foxbangor.com
School Start time bill
AUGUSTA- High school students in Maine could be starting their school day later if a bill is passed by the legislature. LD-257 would require public school districts ensure their high schools start no earlier than 8:30 am beginning with the 2024-2025 school year. California was the first state in the...
AG threatens to sue nonprofit accused of going woke if taxpayer money isn't returned: 'Choice is yours'
FIRST ON FOX: Montana’s Republican attorney general threatened to sue a nonprofit organization of state attorneys if it didn't return taxpayer money amid accusations of growing liberal bias in the group. AG Austin Knudsen sent a pointed letter with a 90-day deadline to the National Association of Attorneys General...
Missouri attorney general launches investigation into children's hospital's transgender center
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said that his office has launched a multi-agency investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital after a whistleblower went public and accused the hospital of lying to parents of patients. Bailey said in a press release that his...
Pennsylvania mom murdered by business partner who transferred money within hours of disappearance: authorities
A former friend and business partner of slain Pennsylvania mother Jennifer Brown was arrested this week for her slaying, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced. Blair Watts, 33, was taken into custody on Thursday morning and charged with first-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking, and fraudulently accessing a device.
Medical use cannabis paraphernalia defined in Augusta
AUGUSTA-- The legislatures Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs has passed a bill designed to protect cannabis caregivers and patients by clarifying the meaning of the term "cannabis paraphernalia" in Maine statute. LD 83 is sponsored by Democratic State Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop. It's known as an Act to...
Texas man dressed as clown nominates himself for Austin Energy CEO after week of outages: 'Most qualified'
A Texas man upset with the way power outages were handled following a storm last week attended a city council meeting Thursday dressed as a clown, claiming he was suited for the job of Austin Energy CEO. More than 348,000 residents were affected by the storm. During the public statement...
Georgia soldier dies after suffering medical emergency during flight to California training center
A 26-year-old private in the U.S. Army died after suffering a medical emergency while on a flight to the National Training Center in California this week. Pfc. Kaleb Franklin was an information technology specialist assigned to the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. "Our...
Pennsylvania toddler freed by firefighters after getting head stuck in cake pan
A Pennsylvania toddler was in over her head earlier this month after playing with a cake pan got her into a tricky situation. Mom Erin Meixel told FOX TV Stations she was working from home on Feb. 6 with 2-year-old daughter Quinnley in the room when she heard the little girl yell, "Mommy, stuck! Mommy, stuck!"
Pennsylvania Walmart customer upset over long lines, customer service pours bleach, oil, syrup onto floors
A disgruntled Walmart customer in Pennsylvania created a slippery, sticky mess after being "dissatisfied with Walmart's customer service." Tilden Township Police shared that 46-year-old Leonard Repp Jr. poured out bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup and jam jelly onto various aisle floors at the store on Jan. 14. FLORIDA...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Maine
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Maine using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
