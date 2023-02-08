Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Canada sends armored vehicles to Haiti to fight gang violence
OTTAWA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada delivered armored vehicles to Haiti on Wednesday to help combat criminal gangs as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis, the Canadian foreign ministry said.
POLITICO
Playbook PM: Rick Scott just won’t take the L
It’s the day after the State of the Union address, which means the reactions are still rolling in as lawmakers in both parties try to use President JOE BIDEN’s speech to reinforce their positions in a divided Washington. Republicans continued unraveling the thread that Arkansas Gov. SARAH HUCKABEE...
POLITICO
Minister minders on the move
MINO-SHUFFLE — Staffers never want to be the story. They're not elected, they'll say. Their bosses are the accountable ones — either elected by people or tapped by the prime minister or appointed by Cabinet. In a minister's office, the boss wears the wins and losses. Staffers serve...
POLITICO
Toxics debate
THE END IS (MAYBE) IN SIGHT — The biggest bill you’ve never heard of is approaching the finish line. The House of Commons environment committee is convening today for its umpteenth meeting to review Bill S-5, which would overhaul the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) for the first time in more than two decades.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Can I lose my legal permanent residency in the United States?
The U.S. Embassy in Havana has dedicated a recent video to clarify whether it is possible to lose legal permanent residency in that country. As part of their "30 tips in 30 days" they have explained what happens if a person with legal permanent residence has remained for more than a year outside the United States.
msn.com
Americans are flocking to Mexico – a trend ignored during Biden's immigration-focused visit
MEXICO CITY – For more than a decade, Marcos Del Rosario Santiago has lived in la Roma — at the time an up and coming neighborhood in the west side of Mexico City. But Del Rosario has seen a shift in his neighborhood. More Airbnbs are popping up after those living in apartments, some who have had to already have three or four roommates, could no longer afford to live there. At his local panadería, where he often orders a coffee and pan dulce, he used to only hear people order in Spanish, even if they were not Mexican. Now, he said he’s seeing and hearing more foreigners order in English.
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City
In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
Elian Gonzalez set to become Cuban lawmaker
Elián González, the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions, has been nominated to serve in the island's National Assembly, the communist-party daily Granma said Monday.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
More migrants are crossing the northern border into the U.S. as Mexicans fly to Canada and then head south
The number of migrants crossing the border from Canada into the U.S. is rising — in one sector by more than 700% — as more Mexicans desperate to get into the U.S. fly to Canada and attempt to cross in frigid temperatures. One family recently stopped by Border...
Canadian official says it's 'surprising' that NYC Mayor Eric Adams is bussing migrants to them
Quebec immigration minister Christine Fréchette called on her nation to crackdown on an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal that migrants are entering into from New York.
Putin's Getting What He Wants
A new report this week provides Russia with some political ammo to use against the United States.
Canada military plane returns after Haiti surveillance
A Canadian Armed Forces surveillance plane is returning home after two intelligence-collecting flights over Haiti
What cold war? U.S. trade with China hits new high
Two-way trade between the United States and China set a new record in 2022.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
POLITICO
Irony? Climate project eyes McCarthy’s backyard.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is poised to benefit from a law he vehemently opposed. Smack dab in the heart of his California congressional district, an oil and gas company is planning to build massive machines capable of sucking planet-warming pollution out of the air, POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Corbin Hiar writes.
Brazil minister says Bolsonaro destroyed country's cultural policies
BRASILIA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's former far-right president dismantled all government cultural programs and blocked funding for institutions and artists, the country's new Culture Minister Margareth Menezes said on Wednesday.
Comments / 0