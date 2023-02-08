Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Native Spotted at Popular Downstate New York Diner
He's a bit of a legend around the Hudson Valley and he was recently spotted grabbing a delicious meal in another New York location. There are so many celebrities that got their start right here in the Hudson Valley and it's pretty cool that they have such a strong connection to the area.
Financier who fatally plunged from NYC rooftop bar was dad of 3 who recently filed for divorce
The financier who plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar was identified Thursday as a Connecticut dad of three who filed for divorce from his wife one day before he died, according to police sources and court records. Dale L. Cheney 46, plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York on West 45th Street near Seventh Avenue, in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead, cops said. The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, an NYPD spokesperson...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
16 Celebrities You Might Run Into because They Live in Upstate New York
With all the movie and TV productions that seem to be filming all the time in Upstate New York, you've got a pretty good chance to run into your favorite celebrity. Most of those celebrities like Luke Wilson who was filming "Paint" in Saratoga, John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt who filmed A Quiet Place all over Upstate New York and others are just visiting our area because of their movie or TV show they are filming.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Upstate New York Castle Turned Restaurant, Want to Dine In A Dungeon?
Are you looking for a unique dining experience? I am talking about the food, the atmosphere and the adventure of sharing a meal in a space unlike any other you have visited. I'm talking about dinner in a real-life castle right here in New York State. Scroll through the pictures...
CNBC
27-year-old pays $1,850/month to live in an old NYC laundromat: 'I knew true community as a child and I know it again now'
While Sampson Dahl's ex-girlfriend thought the old laundromat he was considering as a potential new apartment was "disgusting," he saw the potential for a great live-work space. He moved in a month later. "I don't think a space needs to be a perfect representation of what we hope a simple...
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
Some migrants have second thoughts after fleeing NYC for Canada, reportedly want to return: ‘Lots of snow’
Some migrants who were bussed up north to Canada with taxpayer-funded tickets are reportedly tired of the snow and cold, and want to come back to the U.S.
Are the Amish Planning a Mass Exodus From New York?
A family member who lives in an Upstate New York community where there are several Amish families recently asked me if I knew that many of the Amish in New York are planning a mass exodus as soon as this spring. When I asked why the Amish wanted to leave...
Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale
Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
Wait until you see inside this $80M mansion for sale in Manhattan
An architectural masterpiece full of opulent details within its 20,000 square feet just went on the market on the Upper East Side—for $80,000,000. Yes, you read that right: $80 million. A listing for The Benjamin N. Duke House, located at 1009 Fifth Avenue across from the Metropolitan Museum of...
'Today' Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Taking A Hit By Offloading NYC Pad For $7.1 Million
NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie's accepted a hard truth about the state of the housing market. The Today show co-host listed her New York City pad for $7.1 million and is expected to lose money over its current price, RadarOnline.com has learned. Guthrie, 51, and her husband, Michael Feldman, have lived in the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom New York City condo for the past five years. They say all good things must end — and such is the case for the news personality. After purchasing the NYC digs with her husband in 2017 for $7.114 million, Guthrie is expected to lose thousands of...
8 Of The Oldest Pizzerias In The United States Come From New York State
It's always a terrible feeling when your favorite pizza place closes down for good. Lucky for us across New York State, we are home to 8 of the oldest pizzerias in the United States. Back in 2017, Thrillist published a list of the oldest pizzerias from across the country. They...
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world
Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
A 1960s apartment in Greenwich Village is on the market for $1.65 million, and it's completely covered in plywood paneling — check it out
The apartment building —which was built in 1967 — comes with a 24-hour doorman, a live-in super, as well as a laundry room.
housebeautiful.com
BHDM Revitalizes a Quirky 1970s A-Frame in the Catskill Mountains
A remote A-frame cabin on the tip of Belleayre Mountain, in the Catskills, is a far cry from the Bronx, in New York City, where Sarah P. Major’s clients primarily live—and that’s how they like it. As avid foragers and ardent cooks, the couple wanted a quiet weekend retreat where they could explore the outdoors and entertain. Snatching up a circa 1970s home designed by local Japanese American architect Ikuyo Tagawa, they enlisted BHDM Design, where Major is director of residential design, to bring it into the modern era.
Surrendered Dog to be Reunited with Florida Family After Getting Hit by Car in New York City
You can’t throw a tennis ball these days without hitting someone who has a story about reuniting with a missing dog no matter how many years have passed and how many miles have come between them. Such is the case with a surrendered dog who will soon be reunited with his former Florida family after […] The post Surrendered Dog to be Reunited with Florida Family After Getting Hit by Car in New York City appeared first on DogTime.
27-year-old set designer paid $1,850/month to live in a disused NYC laundromat
A 27-year-old television production set designer who pays $1,850 a month to live in an old laundromat in New York City wants to take his home to the next level.
