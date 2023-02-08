FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a Tuesday afternoon death on Creighton Avenue. Around 4:53pm police and fire responded to a person inside the One Stop, 1232 E. Creighton Ave, unconsciousness. When crews arrived they found an adult male not breathing and not to have had a pulse. Upon EMS arrival the male was pronounced deceased. Fort Wayne Police, the Allen County Coroner’s office, and several other agencies are investigating this incident. The name of the deceased victim and cause of death will be released by the Coroner’s office. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, or use the anonymous P3 Tips App, or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

