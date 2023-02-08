ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Autoweek.com

All the Costs Involved in Owning an Electric Car

There was a time, not all that long ago, when electric vehicles seemed like they were from a distant and alien future that might never arrive. Now, just a few years later, we are living in that future, and EVs are becoming more common and more affordable every day. That...
Top Speed

How The Evolution Of Electric Cars Will Flip The Auto Industry Upside Down

With electric cars becoming mainstream, the auto industry is in a spot it's never been in before. Tesla rose from relative obscurity to become the leader of the pack in the electric car industry. This comes at a time when electric vehicles may soon become the most common form of car sold across the world, due in large part to Tesla’s innovation. The large-scale manufacture of electric cars seemed to be a fantasy before Tesla stunned the world with the Tesla Roadster in 2008. Since then, the company seemed to have skyrocketed to stratum, so much so that government officials seem to be deciding that gasoline-powered cars should be a thing of the past, in favor of cars fueled by gas alternatives. This decision will likely lead to a renaissance in the automotive industry, as companies compete to see who can make the fastest and best-looking EVs with the longest-lasting range of battery life. In the new automotive landscape, car brands known for their reliability and mass production capabilities can compete with the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, and just about every other luxury car brand out there.
Axios

Electric car batteries get a second life storing solar power

A California energy startup has turned more than a thousand electric vehicle (EV) batteries into solar power storage capsules, in an intriguing effort to prove out an alternative to traditional recycling. Why it matters: Electric cars are cleaner than their gas-guzzling counterparts, but their batteries extract a significant ecological toll...
Axios

Redwood Materials gets $2B U.S. loan to make electric car battery parts

Redwood Materials has received a $2 billion U.S. Department of Energy loan to begin domestic production of critical battery components for electric vehicles (EVs). Why it matters: The loan is another lever, in addition to lucrative tax credits for battery manufacturers, that the Biden administration is pulling to jump-start a U.S. supply chain for EVs.
Carscoops

Sorry Boomers, Stellantis’ Future Cars Are Moving Away From Leather And Chrome

As the automotive industry moves increasingly to electric vehicles, the principles of design that have long dominated the internal combustion industry will also have to be rethought. That, Stellantis Design Chief Ralph Gilles said recently, may mean some challenging changes for older consumers. Gilles will play a role in the...
ConsumerAffairs

Ever been yo-yo’ed? The next time you go to buy a car, make sure you aren't

A deal is a deal is a deal, right? Apparently not in the eyes of some unscrupulous auto dealers. Gradually over the past couple of years, auto dealers have started leveraging so-called “yo-yo’ing” – a scenario where a consumer buys a car, gets it home, and then a few weeks later, gets a call from the dealership saying that their financing wasn’t approved. The kicker is that the consumer could reapply, but at a higher interest rate and monthly payment.
