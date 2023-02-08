Read full article on original website
The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe
Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
Kansas City Chiefs bar in Philadelphia won’t host Super Bowl party: reports
A South Philadelphia bar that has long welcomed Kansas City Chiefs fans will close for the team’s Super Bowl showdown against the hometown Eagles on Sunday, according to reports from 6ABC and NBC10. Big Charlie’s Saloon, located at 1953 S. 11th St. in South Philadelphia, announced the decision on...
Pa. dairy farmers name newborn cows after Eagles players, dress them in jerseys for Super Bowl prep
A Pennsylvania dairy farm run by Eagles fans is now home to a team of their own, with a bovine squad that pays homage to the Philly team’s upcoming Super Bowl appearance. Jared Kurtz, a dairy farmer at Kurtland Farms in Elverson, joined with his family to adorn several newborn calves at their farm in green and white jackets that spell out the word Eagles to help hype themselves up for Sunday’s big game.
Open Letter to Anyone Going to a Buffalo Pizzeria on Sunday
Dear everyone who will be going to get a pizza or multiple pizzas in Western New York this Sunday,. We have finally made it to the end of the 2022 NFL schedule, with only one game left in the NFL schedule: the Super Bowl in Arizona, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster hits Eagles fan where it hurts: Best cheesesteaks aren’t in Philly!
Someone better go find Rocky, because JuJu Smith-Schuster put on the gloves Monday night and came out swinging. During Super Bowl Opening Night, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver shared his thoughts on the City of Brotherly Love. And what he had to say definitely hurts. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
For Super Bowl Sunday, over/under at 1.45 billion chicken wings eaten in first-ever 'Wing King Sports Book'
Drew Cerza, founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival, puts the over-under on Super Bowl wing consumption at 1.45 billion in first-ever "Wing King Sports Book."
Peeps and beer at stake in Super Bowl bet between Pennsylvania and Missouri chambers
Here’s one Super Bowl bet with a pretty sweet pot. When the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, their states’ respective chambers of commerce will have Pennsylvania and Missouri staples on the line in a friendly wager.
Rob Gronkowski Has Surprising Pick For Buffalo’s Best Wings
The future hall-of-fame tight end and Buffalo native weighs in with a not-so-predictable answer on who has Buffalo's best chicken wings. Love him or hate him, Rob Gronkowski is a proud Buffalo boy. The twice-retired tight end for both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was born and raised in Western New York and frequently spends time here visiting his family. Thanks to the Buffalo blizzard, he was even stuck here during the holidays like the rest of us.
Space in high demand at Philadelphia bars for Super Bowl Sunday
Center City Philadelphia sports bars — especially the ones closest to Broad Street — are expected to be packed on Super Bowl Sunday. Bar and restaurant managers are doing a lot of planning for the big game between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Bring the Super Bowl to the Comfort of your Home with Stadium Favorites from Kansas City and Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- When it comes to preparing a menu for the biggest football game of the year, Aramark Sports + Entertainment (NYSE: ARMK ), the official food and beverage partner of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs (Aramark is also the retail merchandise partner of the Chiefs), as well as eight other NFL teams, knows what it takes to energize fans and provide outside-the-box culinary experiences. Whether at home or at your favorite stadium, Aramark drives fan engagement through innovative menu items. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005867/en/ Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the official food and beverage partner of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, is sharing the recipes for some stadium favorites, like Flank Steak Quesadillas, so fans can recreate them at home. (Photo: Business Wire)
Super Bowl LVII: Montgomery County great-grandfather heads to Arizona
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- The big moment is here for a 90-year-old Eagles fan. Jim Scott won Super Bowl LVII tickets from the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFL at the end of the season and now, he's flying out to Arizona.In 2016 and again in 2021, Scott wrote letters looking for long-lost family members. He was abandoned at a fire station in Pittsburgh at 12 days old. The story spread.Scott met and has relationships with his new family. Last month, the Eagles and the NFL awarded Scott tickets to the Super Bowl."I don't think I deserve it but I appreciate...
Look: Someone Made Ridiculous Super Bowl MVP Bet
It wouldn't be a major sporting event without someone lighting their money on fire with a ridiculous bet. According to Ben Fawkes, a Pennsylvania resident is putting down $130 on PointsBet Sportsbook for an offensive lineman to win Super Bowl LVII MVP at 250-1 odds. Fans reacted to the story on ...
Buffalo Bills Make Interesting Coaching Changes This Week
The Buffalo Bills players are on their break, which will go until off-season workouts this May. However, the coaches and front office do not have a vacation, as they are busy with the combine, free agency and the NFL Draft. The Bills had one of the most disappointing losses in...
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles fans headed to Arizona for big game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some Eagles fans are already flying out to Arizona for the big game. Just about every other person at the Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning had on some type of Eagles gear, even the kids.So that made it a little harder to tell who was going to the Super Bowl and who was just showing their Eagles' pride. But nonetheless, we found them.Among the flights headed west were two to Phoenix, one at 6 a.m. and one at 9 a.m. Fans getting ready to board say they spent anywhere from $2,500 to $6,000 for tickets to the...
Super Bowl Sunday is close. Here’s how to watch the Chiefs and Eagles in Charlotte
Whether you’re in it for the game, the halftime show or the commercials, don’t miss a minute.
12 Perfect Valentine’s Day Cards For Bills Fans
One of the most looked over pieces of a Valentine’s Day gift is the card. Whether loving, funny, sweet, or sappy - the right card can make or break your Valentine’s Day for your special someone. Of course, a perfect card filled with sweet nothings, moving poetry, and...
Buffalo wings expected to ‘fly’ during Sunday’s big game in Arizona
ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Chicken wings are typically a big seller at Ragtime Restaurant — but a lot more are expected to be sold during Sunday’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. “We’re pushing for about 2,000 wings that we’d like to push out the door Sunday by the […]
Kansas City Power & Light District announces plans for Super Bowl weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Power & Light District will be busy this weekend with Super Bowl festivities. Gates will open for a Red Kingdom Block Party at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Tickets can only be purchased by those ages 18 years or older. They...
