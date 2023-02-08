Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
1999 Ford Ranger Manual With Just 14K Miles Up For Auction
Now that the Ford Ranger has been reborn as a mid-size pickup, replaced in the compact segment by the Ford Maverick, we’re beginning to see extremely nice, low-mile, prior-gen models sell for reasonable money at auction. Most recently, that includes this 2003 Edge Plus with just 2k original miles, as well as this 2001 XLT Flareside with 4k miles. Now, yet another gem of a last-gen pickup has surfaced for sale – this amazing 1999 Ford Ranger with 14k original miles that’s up for grabs at Bring a Trailer.
fordauthority.com
S650 Ford Mustang Right Hand Drive Prototype Spotted Testing
The Ford Mustang launched in Europe in right-hand drive configuration for the first time in conjunction with the arrival of the S550 generation in 2015, and it hasn’t looked back since, though customers in that region showed a strong preference for the GT and its naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engine, prompting FoMoCo to drop the EcoBoost model some time ago. Thus, it came as no surprise when the automaker announced that it would be selling the all-new S650 Ford Mustang in Europe later this year. Now, Ford Authority has spotted an S650 Ford Mustang prototype with right hand drive out testing.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Wiring Harness Needlessly Long: Farley
As The Blue Oval has made abundantly clear, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is just the first generation of its all-electric efforts, a vehicle that wasn’t exactly engineered with optimum efficiency. However, the automaker continues to tweak the EV crossover in an effort to improve it continuously, while the second-generation model will ride on a brand new, dedicated platform that it will share with other models. Interestingly, however, Ford CEO Jim Farley noted that one of the issues with the current-gen Ford Mustang Mach-E is that its wiring harness is needlessly long, it seems.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
The 2022 Ford Mustang Has Only 2 Problems, According to U.S. News
The 2022 Ford Mustang has many redeeming qualities, but a couple problems, too. For instance, the standard SYNC system is a bit lackluster. The post The 2022 Ford Mustang Has Only 2 Problems, According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Classic car from 1974 found in dusty garage with just 86 miles on it
“It really is a one-of-a-kind story that we're desperate to know more about.” The post Classic car from 1974 found in dusty garage with just 86 miles on it appeared first on Talker.
qcnews.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang honors 100 years of the automotive icon
This year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carroll Shelby, the automotive icon who created the Shelby Cobra and launched a performance-car empire. Shelby American is commemorating the occasion with a limited run of special-edition Mustangs. Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition...
State Farm Has A List Of Kia And Hyundai Models It Won't Insure
State Farm will no longer issue new insurance policies for select Hyundai and Kia vehicles in certain states due to a massive rise in thefts among the vehicles. State Farm employees have confirmed the list of cars that will be rejected and it covers 105 specific models and model years. The confirmation of 105 Kia and Hyundai models being blacklisted comes via New Orleans CBS affiliate 4WWL and includes a chart of models and years that are restricted.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Order Banks Closing For Many Features
2023 Ford F-150 order banks have been open for a while now, though at least one particular variant – the brand new, budget off-road-focused Rattler – sold out rather quickly. Over the past few years, we’ve seen order banks for numerous popular models close in rapid fashion, largely due to supply chain issues, and now, that seems to be affecting the 2023 Ford F-150 as well. In fact, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 F-150 order banks are closing – at least for a handful of select features.
Iron Maiden’s Eddie – A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal’s Best Mascot
A street-walking axe murderer, the Devil's puppet, a lobotomized asylum patient, an Egyptian pharaoh, a cyborg... a tree (a menacing one at that), a fighter pilot, a storm hovering over a futuristic London, a gigantic space alien, a Mayan warrior... regardless of what form and no matter what horrific, metamorphosing torture he endures, Iron Maiden's Eddie has served as the most essential visual representation any band, metal or otherwise, could have.
Autoblog
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse interior revealed with a blue and black theme
The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse was revealed at last year’s Detroit Auto Show, but Ford never showed off the performance model’s interior. That changes today, as Ford just released photos and details about the Dark Horse’s unique interior changes. Plus, the painted stripe option introduced on the previous-gen Shelby GT500 returns.
More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023
Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival. The post More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
US-Market 2024 Ford Ranger XLT Spotted Fully Undisguised
Following its debut early last year, the next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in a host of global markets – except for the U.S., where the new mid-size pickup and the high-performance Ranger Raptor are both set to launch later this year for the 2024 model year. As such, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the American version of the new Ranger, though there will ultimately be a few differences worth noting. Regardless, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of U.S.-spec 2024 Ranger models out and about recently, including a completely uncovered SuperCrew, what appears to be a Tremor SuperCab, a Ranger Raptor on the assembly line, and a rather salty Ranger Raptor sitting in a parking lot. Now, Ford Authority has spotted this U.S.-market 2024 Ford Ranger XLT driving around fully uncovered, too.
Ford Mustang Dark Horse: How Much Will It Cost?
The price of the latest Ford Mustang, the Dark Horse, has been revealed according to Ford Authority, and it comes with a hefty price tag of $57,970. This is $1,400 more than the Mach 1 and a significant increase from the previously rumoured $50k starting price. In this article, we’ll break down the pricing of … The post Ford Mustang Dark Horse: How Much Will It Cost? appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Watch Charles Leclerc Drive Michael Schumacher's 2003 Championship-Winning V10 F1 Car Like He Stole It
Charles Leclerc realized a childhood dream after driving the 2003 Ferrari F2003-GA Formula 1 car at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. We're surprised that Ferrari allowed him to drive another priceless ex-F1 car after he binned Niki Lauda's 1974 Ferrari F1 car last year. To be fair, it wasn't his fault, and he has since driven other invaluable red racers.
Honda-Sony Cars May Go To Competing Dealers
According to Automotive News, the new brand Afeela, created by Honda and Sony, is looking at the idea of making after-sales service available outside the Honda and Acura dealership network. The idea of Honda-based vehicles being maintained, repaired, and serviced at other brand dealerships is sure to rankle its dealers. Service centers are a major source of income for dealerships and are sure to take a hit as electric vehicles grow in popularity, as they need considerably less attention to keep on the road.
Lamborghini Aventador's Hybrid V12 Successor Teased For The First Time
Lamborghini revealed two new one-off supercars yesterday as the last naturally aspirated V12 supercars to hail from the Italian supercar maker. In the release, Lamborghini stipulated that there were "just a few weeks to go before Lamborghini's first hybrid super sports car makes its debut," but it seems we may now have our first official look at the hybrid supercar. An image posted on the Lamborghini Talk forum allegedly comes from within the pages of Lamborghini Magazine. It doesn't give away much but clearly shows a hexagonal exhaust outlet in line with LED taillights.
MotorAuthority
Ford pickup with midgate and fold-flat seats patented
A recent patent filing indicates that Ford might follow General Motors and Ram with a midgate for pickup trucks, but the automaker has another trick up its sleeve as well. Published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Jan. 31, 2023, the patent application is titled "Pivotable Sill for a Vehicle." It describes a movable section of a pickup cab wall that could open to allow direct access from the bed to the cab. Unlike other midgate designs, however, Ford's proposed version would pivot up, like a rear hatch, rather than folding down.
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno checks out a restored Ford Mustang K-Code
Before the Shelbys and Bosses arrived, the Ford Mustang K-Code was the peak of Pony Car performance. On this episode of Jay Leno's Garage, Mustang enthusiast Scott McMullen explains the significance of the K-Code, and shows off this restored first-year example. The K-Code went on sale along with the Mustang...
