Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door
Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Steelers signaling another Super Bowl is close
Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. READ my just-published print column packed with plenty of memes bringing this week’s Steelers’ saga to life:. This week’s topic: As the NFL prepares to crown...
Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves
Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves February 7, 2023 at 2:10 pm CDT | by Gavin Lee 4 Comments Official now, Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald have been activated from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, Tristan Jarry has been moved to IR – though that doesn’t necessarily mean his status has changed. Jarry was on the ice…
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Steelers' GM Kevin Colbert's Behind The Scenes Look Into Passing On Chad Pennington In 2000
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part II of this comparison series.
Alabama has nation-best 13 players invited to 2023 NFL combine
The NFL combine begins in less than three weeks, and no school will have more players in Indianapolis this year than Alabama. The Tide had 13 players invited to the 2023 combine, the league announced Wednesday. That topped Georgia, which had 12 this year after the Bulldogs led the nation last year with 14 invites.
Bears News: Adam Schefter makes a wild claim about first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are going to make the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They were gifted the selection when the Houston Texans won their final game of the season on a miracle play. Now, it seems like they are going to cash in. NFL insider Adam Schefter...
Mike Florio Thinks Longtime NFL Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Losing Season In 2023
Social media's preeminent NFL hot take machine has a new one fresh out of the oven. Appearing on NBC Sports, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio made a bold prediction for the 2023 NFL. He said that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't turn ...
New mock draft has surprise at No. 1 overall
The 33rd Team's latest mock draft has a curve ball at the No. 1 overall pick, but it highlights what may be the deciding factor when it comes to which QB is drafted first April 27. It could simply boil down to which team is on the clock first. In...
Former Steelers OT Max Starks Assured Listeners That The Most Despised Player of 2021 Is An Emerging Talent
The 2022 season was a rollercoaster for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans. They had some definite lows at the beginning and then some real highs as they nearly made the playoffs. There were also some surprises along the way. One of the biggest surprises had to be the improvement...
Insider reveals who will be in Steelers 2023 QB room
The Steelers seem to have found their franchise quarterback in Kenny Pickett. But one of the questions Pittsburgh must answer this offseason is who will be backing him up in 2023. Quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph could both be options, but one Steelers insider believes another veteran QB will...
Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Rejoice: JJ Watt Is Finally Part Of Steeler Nation
The Pittsburgh Steelers are well known for having a family affair. The team is renowned for having sets of brothers on the roster together. 2022 is no exception. They had pairs of brothers in Cam and Conner Heyward as well as Derek and TJ Watt. Of course, this leads to...
Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment
Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
NFL’s 5 most watched Super Bowl games in in TV history
It hasn’t always been this way, but networks carrying the Super Bowl can now assure themselves that they’ll enjoy a rating spike during the NFL’s biggest game. It won’t be long now! The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will battle on football’s biggest stage in Super Bowl LVII. The highly anticipated matchup is certain to bring FOX huge ratings. The storylines are endless: two young skilled quarterbacks, both of whom are African American, Andy Reid, and the Kelce brothers. Philly is a huge market too, so it’s expected that one of America’s biggest sports markets will tune in. Trust us when we tell you that millions of eyes will be watching.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Nets You Up to $1,250 for Super Bowl
It’s time to cash in ahead of the Super Bowl with the best sportsbook out there. Caesars Sportsbook is offering new users up to a $1,250 risk-free bet for the Super Bowl and it couldn’t be easier to claim. Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo Code. All you need...
New Steelers’ standard should be playoff win in 2023
As the NFL prepares to crown its 57th Super Bowl champion on Sunday night, the Steelers are sitting home, biding their time and fully believing they’re on the right track to get back to the Big Game. Every move the Steelers didn’t make early in this off-season communicates this...
TJ Watt’s Description of George Pickens Strikes Fear in Defenses the Steelers Will Face
The Pittsburgh Steelers leaned towards offense early in the 2022 NFL Draft. After a year, TJ Watt believes that has paid off for the franchise, especially with almost 22-year old George Pickens. On Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII, Watt spoke to Peter King of NBC Sports about Pickens’ untapped...
