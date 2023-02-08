ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
POLITICO

Playbook PM: Rick Scott just won’t take the L

It’s the day after the State of the Union address, which means the reactions are still rolling in as lawmakers in both parties try to use President JOE BIDEN’s speech to reinforce their positions in a divided Washington. Republicans continued unraveling the thread that Arkansas Gov. SARAH HUCKABEE...
POLITICO

Minister minders on the move

MINO-SHUFFLE — Staffers never want to be the story. They're not elected, they'll say. Their bosses are the accountable ones — either elected by people or tapped by the prime minister or appointed by Cabinet. In a minister's office, the boss wears the wins and losses. Staffers serve...
POLITICO

Toxics debate

THE END IS (MAYBE) IN SIGHT — The biggest bill you’ve never heard of is approaching the finish line. The House of Commons environment committee is convening today for its umpteenth meeting to review Bill S-5, which would overhaul the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) for the first time in more than two decades.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA Diario

Can I lose my legal permanent residency in the United States?

The U.S. Embassy in Havana has dedicated a recent video to clarify whether it is possible to lose legal permanent residency in that country. As part of their "30 tips in 30 days" they have explained what happens if a person with legal permanent residence has remained for more than a year outside the United States.
msn.com

Americans are flocking to Mexico – a trend ignored during Biden's immigration-focused visit

MEXICO CITY – For more than a decade, Marcos Del Rosario Santiago has lived in la Roma — at the time an up and coming neighborhood in the west side of Mexico City. But Del Rosario has seen a shift in his neighborhood. More Airbnbs are popping up after those living in apartments, some who have had to already have three or four roommates, could no longer afford to live there. At his local panadería, where he often orders a coffee and pan dulce, he used to only hear people order in Spanish, even if they were not Mexican. Now, he said he’s seeing and hearing more foreigners order in English.
Anita Durairaj

Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City

In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
TENNESSEE STATE
POLITICO

Irony? Climate project eyes McCarthy’s backyard.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is poised to benefit from a law he vehemently opposed. Smack dab in the heart of his California congressional district, an oil and gas company is planning to build massive machines capable of sucking planet-warming pollution out of the air, POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Corbin Hiar writes.
CALIFORNIA STATE

