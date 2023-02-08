Read full article on original website
Watch Martha Stewart Get a Tattoo of Her Close Friend Snoop Dogg in New Skechers Spot
Spoiler: It's fake. Or is it? Martha Stewart is never afraid to take a little risk, as evidenced by her latest upcoming commercial. The 81-year-old lifestyle mogul will be appearing in a clip for Skechers, in which she demonstrates how easy it is to slip on the athletic shoe brand's Hands Free Slip-ins® footwear. "You don't even need to touch them," she demonstrates, taking her stockinged feet out to recline in a chair that turns out to be in a tattoo shop. Stewart leans back and then is shown...
Pamela Anderson Reveals Sons Didn't Know Their Assistant P.E. Teacher Was a Hired Security Guard
Pamela Anderson recalls having to find ways to provide normalcy for her sons Brandon and Dylan as children despite being constantly bombarded by paparazzi Pamela Anderson is opening up about the lengths she went to to protect her kids during their childhoods. Speaking with Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talkshow about what it's like to have one's kids targeted by paparazzi, the Baywatch actress, who shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 26, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 25, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, revealed one of the "clever ways" she made sure her sons were protected. Barrymore, 47,...
Bradley Cooper and His Mom Star in Hilarious New T-Mobile Commercial for 2023 Super Bowl
Cooper's mother pokes fun at his acting abilities and wardrobe in the humorous spot T-Mobile's latest commercial was a family affair for Bradley Cooper and his mom. The actor, 48, starred in a hilarious new Super Bowl spot with his mother Gloria Campano to promote T-Mobile's 5G services. For the entire ad, Cooper and his mom couldn't stop laughing as they messed up several takes — a fact the commercial opened with, stating that the company "tried" to film an ad with the two. With Cooper playing a T-Mobile rep and his mom...
Jennifer Garner Debuts Fresh Hairstyle with Shorter Bangs — See Her New Look
Garner just gave her curtain bangs an update Bangs are just so hard to resist right now — just ask TikTok and Jennifer Garner. The actress has been playing around with mid-length curtain bangs, but her most recent Instagram Stories — and a photo with Holly Robinson Peete — make it look like she trimmed up her bangs even more. Now her strands skim her eyebrows for a wispy look. Garner, 50, shared an Instagram Story video on Thursday, making breakfast with her followers. It's her hair that steals...
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Daughter Ivy Styled Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance Look — All the Details
The Abbot Elementary star kicked off the 2023 Super Bowl with a powerful performance of "Lift Every Voice" dressed in a custom Harbison Studio jumpsuit Sheryl Lee Ralph just sang the 2023 Super Bowl house down in a killer outfit. The Abbott Elementary actress delivered a stirring rendition of the hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the Super Bowl LVII kicked off between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. But, beyond her vocals, the star of the performance was the look she delivered...
Trugoy the Dove, Founding Member of De La Soul, Dead at 54
Although a cause of death has not yet been revealed, Trugoy (born David Jude Jolicoeur) previously revealed in 2017 that he struggled with congestive heart failure Trugoy the Dove, a founding member of the hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54. The Grammy Award-winning MC's death was reported by Variety and Pitchfork. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, and a rep for De La Soul did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. He previously revealed his struggled with congestive heart failure...
Holly Robinson Peete 'Shocked' Husband Rodney with Entire USC Marching Band at Their Wedding
Holly Robinson Peete knows how to pull off a surprise of epic proportions. When the actress was planning her 1995 nuptials to her NFL quarterback husband Rodney Peete, she knew she wanted to go big. "In 1994 Rodney shocked and surprised me with what I think is arguably the best...
Michelle Rodriguez Jokes 'Something Primal' Happens to Her When She Sees Jason Momoa: 'That Guy's Hot'
The pair both star in the upcoming action sequel Fast X Michelle Rodriguez can't hide her love for Fast X costar Jason Momoa. "Oh, hot damn, right? Like, what's up with that? It's something primal that happens to me when I see that boy. It's some ooga-chaka that comes out of me," the Dungeons & Dragons actress, 44, told Variety with a laugh at the Fast X trailer launch event in Los Angeles Thursday. "I become a barbarian. Like, my D&D character comes out, like, 'Yo, what's up...
Halle Berry Laughs Off Her Falling at Charity Event, Posts Video on Social: 'I Face Planted'
"Sometimes you bust your ass!" the Oscar winner wrote alongside the video of her taking a scary tumble Halle Berry isn't afraid to poke fun at herself. The Oscar winner, 56, shared a scary video of her face-planting while walking up to speak at a charity event in Los Angeles on Friday. "Sometimes you bust your ass!" Berry began her caption before explaining what happened. "My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!!...
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Dad JAY-Z at the 2023 Super Bowl — See the Photos!
JAY-Z made the Super Bowl a family outing, stepping out with daughter Blue Ivy to cheer on Rihanna in her halftime performance JAY-Z brought a special guest along to watch the 2023 Super Bowl. On Sunday, the rapper, 53, attended the year's biggest football game at State Farm Stadium in Arizona alongside 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter. JAY-Z also shares 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with wife Beyoncé. JAY-Z and Blue Ivy were spotted ahead of kickoff, both sporting all-black outfits featuring graphic T-shirts and sunglasses. Blue Ivy topped...
