Supervisor Joseph Saladino today announced that applications are now available for families to add the names of loved ones to the Town of Oyster Bay’s 9/11 Walls of Honor which recognize all those with a connection to the Town who gave their lives and succumbed in their battle against 9/11 related cancers and illness. Each September, the Town unveils newly inscribed names into the Walls of Honor which recognize the family members, friends and neighbors lost to this toxic legacy.

OYSTER BAY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO