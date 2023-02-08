I’m going to tell you the truth — I’ve never been in love. It’s not that I don’t know what love is. I mean, I’ve seen it in movies: the young damsel in distress saved by her shining knight in armor, a young lady bumps into a handsome man at a coffee shop, spills her drink all over him and they end up falling for each other ten minutes later. See, I know what love is. Isn’t it the desire to be with that special someone for the rest of eternity, a certain warmth and comfort that rises in your chest when you see them, a light that twinkles in your eye when you hold their hand?

