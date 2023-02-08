ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Fraser says he lost out on playing Superman because of 'studio politics' and he was only '98%' interested in the role

By Eammon Jacobs
 1 day ago
Brendan Fraser and Brandon Routh as Superman in "Superman Returns."

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP/Warner Bros. Pictures

  • Brendan Fraser said he lost out on playing Superman in the early 2000s.
  • "The Whale" star auditioned for the role when J.J. Abrams was working on the project.
  • Fraser said that he didn't get the part because of "studio politics."

Brendan Fraser has really come back into the spotlight during the last few years thanks to projects like "The Whale," "Doom Patrol," "No Sudden Move," and the ill-fated "Batgirl. " But he nearly bagged the highly-coveted role of Superman in the early 2000s.

The star appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" Tuesday to discuss his career and recent resurgence in pop culture when he discussed his brush with the Man of Steel.

Fraser confirmed he was close to playing Superman in the early 2000s for a movie being worked on by then-screenwriter J.J. Abrams , and that he was up against the likes of "Fast and the Furious" star Paul Walker.

"Everyone in town was reading for Superman. Like, again, we're testing I think six or seven guys in 2002/2003. Paul Walker, I remember Paul Walker was before me. They were like the usual suspects," he said.

However, Fraser was cautious about possibly suiting up as the iconic DC hero because he would then be forever tied to the role.

He explained: "Of course, it's a life-changing amazing opportunity. But I had to reconcile with, 'Okay, say you do get the job to be the Man of Steel, it's gonna be chipped on your gravestone, are you okay with that? I mean, forever more known as the Man of Steel.'"

Fraser then added: "There was a sort of Faustian bargain that went into feeling… I think inherently, I didn't want to be known for only one thing because I prided myself on diversity my whole professional life and I'm not a one-trick pony."

"The Mummy" and "Scrubs" star went on to say that although he lost the role due to internal politics at Warner Bros., he also puts some of the blame on himself for not being entirely invested in the opportunity.

He said: "I felt disappointed that there was an amazing opportunity and it didn't come to fruition. It had to do a lot with some shenanigans and studio politics. And probably, inherently, in my screen test. I think that's why you test... they could kind of see I was only there like 98%."

Ultimately Abrams' version of the film, titled "Superman: Flyby," never made it off the ground, and the studio went down a different route with "X-Men" director Bryan Singer and leading man Brandon Routh for "Superman Returns."

Comments / 13

seth
1d ago

does anyone take this seriously? between Brendan fraser or Paul walker as the man of steel and sex appeal or really anyone else im guessing the role is going to Paul walker or anyone else. Brendan please, get real

Reply
2
Insider

Insider

