-old Sergio Niko Alvarez on October 29, 2018 in Jericho, New York. The verdict followed a five-day trial before United States District Judge Joan M. Azrack.
JERICHO, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Two Suspects Attempt to Pry Open East Meadow Bank ATM, Police Say

The Third Squad reports the details of an Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:30 AM in East Meadow. According to Detectives, two unknown adult males walked into a Bank of America located at 2443 Hempstead Turnpike and attempted to pry open the ATM, damaging the machine in the process.
EAST MEADOW, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Smithtown Jewelry Store Robbed by Gang of Gun-Wielding Suspects, Police Say

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a Smithtown jewelry store that occurred on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A woman, wearing a face mask, was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m. The woman held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store.
SMITHTOWN, NY

