Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Man found dead at One Stop Store identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man found dead at the One Stop store, 1232 East Creighton Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. The man has been identified as Tawfika Al-Malahi, 52, of Fort Wayne. Police found Al-Malahi at 4:53 p.m. at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FWPD investigating armed robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning. The robbery took place in the 1400 block of Greene Street. This is an ongoing story, check back with us for updates.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Arrest made in convenience store murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made after an investigation of a man that was found dead at a local convenience store on Tuesday. The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Unit arrested a juvenile on Wednesday without incident. The juvenile has been charged with Level 1 Felony Murder.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

More information on Thursday morning robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police are still investigating a Thursday morning robbery that happened in the 1400 block of Greene Street. A vehicle with apparent bullet holes showed up at Parkview Randallia shortly after the robbery. Police say they were responding to a call about the robbery around 9:25...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Man Found Dead At Creighton Avenue Service Station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a Tuesday afternoon death on Creighton Avenue. Around 4:53pm police and fire responded to a person inside the One Stop, 1232 E. Creighton Ave, unconsciousness. When crews arrived they found an adult male not breathing and not to have had a pulse. Upon EMS arrival the male was pronounced deceased. Fort Wayne Police, the Allen County Coroner’s office, and several other agencies are investigating this incident. The name of the deceased victim and cause of death will be released by the Coroner’s office. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, or use the anonymous P3 Tips App, or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police arrest 2 juveniles in separate incidents amid Homestead controversy

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to the Homestead High School blackface controversy. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the department received reports of a social media post Thursday that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner IDs man involved in shooting at north Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man involved in a double-shooting at a north Fort Wayne home in late January died last week and has now been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Thomas Boismier, 63, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to an email from...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Suicidal barricaded man extracted safely from home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A suicidal man armed with a shotgun and barricaded in his house has been safely extracted. FWPD responded to the 1700 block of Andrew Street around 12:52 a.m. Tuesday and found a man barricaded inside his home. He was suicidal and officers believed there was a child inside with him.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Teenager suffers critical injuries in Monday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in Fort Wayne are investigating after a shooting Monday morning at an Oaklawn Court apartment complex. FWPD officials say a teenager was left with critical injuries. Officers were called to the complex on the city’s southeast side just after 10:30 a.m. Police did...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Child safe following barricaded subject situation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A child is safe following a man barricading himself inside a home with the child and a weapon, according to Fort Wayne Police. Police responded to the 1700 block of Andrew Street just after 11 p.m. Monday on reports of suicidal threats. About two hours later officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Units were called to assist patrol officers. The man inside was armed with a shotgun and officers believed a child was inside the house with the man, according to police.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Lutheran Life Villages buys Fort Wayne memory care facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Lutheran Life Villages, a nonprofit serving northeast Indiana, has acquired North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes, a licensed memory care assisted living center in Fort Wayne. The nonprofit says North Woods Village’s memory care services are an important addition to its portfolio. Lutheran...
FORT WAYNE, IN

