Related
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
Used cars to avoid buying right now
Despite the average used car decreasing in price, iSeeCars reported some used cars have increased in price.
Electric cars are too expensive because Americans insist on having more car than they need
US car buyers love SUVs and pickup trucks. But if they want to go electric, they'll have to pay for it, at least in the near term.
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
Biden Claims All Cars Will Soon Be Electric, Drivers Can Get $7,500 in Tax Credit on New Electric Vehicles
President Joe Biden took to Twitter to promote electric vehicles on Monday, aligning with his administration's green energy efforts. He was seen smiling in an EV with a mask hanging below his chin.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices are down $18,000, bringing a new level of affordability
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices have crashed $18,000 since their peak six months ago, bringing a new level of affordability to the electric car brand. Most car buyers can’t afford a new car and turn to the used car market, which is a critical part of the auto industry.
Autoweek.com
All the Costs Involved in Owning an Electric Car
There was a time, not all that long ago, when electric vehicles seemed like they were from a distant and alien future that might never arrive. Now, just a few years later, we are living in that future, and EVs are becoming more common and more affordable every day. That...
Top Speed
How The Evolution Of Electric Cars Will Flip The Auto Industry Upside Down
With electric cars becoming mainstream, the auto industry is in a spot it's never been in before. Tesla rose from relative obscurity to become the leader of the pack in the electric car industry. This comes at a time when electric vehicles may soon become the most common form of car sold across the world, due in large part to Tesla’s innovation. The large-scale manufacture of electric cars seemed to be a fantasy before Tesla stunned the world with the Tesla Roadster in 2008. Since then, the company seemed to have skyrocketed to stratum, so much so that government officials seem to be deciding that gasoline-powered cars should be a thing of the past, in favor of cars fueled by gas alternatives. This decision will likely lead to a renaissance in the automotive industry, as companies compete to see who can make the fastest and best-looking EVs with the longest-lasting range of battery life. In the new automotive landscape, car brands known for their reliability and mass production capabilities can compete with the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, and just about every other luxury car brand out there.
Electric car batteries get a second life storing solar power
A California energy startup has turned more than a thousand electric vehicle (EV) batteries into solar power storage capsules, in an intriguing effort to prove out an alternative to traditional recycling. Why it matters: Electric cars are cleaner than their gas-guzzling counterparts, but their batteries extract a significant ecological toll...
Only 1 Electric Car Under $30,000 Is Recommended by Consumer Reports in 2023
The 2023 Nissan LEAF is a reliable and budget-friendly choice for electric car shoppers. It’s the only EV under $30,000 that Consumer Reports recommends. The post Only 1 Electric Car Under $30,000 Is Recommended by Consumer Reports in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Redwood Materials gets $2B U.S. loan to make electric car battery parts
Redwood Materials has received a $2 billion U.S. Department of Energy loan to begin domestic production of critical battery components for electric vehicles (EVs). Why it matters: The loan is another lever, in addition to lucrative tax credits for battery manufacturers, that the Biden administration is pulling to jump-start a U.S. supply chain for EVs.
Carscoops
Sorry Boomers, Stellantis’ Future Cars Are Moving Away From Leather And Chrome
As the automotive industry moves increasingly to electric vehicles, the principles of design that have long dominated the internal combustion industry will also have to be rethought. That, Stellantis Design Chief Ralph Gilles said recently, may mean some challenging changes for older consumers. Gilles will play a role in the...
ConsumerAffairs
Ever been yo-yo’ed? The next time you go to buy a car, make sure you aren't
A deal is a deal is a deal, right? Apparently not in the eyes of some unscrupulous auto dealers. Gradually over the past couple of years, auto dealers have started leveraging so-called “yo-yo’ing” – a scenario where a consumer buys a car, gets it home, and then a few weeks later, gets a call from the dealership saying that their financing wasn’t approved. The kicker is that the consumer could reapply, but at a higher interest rate and monthly payment.
