Former President Donald Trump posted a photo this week allegedly showing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis drinking and partying with high school girls more than twenty years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.In the alleged photo, which Trump posted to his Truth Social account on Tuesday, a young man appearing to be DeSantis is seen sitting on a couch with three high school girls.One of the girls appears to have her arm around the young man believed to be DeSantis while another alleged high schooler drinks from what appears to be a bottle of beer.“That's not Ron, is it?” Trump wrote alongside the...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO