PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some Eagles fans are already flying out to Arizona for the big game. Just about every other person at the Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning had on some type of Eagles gear, even the kids.So that made it a little harder to tell who was going to the Super Bowl and who was just showing their Eagles' pride. But nonetheless, we found them.Among the flights headed west were two to Phoenix, one at 6 a.m. and one at 9 a.m. Fans getting ready to board say they spent anywhere from $2,500 to $6,000 for tickets to the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO