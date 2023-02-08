Following its debut early last year, the next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in a host of global markets – except for the U.S., where the new mid-size pickup and the high-performance Ranger Raptor are both set to launch later this year for the 2024 model year. As such, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the American version of the new Ranger, though there will ultimately be a few differences worth noting. Regardless, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of U.S.-spec 2024 Ranger models out and about recently, including a completely uncovered SuperCrew, what appears to be a Tremor SuperCab, a Ranger Raptor on the assembly line, and a rather salty Ranger Raptor sitting in a parking lot. Now, Ford Authority has spotted this U.S.-market 2024 Ford Ranger XLT driving around fully uncovered, too.

3 DAYS AGO