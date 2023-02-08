ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z believes Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' should have won album of the year at the Grammys: 'Look what it's done to the culture'

By Barnaby Lane
 1 day ago

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in 2020.

Getty/Kevin Mazur

  • Jay-Z thinks Beyoncé should have won album of the year at Sunday's Grammys.
  • Beyoncé's "Renaissance" was nominated for the award but lost to Harry Styles' "Harry's House."
  • "Look what it's done to the culture," Jay said.

Jay-Z thinks his wife Beyoncé should have won the award for album of the year at Sunday's Grammys.

Beyoncé's seventh studio album "Renaissance" was nominated for the award, but lost to Harry Styles' "Harry's House."

"Look what it's done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved," Jay said in an interview with his streaming platform, Tidal, ahead of the awards when asked why he thinks "Renaissance" deserves album of the year.

"They play her whole album in the club. I don't know if I've ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?! Every remix is amazing. Everyone's inspired. It has inspired the world. Every remix is better than the other one."

"It's inspiring creativity," added the 53-year-old rapper. "When it just inspires creativity, that's an album. That has to be album of the year. It has to be."

Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammys.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Although Beyoncé did not win the Grammy for album of the year, she did win four other awards, including best dance/electronic album for "Renaissance."

The singer also won best dance/electronic recording for "Break My Soul," best traditional R&B performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa," and best R&B song for "Cuff It."

The latest crop of wins means the "Break My Soul" singer has now won a record 32 Grammy Awards during her career — one more than the late classical conductor Sir Georg Solti.

In her acceptance speech for best dance/electronic album, Beyoncé thanked Jay-Z, their three children, her parents, and her late Uncle Jonny, to whom "Renaissance" was dedicated.

She also paid homage to the LGBTQ community, which helped pioneer house music after it was invented by DJs and producers from Chicago's underground club scene in the 1970s.

"I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre," she said.

