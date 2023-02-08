“But now I’m thinking, ‘Did I get traded to Chicago?’” - Mike Conley opens up on uncertainties caused by trade rumors

At 35 years old, Conley would still be a valuable piece for a contender.

The life of an NBA player is full of uncertainties, especially for guys like Mike Conley , who constantly have to deal with being in trade rumors. On paper, shifting teams might not seem too big of a deal. But for a lot of players, changing addresses or uprooting their families can be a toil. Conley recently got real on the "tough" part of being in the business.

"It's tough," the veteran said . "I don't check Instagram or Twitter as often as the young guys, but you get a text from a family member that says, 'Welcome to Chicago' or something — I didn't get traded to Chicago, but now I'm thinking, 'Did I get traded to Chicago?' So I go look it up or go call my agent. It's nonstop."

Mike, the frequent trade fodder

For the past several years, the Utah Jazz guard has been one of the most prominent trade candidates, although he has only been shipped just once during that stretch.

It began during his later years with the Memphis Grizzlies , the franchise that drafted him with the No. 4 pick in 2007. As the team was embarking on a youth movement, Conley became expendable - an asset that could land Memphis younger players and draft picks. That's eventually what happened in 2019 after years of him being in trade rumors.

When he arrived in Utah, Conley served as a floor general who was a stabilizing force for stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. But that pairing has been disbanded and traded to different organizations. Meanwhile, the former All-Star remains with the franchise, being one of only four players over 27 years old.

Heavy reported interest in the 35-year-old

With this season's trade deadline looming, the playmaker is again embroiled in rumors. Even though he is relatively advanced in age, Conley still has value for playoff contenders (or those who are trying to be contenders).

It remains to be seen if the point guard will be a Jazz after the deadline. He and his family would surely prefer to stay put as they are embedded in the community already. But if a move does occur, it should at least provide him with the opportunity to play for a team that can advance deep into the playoffs.