A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna is pregnant with their second baby, she revealed during the show A$AP Rocky is Rihanna's No. 1 fan! At Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show in Phoenix, Arizona, the "Praise the Lord" rapper showed support for his pregnant girlfriend ahead of her memorable halftime show performance as he appeared alongside rapper Rick Ross. A rep for Rihanna confirmed the singer is pregnant with their second baby Sunday night as she played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit —...
Jordin Sparks Says Rihanna Performing at 2023 Super Bowl After Welcoming Her Baby Is a 'Big Deal'
The Halftime Show headliner became a first-time mom in May 2022 Jordin Sparks is cheering for Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl Halftime Show! At the second annual Cash App & Visa h.wood Homecoming pop-up experience Friday in Scottsdale, Ariz., the American Idol alum spoke with PEOPLE about her excitement for the "Love on the Brain" singer, who'll be taking over "the biggest stage ever" as a new mom. "It's a big deal...I really, really want her to have the best show," Sparks, 33, said. "I've been sending so...
Pregnant Rihanna Hinted She Was 'Bringing Someone' Before Revealing Baby Bump at Super Bowl Halftime
The singer said Friday she was "thinking about bringing" an unspecified guest with her to the halftime show stage Rihanna had us all fooled! The singer, who is expecting a second baby with rapper A$AP Rocky, had hinted at her big surprise before she took the stage at Super Bowl 2023. Speaking to CBS Sports, Rihanna said she was "thinking about bringing someone" out during her halftime performance. However, the 34-year-old managed to sidetrack everyone, giving the assumption she was talking about a surprise musical guest. "I'm not sure. We'll see," she...
Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Recall 'Kicking Their Legs Up to Greek Music' at 2001 Wedding
After the veteran Good Morning America co-host and the comedian exchanged vows 2001, the newlyweds hit up the dance floor with their wedding guests Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos aren't afraid to bust a move. When the veteran Good Morning America co-host married his comedian wife in 2001, the pair tore up the dance floor with their wedding guests. "George and I had a traditional Greek wedding, which included Greek dancing," Wentworth tells PEOPLE exclusively of their New York City nuptials. "One of my favorite memories...
Kate Hudson Says She Felt 'Unconditionally Loved' by Ex-Husband Chris Robinson in Rare Comment
Kate Hudson is opening up about the whirlwind love story behind her first marriage. The Academy Award nominee, 43, made a rare comment about her ex-husband Chris Robinson on her pal Sara Foster and sister Erin Foster's The World's First Podcast, saying he taught her "what it felt like to be unconditionally loved"
See the Outtakes from Ben Affleck's Super Bowl 2023 Commercial for Dunkin': 'I'm Struggling'
The actor starred as a Dunkin' employee for the company's first Super Bowl commercial, which also featured a cameo from Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck is showing off his silly side. Dunkin' released outtakes from the actor's Super Bowl 2023 commercial on Monday, a day after the ad aired during the big game. In the video, Affleck, 50, works a Dunkin' location's drive-thru and surprises unsuspecting customers when they arrive at the pickup window. "I know you," one patron exclaims upon seeing the actor. "Get the hell out of here," adds another. The Justice League...
Britney Spears Says She's 'Doing the Best I Can' After Conservatorship as Concern Grows Among Inner Circle
An intervention planned for Britney Spears was canceled at the last minute, PEOPLE confirmed Britney Spears is speaking out. The pop star, 41, shared a post to Instagram on Thursday reminding fans that she's "doing the best [she] can" in the wake of her controversial conservatorship, which ended in 2021 after 13 years. The post — which she shared alongside a quote that read, "A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency" — came the same day multiple sources told PEOPLE that those in Spears' inner circle have grown worried...
Ben Affleck (and Jennifer Lopez) Star in Dunkin's Super Bowl Ad — Plus He Reveals His Coffee Order
"I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin," the actor tells PEOPLE of playing an employee for the company in its first Super Bowl commercial Ben Affleck just made his love for Dunkin' official. The actor, 50, stars in a Super Bowl commercial for the coffee company, which aired during the first commercial break of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. In the ad, Affleck plays a Dunkin' employee serving unsuspecting attendees their beverages and treats in a hidden camera-like spot. At one...
Emma Roberts Calls Out Mom for Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes' Face 'Without Asking'
Emma Roberts tries to keep her son Rhodes out of the spotlight but mom Kelly Cunningham revealed a photo of the 2-year-old's face on Instagram this week Emma Roberts is calling out her mom for revealing a photo of her son Rhodes' face without permission. On Thursday, the Scream Queens star, 32, reposted a photo on her Instagram Story that mom Kelly Cunningham shared on Instagram last week of the 2-year-old, noting that her mom posted the snap "without asking." "When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored at Celebration of Life Service
Boss's wife Allison Holker Boss, their children and more loved ones including Ellen DeGeneres, Wayne Brady and Loni Love gathered together to reflect on the beloved dancer's legacy Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's loved ones honored him at an emotional celebration of life service on Saturday in Los Angeles. Wife Allison Holker Boss and the couple's children welcomed his friends and fellow artists to pay tribute to the dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ–turned–producer in an afternoon full of dance, prayer and fond memories. Among the speakers to share their thoughts...
