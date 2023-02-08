ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

New York Post

Financier who fatally plunged from NYC rooftop bar was dad of 3 who recently filed for divorce

The financier who plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar was identified Thursday as a Connecticut dad of three who filed for divorce from his wife one day before he died, according to police sources and court records. Dale L. Cheney 46, plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York on West 45th Street near Seventh Avenue, in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead, cops said. The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, an NYPD spokesperson...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

16 Celebrities You Might Run Into because They Live in Upstate New York

With all the movie and TV productions that seem to be filming all the time in Upstate New York, you've got a pretty good chance to run into your favorite celebrity. Most of those celebrities like Luke Wilson who was filming "Paint" in Saratoga, John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt who filmed A Quiet Place all over Upstate New York and others are just visiting our area because of their movie or TV show they are filming.
RadarOnline

Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'

Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale

Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
MONTAUK, NY
RadarOnline

'Today' Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Taking A Hit By Offloading NYC Pad For $7.1 Million

NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie's accepted a hard truth about the state of the housing market. The Today show co-host listed her New York City pad for $7.1 million and is expected to lose money over its current price, RadarOnline.com has learned. Guthrie, 51, and her husband, Michael Feldman, have lived in the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom New York City condo for the past five years. They say all good things must end — and such is the case for the news personality. After purchasing the NYC digs with her husband in 2017 for $7.114 million, Guthrie is expected to lose thousands of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gochi Ez

People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world

Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
housebeautiful.com

BHDM Revitalizes a Quirky 1970s A-Frame in the Catskill Mountains

A remote A-frame cabin on the tip of Belleayre Mountain, in the Catskills, is a far cry from the Bronx, in New York City, where Sarah P. Major’s clients primarily live—and that’s how they like it. As avid foragers and ardent cooks, the couple wanted a quiet weekend retreat where they could explore the outdoors and entertain. Snatching up a circa 1970s home designed by local Japanese American architect Ikuyo Tagawa, they enlisted BHDM Design, where Major is director of residential design, to bring it into the modern era.
DogTime

Surrendered Dog to be Reunited with Florida Family After Getting Hit by Car in New York City

You can’t throw a tennis ball these days without hitting someone who has a story about reuniting with a missing dog no matter how many years have passed and how many miles have come between them. Such is the case with a surrendered dog who will soon be reunited with his former Florida family after […] The post Surrendered Dog to be Reunited with Florida Family After Getting Hit by Car in New York City appeared first on DogTime.
FLORIDA STATE
