Washington State

The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Commanders HC Ron Rivera gives clarity on team's QB situation

After being selected out of the University of North Carolina, Howell opened up the regular season behind both Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke on the Commanders depth chart. Wentz was traded to Washington in a March 2022 deal with the Indianapolis Colts but registered just a 62.3% completion percentage for 1,755 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games, while the team went 2-5 in the 30-year-old's seven starts.
WASHINGTON STATE
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers star Christian McCaffrey ranked No. 1 RB in NFL

Admit it, Carolina Panthers fans. While many of you were happy for Christian McCaffrey during his successful 2022 run with the San Francisco 49ers, it kinda hurt, didn’t it?. Earlier this week, former All-Pro and current NFL.com analyst Maurice Jones-Drew ranked the league’s top 75 running backs from this past season. Topping his list was McCaffrey—who paid huge dividends for San Francisco promptly after being traded from Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Dolphins hire Butch Barry as new OL coach

The Miami Dolphins are continuing their offseason moves to the coaching staff after firing defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, offensive line coach Matt Applebaum and three defensive positional coaches. On Wednesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins are hiring Butch Barry to be their next offensive line...

