School Start time bill

AUGUSTA- High school students in Maine could be starting their school day later if a bill is passed by the legislature. LD-257 would require public school districts ensure their high schools start no earlier than 8:30 am beginning with the 2024-2025 school year. California was the first state in the...
Pennsylvania mom murdered by business partner who transferred money within hours of disappearance: authorities

A former friend and business partner of slain Pennsylvania mother Jennifer Brown was arrested this week for her slaying, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced. Blair Watts, 33, was taken into custody on Thursday morning and charged with first-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking, and fraudulently accessing a device.
Medical use cannabis paraphernalia defined in Augusta

AUGUSTA-- The legislatures Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs has passed a bill designed to protect cannabis caregivers and patients by clarifying the meaning of the term "cannabis paraphernalia" in Maine statute. LD 83 is sponsored by Democratic State Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop. It's known as an Act to...
